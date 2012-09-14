PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gold Mountain Recycling Inc. Announces Acquisition of Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc. located in Los Angeles and its Consortium take over Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. in South Korea. Steel & Resources Co., Ltd has announced that they have signed definitive acquisition contract pursuant to which the company will be acquired by Gold Mountain Recycling,... - February 26, 2016 - Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc.

Discounts on Special 18K White Gold Diamond Bracelets Pasternak Findings is offering special discounts of up to 30 percent on select diamond bracelet designs from their unique collection of 18K white gold Piero Milano tennis bracelets and bezel diamond bracelets. - October 17, 2013 - Pasternak Findings

Atlantic Stainless Company Proudly Announces an Increase in Stock for Their Customers Atlantic Stainless are proud distributors of stainless steel and high temperature alloys in sheets/plates/bars/tubes/pipes/channels/beams and hardware for any application. Check their our website at www.Atlanticstainless.com to find out more about the extensive number of products and services that they offer in the North Attleboro Massachusetts vicinity. - April 11, 2012 - Atlantic Stainless Steel

Texas Iron & Metal Supports Local Special Olympics Division Texas Iron & Metal, a Houston steel and pipe provider, recently became a supporter of the Special Olympics Humble/Kingwood Mustangs Equestrian Team division. - March 13, 2010 - Texas Iron & Metal

Pasternak Finding’s Unveils New Colored Sterling Silver Mesh Chains Collection Pasternak Finding’s unveils its new collection of trendy mesh cable chains. The new chains collection soo immediately became a hit in the jewelry findings industry as it offers an extra touch of color, beauty and exclusivity to jewelry designers and goldsmiths. - January 15, 2010 - Pasternak Findings