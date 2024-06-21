Recent Headlines
Within Metal & Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
OTC-GEMSF Acquires Historic Rare Earths Project with Reported 226 g/t Gallium, 2.38% Neodymium and 0.93% Gadolinium, Seeks North American Government Funding
OTC listed symbol GEMSF, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., acquires 100% interest in Historic rare earths project in Quebec with reported 226 g/t Gallium and 0.93% Gadolinium. - June 21, 2024 - infinity Stone Ventures Corp
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., OTC Symbol GEMSF, Acquires Ground in Area of TSX-RAMP Gold Discovery and Adjacent TSX-FNi
OTC listed symbol GEMSF acquires ground in area of TSX-Ramp gold discovery and adjacent TSX-FNi, and in area of TSX-SiE. - June 20, 2024 - infinity Stone Ventures Corp
Gold Mountain Recycling Inc. Announces Acquisition of Steel & Resources Co., Ltd.
Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc. located in Los Angeles and its Consortium take over Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. in South Korea. Steel & Resources Co., Ltd has announced that they have signed definitive acquisition contract pursuant to which the company will be acquired by Gold Mountain... - February 26, 2016 - Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc.
Maricopa Mining Announces Receipt of Deer Creek Arizona Mineral Exploration Permit
Maricopa Mining announces an agreement with the State of Arizona on lands located at Deer Creek, Arizona. - December 02, 2014 - Maricopa Mining
New Metal Supermarkets Location Opens in Everett, Washington
Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its third franchise location in Washington on June 9, 2014. Partners Allison Stairhime and Mark Farragher will be providing the area’s businesses and consumers with superior customer service and the... - June 25, 2014 - Metal Supermarkets
Local Couple Opens New Metal Supermarkets Location in Grand Rapids Area
Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its first franchise location in Michigan on June 2, 2014. Long-time local residents Brian Fojtik and his wife Karen will be providing area businesses and consumers with superior customer service and the highest quality metal products available. - June 18, 2014 - Metal Supermarkets
Discounts on Special 18K White Gold Diamond Bracelets
Pasternak Findings is offering special discounts of up to 30 percent on select diamond bracelet designs from their unique collection of 18K white gold Piero Milano tennis bracelets and bezel diamond bracelets. - October 17, 2013 - Pasternak Findings
Atlantic Stainless Company Proudly Announces an Increase in Stock for Their Customers
Atlantic Stainless are proud distributors of stainless steel and high temperature alloys in sheets/plates/bars/tubes/pipes/channels/beams and hardware for any application. Check their our website at www.Atlanticstainless.com to find out more about the extensive number of products and services that they offer in the North Attleboro Massachusetts vicinity. - April 11, 2012 - Atlantic Stainless Steel
Texas Iron & Metal Supports Local Special Olympics Division
Texas Iron & Metal, a Houston steel and pipe provider, recently became a supporter of the Special Olympics Humble/Kingwood Mustangs Equestrian Team division. - March 13, 2010 - Texas Iron & Metal
IR Services Retained
Petro Horizon Energy Corp. (TSXV.PHE) (PRZCF.OTCBB) (PH0.FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce that it has retained Mr. John W. Curle to provide investor relations services. - February 12, 2010 - Petro Horizon Energy Corp.
New Director Joins the Board
Petro Horizon Energy Corp. (TSXV.PHE) (PRZCF.OTCBB) (PH0.FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce that Richard Granholm has agreed to join the Board of Directors. - February 11, 2010 - Petro Horizon Energy Corp.
Pasternak Finding’s Unveils New Colored Sterling Silver Mesh Chains Collection
Pasternak Finding’s unveils its new collection of trendy mesh cable chains. The new chains collection soo immediately became a hit in the jewelry findings industry as it offers an extra touch of color, beauty and exclusivity to jewelry designers and goldsmiths. - January 15, 2010 - Pasternak Findings
Pasternak Findings Special Offer on 14k Solid Gold Chains in Response to Recent Rise in Gold Price
In response to the recent rise in gold price that has made it difficult for designers to offer reasonably priced gold jewelry, Pasternak Findings offers 14k solid gold chains on special discounts, upholding Pasternak Findings' commitment to meeting jewelry designers needs. - September 18, 2009 - Pasternak Findings