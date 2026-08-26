Hawaii Family Dental Notifies Patients of Cyberattack
Hawaii Family Dental is notifying affected patients and the community about a cyberattack discovered on July 20, 2026, involving unauthorized access to certain patient information between July 19 and July 20, 2026. The information may have included contact details, date of birth, dental insurance information, portions of medical information, and dental treatment information; Social Security numbers and financial account information were not involved.
Honolulu, HI, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hawaii Family Dental is notifying patients of a cyberattack that affected some patient information. The dental group is contacting affected patients directly and sharing information with the community about what happened and the steps being taken in response.
What happened
On July 20, 2026, the organization discovered that an unauthorized person had accessed patient information between July 19 and July 20, 2026. The affected account was secured the same day, and the IT and security team was engaged to investigate what happened and identify affected individuals.
What information was involved
The information that may have been accessed includes patient name, date of birth, phone number, email address, mailing address, dental insurance information, portions of medical information, and dental treatment information. Social Security numbers and financial account information were not involved.
What the organization is doing
Protecting patient information remains among the organization's highest priorities, and this matter is being treated seriously. After learning of the incident, the affected accounts and network access were secured, and safeguards continue to be strengthened to help prevent future cyberattacks. Affected patients are being notified directly, and the applicable regulatory agencies have been notified as required by law.
What patients can do
Patients should be cautious of unexpected emails or phone calls that reference dental care. The organization will never ask for a patient's Social Security number by phone, email, or text.
For more information
A dedicated, toll-free assistance line is available at 1 (888) 693-3051, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Patients may also email privacy@hawaiifamilydental.com.
Hawaii Family Dental is grateful to its patients and community for their trust and regrets any concern this matter may cause. Caring for the community for nearly 40 years is a responsibility it takes seriously, including protecting the information patients share with the organization.
About Hawaii Family Dental
Hawaii Family Dental is Hawaiʻi's largest dental group, caring for more than 57,000 patients across 12 offices on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, and Kauaʻi.
What happened
On July 20, 2026, the organization discovered that an unauthorized person had accessed patient information between July 19 and July 20, 2026. The affected account was secured the same day, and the IT and security team was engaged to investigate what happened and identify affected individuals.
What information was involved
The information that may have been accessed includes patient name, date of birth, phone number, email address, mailing address, dental insurance information, portions of medical information, and dental treatment information. Social Security numbers and financial account information were not involved.
What the organization is doing
Protecting patient information remains among the organization's highest priorities, and this matter is being treated seriously. After learning of the incident, the affected accounts and network access were secured, and safeguards continue to be strengthened to help prevent future cyberattacks. Affected patients are being notified directly, and the applicable regulatory agencies have been notified as required by law.
What patients can do
Patients should be cautious of unexpected emails or phone calls that reference dental care. The organization will never ask for a patient's Social Security number by phone, email, or text.
For more information
A dedicated, toll-free assistance line is available at 1 (888) 693-3051, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Patients may also email privacy@hawaiifamilydental.com.
Hawaii Family Dental is grateful to its patients and community for their trust and regrets any concern this matter may cause. Caring for the community for nearly 40 years is a responsibility it takes seriously, including protecting the information patients share with the organization.
About Hawaii Family Dental
Hawaii Family Dental is Hawaiʻi's largest dental group, caring for more than 57,000 patients across 12 offices on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, and Kauaʻi.
Contact
Hawaii Family DentalContact
Kathleen Pamintuan
1-888-693-3051
hawaiifamilydental.com
Kathleen Pamintuan
1-888-693-3051
hawaiifamilydental.com
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