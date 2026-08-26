Recent Release, "DIOS LOS CREA Y ELLOS SE ENCUENTRAN," from Page Publishing Author Genaro Marín, Explores How Family Connections Shape One's Journey Toward Healing
Greenville, SC, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Genaro Marín has completed a new book, "DIOS LOS CREA Y ELLOS SE ENCUENTRAN," a poignant narrative that follows Aurora, a young woman grappling with profound insecurity and fear of abandonment stemming from her earliest moments. When Aurora questions her mother about her pregnancy, the responses fail to ease her deepest worries, leaving her haunted by uncertainty about her place in the world. As she matures, Aurora encounters both devastating hardships and unexpected moments of grace, each experience shaping her understanding of herself and her relationships.
Drawing from his extensive background in psychology and human development, Genaro Marín brings authenticity and clinical insight to this intimate exploration of emotional healing. With nearly three decades of academic leadership at the City University of New York and additional training in pastoral psychology, Marín understands the complexities of family trauma and personal transformation. His professional journey—from Panama through Central America to the United States and beyond—has exposed him to diverse cultures and struggles, enriching his perspective on how individuals overcome their deepest fears.
In "DIOS LOS CREA Y ELLOS SE ENCUENTRAN," Marín illuminates the transformative power of professional guidance and human connection. Readers will discover how Aurora's encounter with a compassionate counselor becomes a turning point in her life, offering her the tools to reorient her thinking and rebuild her sense of self-worth. Through this compelling narrative, the author reveals how those who feel broken or lost can find redemption through courage, vulnerability, and the willingness to seek help.
"This story reflects my lifelong commitment to helping others understand themselves more deeply," said Marín. "Aurora's journey mirrors the struggles I've witnessed in countless individuals seeking to heal from family wounds and build healthier lives."
Published by Page Publishing, Genaro Marín's insightful work offers readers a meaningful exploration of psychological healing and resilience. This novel speaks to anyone who has questioned their worth or struggled to overcome childhood doubts.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase "DIOS LOS CREA Y ELLOS SE ENCUENTRAN" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from his extensive background in psychology and human development, Genaro Marín brings authenticity and clinical insight to this intimate exploration of emotional healing. With nearly three decades of academic leadership at the City University of New York and additional training in pastoral psychology, Marín understands the complexities of family trauma and personal transformation. His professional journey—from Panama through Central America to the United States and beyond—has exposed him to diverse cultures and struggles, enriching his perspective on how individuals overcome their deepest fears.
In "DIOS LOS CREA Y ELLOS SE ENCUENTRAN," Marín illuminates the transformative power of professional guidance and human connection. Readers will discover how Aurora's encounter with a compassionate counselor becomes a turning point in her life, offering her the tools to reorient her thinking and rebuild her sense of self-worth. Through this compelling narrative, the author reveals how those who feel broken or lost can find redemption through courage, vulnerability, and the willingness to seek help.
"This story reflects my lifelong commitment to helping others understand themselves more deeply," said Marín. "Aurora's journey mirrors the struggles I've witnessed in countless individuals seeking to heal from family wounds and build healthier lives."
Published by Page Publishing, Genaro Marín's insightful work offers readers a meaningful exploration of psychological healing and resilience. This novel speaks to anyone who has questioned their worth or struggled to overcome childhood doubts.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase "DIOS LOS CREA Y ELLOS SE ENCUENTRAN" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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