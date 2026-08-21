Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members
Farmingdale, NY, August 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York, welcomes their newest members who were selected for their contributions and achievements in the fields listed below.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Who’s Who Worldwide online directory:
David C. Anderson--Education
Carl George Heinzl--Engineering
Austin Awasung--Product development
Richard C. Ancona--Healthcare
Michael D. Bowers--Agriculture
Charles A. Carse--Agriculture
Hugh H. Hotson--Real Estate
Marvin G. Brownlee--Mental Health and Wellness
Desiree M. McKeiver-Fredericks--Education
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online website where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Who’s Who Worldwide online directory:
David C. Anderson--Education
Carl George Heinzl--Engineering
Austin Awasung--Product development
Richard C. Ancona--Healthcare
Michael D. Bowers--Agriculture
Charles A. Carse--Agriculture
Hugh H. Hotson--Real Estate
Marvin G. Brownlee--Mental Health and Wellness
Desiree M. McKeiver-Fredericks--Education
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online website where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories