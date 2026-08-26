Recent Release, "Just Another Haunting," from Page Publishing Author Ronald K. Buckinger, Draws Readers Into a Supernatural Mystery on an Abandoned Island
Coupeville, WA, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ronald K. Buckinger has completed a new book, titled, "Just Another Haunting," a gripping tale set on Spindrift Island where cold lantern light flickers to life inside the derelict Lundeen Salmon Cannery, awakening something ancient beneath the fog. Most island residents dismiss the phenomena with rational explanations, yet a few sense the ominous warning lurking in the mist. When a forgotten journal surfaces—filled with spectral children, phantom bells, and the cursed ghost ship Rangoon—the Fishville Ghost Chasers crew finds themselves drawn into a mystery that reaches back through generations. At the abandoned schoolhouse, unseen forces shift reality with deliberate intent, and a presence with a long memory watches from the shadows, waiting.
As a retired sheriff's detective sergeant who spent decades solving complex cases and cold mysteries, Buckinger brings authentic investigative expertise to his storytelling. His six decades on a Washington island have shaped the vivid characters and atmospheric settings woven throughout his work. Beyond his law enforcement career, he has consulted on major investigations as a forensic photographer, crime scene analyst, and certified latent fingerprint examiner—a background that infuses his narrative with genuine tension, sharp insight, and unexpected humor. His creative talents have extended to comedic audio plays, including a National Public Radio broadcast about two quirky fishermen lost while searching for a hidden lake.
In "Just Another Haunting," Buckinger explores themes of buried history and the consequences of awakening what should remain undisturbed. Someone moves pieces through the shadows; artifacts vanish, evidence shifts, and a mysterious stranger appears wherever truth should surface. The hauntings grow bolder, as if summoned rather than spontaneous, suggesting malevolent intent beneath the supernatural phenomena. Readers will uncover whether the island's past can be silenced or if its memories will consume everyone who ventures too close to its dark secrets.
"I wanted to capture how islands hold their histories close, how fog can hide as much as reveal, and how some mysteries demand investigation even when the answers terrify us," said Buckinger.
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald K. Buckinger's suspenseful work transports readers into an atmospheric world where history refuses to stay buried. This tale will linger long after the final page, challenging assumptions about what is real and what hungers beneath the surface.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "Just Another Haunting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a retired sheriff's detective sergeant who spent decades solving complex cases and cold mysteries, Buckinger brings authentic investigative expertise to his storytelling. His six decades on a Washington island have shaped the vivid characters and atmospheric settings woven throughout his work. Beyond his law enforcement career, he has consulted on major investigations as a forensic photographer, crime scene analyst, and certified latent fingerprint examiner—a background that infuses his narrative with genuine tension, sharp insight, and unexpected humor. His creative talents have extended to comedic audio plays, including a National Public Radio broadcast about two quirky fishermen lost while searching for a hidden lake.
In "Just Another Haunting," Buckinger explores themes of buried history and the consequences of awakening what should remain undisturbed. Someone moves pieces through the shadows; artifacts vanish, evidence shifts, and a mysterious stranger appears wherever truth should surface. The hauntings grow bolder, as if summoned rather than spontaneous, suggesting malevolent intent beneath the supernatural phenomena. Readers will uncover whether the island's past can be silenced or if its memories will consume everyone who ventures too close to its dark secrets.
"I wanted to capture how islands hold their histories close, how fog can hide as much as reveal, and how some mysteries demand investigation even when the answers terrify us," said Buckinger.
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald K. Buckinger's suspenseful work transports readers into an atmospheric world where history refuses to stay buried. This tale will linger long after the final page, challenging assumptions about what is real and what hungers beneath the surface.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "Just Another Haunting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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