Recent Release, "Children and Demans All Around," from Page Publishing Author Luna Hedges Explores the Tender Bonds Formed Within an Unconventional Family Unit
Tallahassee, FL, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Luna Hedges has completed a new book, "Children and Demans All Around," which tenderly portrays the arrival of her offspring and the protective instincts that emerge in response. At the heart of this narrative lies Cleopatra, a devoted maternal figure who paces through the household vigilantly, standing guard against any potential threats. Meanwhile, the young ones revel in simple contentment, nestled together in cozy arrangements across floors and beds, their innocent companionship forming the emotional core of the story.
Luna has drawn inspiration from her own experiences living alongside her husband and beloved animals, channeling her deep affection for these connections into her writing. Her passion for storytelling shines through in every carefully chosen word, as she dedicates considerable time to crafting the next chapters of her work. This firsthand immersion in domestic life infuses her narrative with authentic warmth and genuine observation.
"Children and Demans All Around" captures the profound significance of family protection and unconditional love. Readers will discover how maternal devotion manifests in unexpected ways, and how the simplest moments—a pile of bodies in repose—hold extraordinary meaning. The story invites contemplation on what it means to nurture, to belong, and to find belonging in the presence of those we cherish most.
"Writing this story allowed me to celebrate the everyday miracles that unfold within our homes and hearts," said Hedges. "I hope readers connect with the universal themes of care, safety, and the quiet joy found in togetherness."
Published by Page Publishing, Luna Hedges's heartfelt work speaks to anyone who has experienced the transformative power of caring for others. Her narrative reminds us that love expresses itself through countless small acts of vigilance and presence.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Children and Demans All Around" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Luna has drawn inspiration from her own experiences living alongside her husband and beloved animals, channeling her deep affection for these connections into her writing. Her passion for storytelling shines through in every carefully chosen word, as she dedicates considerable time to crafting the next chapters of her work. This firsthand immersion in domestic life infuses her narrative with authentic warmth and genuine observation.
"Children and Demans All Around" captures the profound significance of family protection and unconditional love. Readers will discover how maternal devotion manifests in unexpected ways, and how the simplest moments—a pile of bodies in repose—hold extraordinary meaning. The story invites contemplation on what it means to nurture, to belong, and to find belonging in the presence of those we cherish most.
"Writing this story allowed me to celebrate the everyday miracles that unfold within our homes and hearts," said Hedges. "I hope readers connect with the universal themes of care, safety, and the quiet joy found in togetherness."
Published by Page Publishing, Luna Hedges's heartfelt work speaks to anyone who has experienced the transformative power of caring for others. Her narrative reminds us that love expresses itself through countless small acts of vigilance and presence.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Children and Demans All Around" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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