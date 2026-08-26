Recent Release, "Derek's Super Ultra Action Team," from Page Publishing Author Isaac Kester, Celebrates Friendship and Courage in This Imaginative Young Adult Series
Philadelphia, PA, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Isaac Kester has completed a new book, "Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Time Travel Tantrum," that propels readers into an extraordinary world where four determined boys in their powerchairs, alongside their cyber husky companion, embark on their most thrilling adventure yet. With a formidable new team member joining their ranks, they stand ready to confront an adversary from their past—one whose return promises to test their bonds and abilities in unexpected ways. This third installment in the series introduces readers to unfamiliar terrain and clever plot developments that will keep them turning pages late into the evening.
The author brings an authentic perspective to his storytelling that resonates throughout every chapter. At nineteen years old, Isaac Kester draws from his lifelong experience living with Cerebral Palsy, channeling personal resilience into narratives that celebrate determination and camaraderie. Despite the physical challenges he navigates daily, his boundless imagination and intellectual gifts shine brilliantly through his words, creating characters and worlds that inspire readers of all ages.
"Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Time Travel Tantrum" weaves themes of loyalty, perseverance, and acceptance into an enthralling tale that transcends typical adventure fiction. Readers will discover how genuine friendship withstands formidable obstacles, how diversity strengthens rather than limits a team, and how courage manifests in countless forms. The stakes escalate considerably as familiar dynamics shift and unexpected revelations emerge from the shadows of history.
"Creating these stories allows me to explore the possibilities of what my characters can achieve," said Kester. "I want young readers to see themselves as heroes in their own narratives, capable of extraordinary things."
Published by Page Publishing, Isaac Kester's inventive work offers young readers stories that celebrate inclusion and heroism. The series stands as a testament to the power of imagination to transcend limitations and inspire generations.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Derek's Super Ultra Action Team" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings an authentic perspective to his storytelling that resonates throughout every chapter. At nineteen years old, Isaac Kester draws from his lifelong experience living with Cerebral Palsy, channeling personal resilience into narratives that celebrate determination and camaraderie. Despite the physical challenges he navigates daily, his boundless imagination and intellectual gifts shine brilliantly through his words, creating characters and worlds that inspire readers of all ages.
"Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Time Travel Tantrum" weaves themes of loyalty, perseverance, and acceptance into an enthralling tale that transcends typical adventure fiction. Readers will discover how genuine friendship withstands formidable obstacles, how diversity strengthens rather than limits a team, and how courage manifests in countless forms. The stakes escalate considerably as familiar dynamics shift and unexpected revelations emerge from the shadows of history.
"Creating these stories allows me to explore the possibilities of what my characters can achieve," said Kester. "I want young readers to see themselves as heroes in their own narratives, capable of extraordinary things."
Published by Page Publishing, Isaac Kester's inventive work offers young readers stories that celebrate inclusion and heroism. The series stands as a testament to the power of imagination to transcend limitations and inspire generations.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Derek's Super Ultra Action Team" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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