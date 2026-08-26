Recent Release, "Walking the Narrow Road," from Covenant Books Author Olivia Olajumoke Adamolekun Young, Offers Over 200 Meditations and Prayers for Deepening Faith
Houston, TX, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Olivia Olajumoke Adamolekun Young has completed a new book, "Walking the Narrow Road": With Over 200 Meditations and Prayers, a spiritually rich collection designed to guide readers toward eternal life through Christ's teachings. Drawing from Matthew 7:13-14, this work explores Jesus's invitation to enter through the narrow gate—a path that only few discover in our modern world filled with countless religions, philosophies, and distractions. Each meditation and prayer within these pages serves as a beacon, helping believers navigate the tension between the wide road of destruction and the narrow road of salvation.
Olivia's personal faith journey, which began at a University of Ibadan crusade during her freshman year in Nigeria, has shaped her passionate commitment to Christian service. Her decades of ministry—from campus visitation teams to ordained deacon service, from ministering songs in Oklahoma to teaching God's Word in Connecticut—have deepened her understanding of what it means to walk faithfully with Christ. As a certified Christian counselor now residing in Houston, she brings both theological insight and practical wisdom to her writing, grounded in real-world experience of discipleship and spiritual growth.
"Walking the Narrow Road" addresses the universal struggle of staying true to God's path amid worldly pressures. Readers will discover how Christ's sacrifice opens direct access to the Father. These meditations and prayers nourish the soul, cultivate a deeper love for Jesus, and reveal the profound reality of God's unwavering commitment: "I will never leave you nor forsake you." Whether you're already walking the narrow road or seeking to begin that journey, this collection illuminates the way forward.
"My heart's desire through these meditations and prayers is to help believers truly understand the exclusive nature of Christ's redemption and to encourage them to walk faithfully on the narrow road while bringing others along," said Young. "In a world of endless options and competing truths, we need to anchor ourselves firmly in Jesus and His promises."
Published by Covenant Books, Olivia Olajumoke Adamolekun Young's stirring work nurtures spiritual growth and strengthens readers' connection to Christ. This collection will transform how believers understand their relationship with God and empower them to live out their faith with renewed purpose and clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Walking the Narrow Road" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Olivia's personal faith journey, which began at a University of Ibadan crusade during her freshman year in Nigeria, has shaped her passionate commitment to Christian service. Her decades of ministry—from campus visitation teams to ordained deacon service, from ministering songs in Oklahoma to teaching God's Word in Connecticut—have deepened her understanding of what it means to walk faithfully with Christ. As a certified Christian counselor now residing in Houston, she brings both theological insight and practical wisdom to her writing, grounded in real-world experience of discipleship and spiritual growth.
"Walking the Narrow Road" addresses the universal struggle of staying true to God's path amid worldly pressures. Readers will discover how Christ's sacrifice opens direct access to the Father. These meditations and prayers nourish the soul, cultivate a deeper love for Jesus, and reveal the profound reality of God's unwavering commitment: "I will never leave you nor forsake you." Whether you're already walking the narrow road or seeking to begin that journey, this collection illuminates the way forward.
"My heart's desire through these meditations and prayers is to help believers truly understand the exclusive nature of Christ's redemption and to encourage them to walk faithfully on the narrow road while bringing others along," said Young. "In a world of endless options and competing truths, we need to anchor ourselves firmly in Jesus and His promises."
Published by Covenant Books, Olivia Olajumoke Adamolekun Young's stirring work nurtures spiritual growth and strengthens readers' connection to Christ. This collection will transform how believers understand their relationship with God and empower them to live out their faith with renewed purpose and clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Walking the Narrow Road" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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