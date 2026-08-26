Veteran Leader Takosha Swan Joins Genesis Joy House Board
Combat veteran and Georgia public official Takosha M. Swan has joined the Board of Directors of Genesis Joy House, bringing her military, government and business leadership to the organization’s mission of serving veteran women and their children experiencing homelessness. Her appointment continues her commitment to public service following her campaign for lieutenant governor and expands her work supporting vulnerable Georgians and strengthening communities across the state.
Warner Robins, GA, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Takosha M. Swan, a combat veteran and governor-appointed Georgia public official serving the state’s veteran community, has joined the Board of Directors of Genesis Joy House, a shelter committed to serving veteran women and their children who are experiencing homelessness.
Swan’s appointment marks a continuation of her public service following her campaign for lieutenant governor of Georgia. While the campaign expanded her voice in the political arena, her commitment to serving veterans and vulnerable Georgians continues beyond the campaign trail.
Her new role with Genesis Joy House brings her commitment to service into the fight against homelessness, giving her an opportunity to help address one of the most pressing challenges facing veteran women today.
“We are honored to welcome Takosha to the Genesis Joy House Board. She brings a unique combination of military service, leadership and a genuine passion for serving veterans. As we continue to grow our mission and reach more veteran women who need support across Georgia, having someone with Takosha’s experience, relationships and commitment to service at the table will be a tremendous asset to Genesis Joy House,” said Mark Clark, President of Genesis Joy House.
Swan has long emphasized that leadership is not defined by an election, but by a willingness to continue serving others. That philosophy also drives The Swan Agenda, her citizen-focused initiative promoting freedom, strong families, secure communities and accountable leadership.
By joining Genesis Joy House, Swan is taking another opportunity to put those principles into action through community leadership and direct support for people facing homelessness.
In addition to her military and public-service roles, Swan is a businesswoman, and mother. Her experiences across military service, government, business and family have shaped her approach to leadership and community.
Her appointment represents another chapter in a life centered on service, as well as a commitment to using her voice and experience to strengthen Georgia communities.
Swan’s appointment marks a continuation of her public service following her campaign for lieutenant governor of Georgia. While the campaign expanded her voice in the political arena, her commitment to serving veterans and vulnerable Georgians continues beyond the campaign trail.
Her new role with Genesis Joy House brings her commitment to service into the fight against homelessness, giving her an opportunity to help address one of the most pressing challenges facing veteran women today.
“We are honored to welcome Takosha to the Genesis Joy House Board. She brings a unique combination of military service, leadership and a genuine passion for serving veterans. As we continue to grow our mission and reach more veteran women who need support across Georgia, having someone with Takosha’s experience, relationships and commitment to service at the table will be a tremendous asset to Genesis Joy House,” said Mark Clark, President of Genesis Joy House.
Swan has long emphasized that leadership is not defined by an election, but by a willingness to continue serving others. That philosophy also drives The Swan Agenda, her citizen-focused initiative promoting freedom, strong families, secure communities and accountable leadership.
By joining Genesis Joy House, Swan is taking another opportunity to put those principles into action through community leadership and direct support for people facing homelessness.
In addition to her military and public-service roles, Swan is a businesswoman, and mother. Her experiences across military service, government, business and family have shaped her approach to leadership and community.
Her appointment represents another chapter in a life centered on service, as well as a commitment to using her voice and experience to strengthen Georgia communities.
Contact
Genesis Joy House Homeless ShelterContact
Chelsea Crawford
478-236-2207
genesisjoyhouse.com
Chelsea Crawford
478-236-2207
genesisjoyhouse.com
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