Felix’s Newest Immersive Presentation Inspired by Route 66 Exhibition
Mexican-American composer Nathan Felix will present his new immersive opera titled The Migrant Highway at the Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Rd NW) with a preview on September 17 at 7pm for Third Thursday and the full length performance on Saturday September 19 at 2pm.
Albuquerque, NM, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Immersive Opera at The ABQ Museum by Composer Nathan Felix
Mexican-American composer Nathan Felix will present his new immersive opera titled The Migrant Highway at the Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Rd NW) with a preview on September 17th at 7pm for Third Thursday and the full length performance on Saturday September 19th at 2pm. The Migrant High is inspired by the new exhibition, “The Other Route 66: 100 Years of People, Identity, and Place in Albuquerque”
The Migrant Highway is a collection of operettas based on migrant stories that took place along Route 66. Each of the five stories shown takes a peek at the lore and cultural impact of these 2448 miles of road. These free opera performances feature Lucianna Astorga and tenor Curtis Storm as they depict each story alongside a chamber ensemble. This immersive opera will occur in and around various spaces within the Albuquerque Museum and museum goers are encouraged to follow the performers as they move throughout the museum and amongst the audience. Felix successfully produced an original immersive opera at the ABQ Museum in 2022 with his opera, La Malinche : Traitor | Savior, in tandem for the “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” which went on to be performed in NYC, San Antonio and Austin for Opera Austin Festival in 2025.
Felix is known for his guerilla-style approach in presenting classical music in unconventional spaces and his immersive opera is no exception, with a performance utilizing space, movement, and acoustics to activate the Albuquerque Museum in a way that has yet to be explored. The idea behind Felix’s immersive opera is similar to a flash mob as it revolves around blurring the line between performer and audience by having musical performers move amongst the audience as they perform a cohesive musical composition. The audience is encouraged to follow the narrative of the piece which entails following the soloists but they are ultimately given agency to explore based on feeling, sight and soundscape.
More Information & Interview Requests: contact Nathan Felix at his Electrochestral website
What: The Migrant Highway opera
Where: ABQ Museum
When: September 19 at 2pm; September 17 7pm (10-12 minute preview)
Where: Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Rd NW)
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. Felix has premiered 16 operas, 4 symphonies and various chamber works in Spain, Japan, Australia, Bulgaria, Portugal, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix, a non-award winning composer, often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his hispanic heritage. He is the current recipient of Opera America’s prestigious IDEA Grant for his work, Faces in the Flames with librettist Anita Gonzalez. Felix also serves as the founding director for the Opera Austin Festival.
His first large work for orchestra was featured by the BBC and later made into a documentary titled, The Curse & The Symphony. The award winning documentary screened at 52 film festivals, and was distributed by Gaiam TV. In 2015, PBS featured Felix's 6-Piano Project, in which he restores abandoned pianos to premiere his works written for six pianos and then donates the pianos to lower income schools. 6-Pianos was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy. The 6-Piano Project has since been commissioned in San Antonio (2016), Barcelona (2017) Melbourne (2017) and Houston (2019).programmatic elements to art galleries.
Mexican-American composer Nathan Felix will present his new immersive opera titled The Migrant Highway at the Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Rd NW) with a preview on September 17th at 7pm for Third Thursday and the full length performance on Saturday September 19th at 2pm. The Migrant High is inspired by the new exhibition, “The Other Route 66: 100 Years of People, Identity, and Place in Albuquerque”
The Migrant Highway is a collection of operettas based on migrant stories that took place along Route 66. Each of the five stories shown takes a peek at the lore and cultural impact of these 2448 miles of road. These free opera performances feature Lucianna Astorga and tenor Curtis Storm as they depict each story alongside a chamber ensemble. This immersive opera will occur in and around various spaces within the Albuquerque Museum and museum goers are encouraged to follow the performers as they move throughout the museum and amongst the audience. Felix successfully produced an original immersive opera at the ABQ Museum in 2022 with his opera, La Malinche : Traitor | Savior, in tandem for the “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” which went on to be performed in NYC, San Antonio and Austin for Opera Austin Festival in 2025.
Felix is known for his guerilla-style approach in presenting classical music in unconventional spaces and his immersive opera is no exception, with a performance utilizing space, movement, and acoustics to activate the Albuquerque Museum in a way that has yet to be explored. The idea behind Felix’s immersive opera is similar to a flash mob as it revolves around blurring the line between performer and audience by having musical performers move amongst the audience as they perform a cohesive musical composition. The audience is encouraged to follow the narrative of the piece which entails following the soloists but they are ultimately given agency to explore based on feeling, sight and soundscape.
More Information & Interview Requests: contact Nathan Felix at his Electrochestral website
What: The Migrant Highway opera
Where: ABQ Museum
When: September 19 at 2pm; September 17 7pm (10-12 minute preview)
Where: Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Rd NW)
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. Felix has premiered 16 operas, 4 symphonies and various chamber works in Spain, Japan, Australia, Bulgaria, Portugal, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix, a non-award winning composer, often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his hispanic heritage. He is the current recipient of Opera America’s prestigious IDEA Grant for his work, Faces in the Flames with librettist Anita Gonzalez. Felix also serves as the founding director for the Opera Austin Festival.
His first large work for orchestra was featured by the BBC and later made into a documentary titled, The Curse & The Symphony. The award winning documentary screened at 52 film festivals, and was distributed by Gaiam TV. In 2015, PBS featured Felix's 6-Piano Project, in which he restores abandoned pianos to premiere his works written for six pianos and then donates the pianos to lower income schools. 6-Pianos was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy. The 6-Piano Project has since been commissioned in San Antonio (2016), Barcelona (2017) Melbourne (2017) and Houston (2019).programmatic elements to art galleries.
Contact
Composer, Nathan FelixContact
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
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