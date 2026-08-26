Recent Release, "Hana Lei and Our Port A Get-a-Way," Invites Young Readers on a Beach Adventure Where Friendship Matters More Than Appearances
Dallas, TX, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DeDe Gale has completed a new book, "Hana Lei and Our Port A Get-a-Way: A Lucky Duck and Friends Jeep Adventure," a delightful story that follows Rebecca and her companions as they arrive at Port Aransas for what promises to be an ordinary beach day. That changes instantly when a vibrant yellow duck adorned in a polka-dot bikini tumbles into their lives. Named Hana Lei, this charming character becomes the catalyst for a series of wholesome adventures—from swimming and surfing to bocce ball and sandcastle building—that transform a simple vacation into something truly memorable.
Drawing from her colorful life as a Texas native and devoted Jeep enthusiast, Gale brings authentic warmth to her storytelling. After spending decades in the criminal justice field, she discovered that her true calling lay in nurturing young imaginations. The whimsical rubber ducks that adorn her Jeep's dashboard inspired her to create this heartwarming series, capturing the infectious joy of the popular jeep ducking craze sweeping across America. Her master's degree in public administration and her bachelor of science in justice administration from Wayland Baptist University inform the character development and life lessons woven throughout her work.
In "Hana Lei and Our Port A Get-a-Way," readers will discover a profound truth nestled within playful beach scenes: genuine connection transcends superficial qualities like appearance, age, hair color, or personality type. The real magic of any adventure lies not in where you go, but in how you make others feel in your presence. This touching narrative teaches children that meaningful relationships are built on kindness, inclusivity, and the joy found in shared experiences: lessons that resonate far beyond the sandy shores of Port A.
"I wanted to show young readers that the most precious moments in life come from the people we're with and how we treat them," said Gale. "Hana Lei's story celebrates the beauty of accepting others exactly as they are and finding joy in genuine human connection."
Published by Covenant Books, DeDe Gale's enchanting work enriches children's literature with timeless messages about acceptance and belonging. This uplifting adventure reminds families everywhere that true treasure is found in togetherness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Hana Lei and Our Port A Get-a-Way: A Lucky Duck and Friends Jeep Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from her colorful life as a Texas native and devoted Jeep enthusiast, Gale brings authentic warmth to her storytelling. After spending decades in the criminal justice field, she discovered that her true calling lay in nurturing young imaginations. The whimsical rubber ducks that adorn her Jeep's dashboard inspired her to create this heartwarming series, capturing the infectious joy of the popular jeep ducking craze sweeping across America. Her master's degree in public administration and her bachelor of science in justice administration from Wayland Baptist University inform the character development and life lessons woven throughout her work.
In "Hana Lei and Our Port A Get-a-Way," readers will discover a profound truth nestled within playful beach scenes: genuine connection transcends superficial qualities like appearance, age, hair color, or personality type. The real magic of any adventure lies not in where you go, but in how you make others feel in your presence. This touching narrative teaches children that meaningful relationships are built on kindness, inclusivity, and the joy found in shared experiences: lessons that resonate far beyond the sandy shores of Port A.
"I wanted to show young readers that the most precious moments in life come from the people we're with and how we treat them," said Gale. "Hana Lei's story celebrates the beauty of accepting others exactly as they are and finding joy in genuine human connection."
Published by Covenant Books, DeDe Gale's enchanting work enriches children's literature with timeless messages about acceptance and belonging. This uplifting adventure reminds families everywhere that true treasure is found in togetherness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Hana Lei and Our Port A Get-a-Way: A Lucky Duck and Friends Jeep Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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