Recent Release, "Healing with Purpose," from Page Publishing Author Jocelyn Carroll, Offers a Transformative Guide to Discovering Your Authentic Self Through Faith
Greenville, NC, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jocelyn Carroll has completed a new book, "Healing with Purpose," an interactive strategy guide designed to help readers embark on or continue their spiritual healing journey. Through accessible exercises and reflective prompts, the work invites readers to relinquish their authentic selves fully to God so He can transform them from deep within. The book teaches that while past mistakes and imperfections shape who we are, they need not define our futures—instead, they become building blocks for character development and personal evolution.
Carroll brings genuine credibility to this endeavor, drawing from her own transformative encounter with God in 2014 when she relocated to Clarksville, Tennessee. Since then, she has devoted herself to active spiritual service while earning her AAS in Early Childhood Education and building a career supporting students. Her professional experience working with autistic students in the school system, combined with her lifelong passion for helping and encouraging others, infuses this book with both wisdom and warmth. Carroll's background in journaling and creative expression shines through every page, reflecting years of introspection and spiritual development.
"Healing with Purpose" explores profound themes about identity, grace, and divine purpose. Readers will discover how to move from merely growing through difficult circumstances to walking confidently into all that God has planned for them. The book's stakes are intensely personal: it challenges readers to confront past pain while embracing the possibility of meaningful transformation. Through gentle guidance, they'll learn to trust in the Lord completely and recognize that their authentic selves are worthy of healing and wholeness.
"My deepest prayer," said Carroll, "is that God reveals to each reader who they truly are in Him, so they can experience the profound healing and purpose that comes from complete surrender and faith."
Published by Page Publishing, Jocelyn Carroll's faith-filled work equips readers with practical tools and spiritual insights for their healing journey. This book promises to ignite transformation in hearts seeking deeper connection with God and themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Healing with Purpose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Carroll brings genuine credibility to this endeavor, drawing from her own transformative encounter with God in 2014 when she relocated to Clarksville, Tennessee. Since then, she has devoted herself to active spiritual service while earning her AAS in Early Childhood Education and building a career supporting students. Her professional experience working with autistic students in the school system, combined with her lifelong passion for helping and encouraging others, infuses this book with both wisdom and warmth. Carroll's background in journaling and creative expression shines through every page, reflecting years of introspection and spiritual development.
"Healing with Purpose" explores profound themes about identity, grace, and divine purpose. Readers will discover how to move from merely growing through difficult circumstances to walking confidently into all that God has planned for them. The book's stakes are intensely personal: it challenges readers to confront past pain while embracing the possibility of meaningful transformation. Through gentle guidance, they'll learn to trust in the Lord completely and recognize that their authentic selves are worthy of healing and wholeness.
"My deepest prayer," said Carroll, "is that God reveals to each reader who they truly are in Him, so they can experience the profound healing and purpose that comes from complete surrender and faith."
Published by Page Publishing, Jocelyn Carroll's faith-filled work equips readers with practical tools and spiritual insights for their healing journey. This book promises to ignite transformation in hearts seeking deeper connection with God and themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Healing with Purpose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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