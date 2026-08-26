Hawaii Family Dental Notifies Patients of Cyberattack

Hawaii Family Dental is notifying affected patients and the community about a cyberattack discovered on July 20, 2026, involving unauthorized access to certain patient information between July 19 and July 20, 2026. The information may have included contact details, date of birth, dental insurance information, portions of medical information, and dental treatment information; Social Security numbers and financial account information were not involved.