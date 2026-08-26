Tech and Innovation Leaders Unite to Launch the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center
The new Center will enable access to high-performance computing, drive AI Innovation and regional economic growth, and establish a new global digital utility for AI for good.
Saint Louis, MO, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A groundbreaking coalition of global technology leaders and regional innovation pioneers has come together to announce the formation of the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center. Representing a commitment to the region’s rapidly emerging geospatial technology and innovation ecosystem, this collaborative initiative is designed as a catalyst to position St. Louis as a premier hub for artificial intelligence and geospatial innovation. The center will advance cutting-edge research, industry application, and workforce development, with a focus on St. Louis’s unique innovation clusters. The founding agreement establishes the Center and launches a long-term collaboration to build shared AI infrastructure, accelerate innovation, and expand access to advanced computing resources.
The collaboration’s founding members to create the Center include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, NVIDIA, Overture Maps Foundation, WEKA, and World Wide Technology (WWT). Together, these world-class technology providers bring unparalleled expertise in high-performance compute and data platforms, foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models, and cloud infrastructure. GeoSTL, the nonprofit geospatial and AI economic development entity, will serve as the Center administrator.
“The creation of the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center marks a pivotal moment for our region and the broader tech community,” said Mark Munsell, Executive Director of GeoSTL. “With the combined expertise and resources of these extraordinary organizations, we are laying the foundation for a transformative collaborative space that will drive the next generation of AI solutions that benefit humanity.”
The Center is designed as a global "digital utility" that will provide shared high-performance computing and AI resources to serve as catalytic economic infrastructure to drive economic growth across the St. Louis region and beyond. It democratizes access to advanced capabilities for researchers, the public sector, startups, and industry. Importantly, the Center will prioritize STEM outreach and education programming, thereby ensuring this powerful utility can be utilized by many individuals and organizations, regardless of their level of technical expertise. A defining feature of the Center is its commitment to AI for the public good. Twenty percent of the Center resources and capacity will be dedicated exclusively to civic projects that benefit the greater St. Louis region, enabling communities, local governments, researchers, and nonprofit organizations to develop solutions that build smarter, safer, and more resilient communities.
Once the environment is established, the initiative will launch "The Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Competitions," a series of competitive tracks designed to solve complex problems across major economic clusters, including helping farmers with agriculture technology, businesses with advanced manufacturing, medical and plant researchers with bio and health sciences, national security, humanitarian and disaster relief, fintech, transportation and supply chain logistics. The competitions will be delivered in coordination with the region’s vibrant, dense network of academic, corporate, and nonprofit economic development institutions, such as Taylor Geospatial, 39 North Agtech Innovation District, the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center (AMICSTL), BioSTL, TechSTL, Yield Lab Institute, and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, as framers of the competitions. The inaugural innovation competition is anticipated to launch later this year.
“St. Louis has always been a city of pioneers, and our family is deeply committed to ensuring our hometown remains at the forefront of global innovation,” said Andy Taylor, Executive Chairman of Enterprise Mobility and GeoSTL patron. “By bringing together industry leaders like NVIDIA and hometown champions like World Wide Technology, the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center will harness geospatial AI to solve complex, real-world problems. This initiative isn't just about advancing technology — it’s about accelerating regional economic growth and firmly placing St. Louis on the global map of innovation.”
“World Wide Technology was founded in St. Louis in 1990, and this region has always been at the heart of who we are," said Jim Kavanaugh, Co-Founder and CEO, WWT. "We're proud to sit at the center of the industry's technology ecosystem, connecting St. Louis to the innovation and expertise that help position it as a hub for AI and geospatial work — and the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center is a great example of that connection at work.”
The Center accelerates AI-driven solutions while honoring St. Louis’s legacy of exploration. In a nod to this legacy, the Lindbergh Foundation has joined as a founding member of the 1927 Committee. Named for the St. Louis civic leaders who funded Charles Lindbergh’s Orteig Prize pursuit in 1927, this premier donor tier is dedicated to enhancing the region’s innovative capacity for the public good. As the centennial of the Spirit of St. Louis flight approaches, the Center bridges the city’s pioneering past with its tech-driven future.
“As pioneering long-distance aviators, Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh relied on maps — the original geospatial databases — to explore our planet,” said Erik Lindbergh, Chairman of The Lindbergh Foundation. “The Lindbergh Foundation is proud to be part of the history and ongoing evolution of geospatial information technologies and the future that connects St. Louisans to the many opportunities in this exciting field.”
With the initial agreement solidifying the collaboration and shared vision, the Center is enthusiastic to formally announce and launch its initial programming and innovation competitions in the coming months.
For more information and future updates on the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center, please contact Jennifer Goldring, jennifer@geostl.org or visit https://geostl.org/sostl.
Media Contact:
Jennifer Goldring
GeoSTL Director of Communications
Jennifer@geostl.org
The collaboration’s founding members to create the Center include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, NVIDIA, Overture Maps Foundation, WEKA, and World Wide Technology (WWT). Together, these world-class technology providers bring unparalleled expertise in high-performance compute and data platforms, foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models, and cloud infrastructure. GeoSTL, the nonprofit geospatial and AI economic development entity, will serve as the Center administrator.
“The creation of the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center marks a pivotal moment for our region and the broader tech community,” said Mark Munsell, Executive Director of GeoSTL. “With the combined expertise and resources of these extraordinary organizations, we are laying the foundation for a transformative collaborative space that will drive the next generation of AI solutions that benefit humanity.”
The Center is designed as a global "digital utility" that will provide shared high-performance computing and AI resources to serve as catalytic economic infrastructure to drive economic growth across the St. Louis region and beyond. It democratizes access to advanced capabilities for researchers, the public sector, startups, and industry. Importantly, the Center will prioritize STEM outreach and education programming, thereby ensuring this powerful utility can be utilized by many individuals and organizations, regardless of their level of technical expertise. A defining feature of the Center is its commitment to AI for the public good. Twenty percent of the Center resources and capacity will be dedicated exclusively to civic projects that benefit the greater St. Louis region, enabling communities, local governments, researchers, and nonprofit organizations to develop solutions that build smarter, safer, and more resilient communities.
Once the environment is established, the initiative will launch "The Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Competitions," a series of competitive tracks designed to solve complex problems across major economic clusters, including helping farmers with agriculture technology, businesses with advanced manufacturing, medical and plant researchers with bio and health sciences, national security, humanitarian and disaster relief, fintech, transportation and supply chain logistics. The competitions will be delivered in coordination with the region’s vibrant, dense network of academic, corporate, and nonprofit economic development institutions, such as Taylor Geospatial, 39 North Agtech Innovation District, the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center (AMICSTL), BioSTL, TechSTL, Yield Lab Institute, and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, as framers of the competitions. The inaugural innovation competition is anticipated to launch later this year.
“St. Louis has always been a city of pioneers, and our family is deeply committed to ensuring our hometown remains at the forefront of global innovation,” said Andy Taylor, Executive Chairman of Enterprise Mobility and GeoSTL patron. “By bringing together industry leaders like NVIDIA and hometown champions like World Wide Technology, the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center will harness geospatial AI to solve complex, real-world problems. This initiative isn't just about advancing technology — it’s about accelerating regional economic growth and firmly placing St. Louis on the global map of innovation.”
“World Wide Technology was founded in St. Louis in 1990, and this region has always been at the heart of who we are," said Jim Kavanaugh, Co-Founder and CEO, WWT. "We're proud to sit at the center of the industry's technology ecosystem, connecting St. Louis to the innovation and expertise that help position it as a hub for AI and geospatial work — and the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center is a great example of that connection at work.”
The Center accelerates AI-driven solutions while honoring St. Louis’s legacy of exploration. In a nod to this legacy, the Lindbergh Foundation has joined as a founding member of the 1927 Committee. Named for the St. Louis civic leaders who funded Charles Lindbergh’s Orteig Prize pursuit in 1927, this premier donor tier is dedicated to enhancing the region’s innovative capacity for the public good. As the centennial of the Spirit of St. Louis flight approaches, the Center bridges the city’s pioneering past with its tech-driven future.
“As pioneering long-distance aviators, Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh relied on maps — the original geospatial databases — to explore our planet,” said Erik Lindbergh, Chairman of The Lindbergh Foundation. “The Lindbergh Foundation is proud to be part of the history and ongoing evolution of geospatial information technologies and the future that connects St. Louisans to the many opportunities in this exciting field.”
With the initial agreement solidifying the collaboration and shared vision, the Center is enthusiastic to formally announce and launch its initial programming and innovation competitions in the coming months.
For more information and future updates on the Spirit of St. Louis AI Innovation Center, please contact Jennifer Goldring, jennifer@geostl.org or visit https://geostl.org/sostl.
Media Contact:
Jennifer Goldring
GeoSTL Director of Communications
Jennifer@geostl.org
Contact
GeoSTLContact
Jennifer Goldring
314-956-9210
https://geostl.org
Jennifer Goldring
314-956-9210
https://geostl.org
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