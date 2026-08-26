Recent Release, "Seekers of the Light," from Page Publishing Author Kyle Matsuda, Follows a Young Woman's Quest Across Treacherous Waters to Combat Ancient Darkness
Van Nuys, CA, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kyle Matsuda has completed a new book, "Seekers of the Light," an adventure narrative that immerses readers in a world where shadows threaten the very fabric of existence. At its heart lies Nadia, a spirited protagonist who yearns for something beyond the ordinary confines of her life. When darkness begins to consume the world around her, she embarks on an ambitious voyage across vast oceans to seek out fragments of light—the only force capable of restoring balance to her realm. Her journey becomes a beacon of hope, drawing unlikely allies to her cause.
The author's own travels have deeply influenced his storytelling sensibilities. Kyle recently journeyed across the Mediterranean on a twelve-day cruise with his aunt and brother, visiting iconic locations including the ancient ruins of Pompeii, the eternal city of Rome, the mountainous landscapes of Crete, and the historic shores of Greece, Italy, Turkey, and Cyprus. These experiences enriched his understanding of geography, culture, and the human spirit's resilience, elements that permeate his narrative with authentic detail and emotional resonance.
"Seekers of the Light" explores themes of courage, friendship, and the eternal struggle between light and shadow. As Nadia assembles her crew of diverse companions, readers will discover the transformative power of unity in the face of overwhelming adversity. The stakes escalate with each discovery, as the group uncovers that the pieces of light they seek are far more significant than they imagined. Through breathtaking encounters and profound character development, this tale reveals what it truly means to be a beacon for others.
"This adventure came alive for me during my Mediterranean travels," said Matsuda. "I wanted to capture the wonder of exploration and the realization that the greatest journeys happen alongside others who share your vision."
Published by Page Publishing, Kyle Matsuda's captivating work offers readers an enthralling escape into a richly imagined world where ordinary people discover extraordinary purpose. This adventure will resonate with anyone who has ever felt called to something greater than themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase "Seekers of the Light" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's own travels have deeply influenced his storytelling sensibilities. Kyle recently journeyed across the Mediterranean on a twelve-day cruise with his aunt and brother, visiting iconic locations including the ancient ruins of Pompeii, the eternal city of Rome, the mountainous landscapes of Crete, and the historic shores of Greece, Italy, Turkey, and Cyprus. These experiences enriched his understanding of geography, culture, and the human spirit's resilience, elements that permeate his narrative with authentic detail and emotional resonance.
"Seekers of the Light" explores themes of courage, friendship, and the eternal struggle between light and shadow. As Nadia assembles her crew of diverse companions, readers will discover the transformative power of unity in the face of overwhelming adversity. The stakes escalate with each discovery, as the group uncovers that the pieces of light they seek are far more significant than they imagined. Through breathtaking encounters and profound character development, this tale reveals what it truly means to be a beacon for others.
"This adventure came alive for me during my Mediterranean travels," said Matsuda. "I wanted to capture the wonder of exploration and the realization that the greatest journeys happen alongside others who share your vision."
Published by Page Publishing, Kyle Matsuda's captivating work offers readers an enthralling escape into a richly imagined world where ordinary people discover extraordinary purpose. This adventure will resonate with anyone who has ever felt called to something greater than themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase "Seekers of the Light" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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