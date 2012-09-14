PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Announces Formation of New Agricultural Advisory Board IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

Global Harvest Foods Announces New Chief Executive Officer Global Harvest Foods, the leading manufacturer in wild bird feeding, has announced the appointment of Dave Williamson as its new chief executive officer effective June 27, 2018. Mr. Williamson will replace Dave Whitley, who has stepped down to pursue other interests. Mr. Whitley will remain a board member... - June 07, 2018 - Global Harvest Foods

TeleSense Expands Its Advisory Board Welcomes Machine Learning Expert - April 20, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Wins Coveted SVIEF-STAR Award Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Selects TeleSense as a SVIEF-STAR Company - October 13, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Expands Its Food Safety Advisory Board Safeway’s Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense - August 03, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

DownrightNatural Announces Addition of New Easy to Remember Phone Number Today, DownrightNatural announced that their primary phone number has changed to better serve their customers. The new number is (856) 431-GROW [(856) 431-4769]. Positive Customer Impact “Many of our customers had a difficult time remembering our old primary phone number. Now that it is associated... - March 08, 2016 - DownrightNatural

DownrightNatural Announces Availability of Organic Tomato Seeds Over 450 varieties of Organic Heirloom Tomato Seeds available for this growing season. - February 16, 2016 - DownrightNatural

BioResource International, Inc. Presents Latest Research at the International Poultry Expo Scientists from the Agricultural biotechnology company BioResource International, Inc. (www.briworldwide.com) presented their latest research at the International Poultry Science Forum held in conjunction with the International Poultry Expo in Atlanta from January 23-26, 2012 (http://www.ipe11.org)­. - January 29, 2012 - BioResource International, Inc

BioResource International Supports the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle BioResource International, Inc. (www.briworldwide.com) is proud to announce their continuing support of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle (www.foodshutttle.org), through their sponsorship of the 18th Annual Taste of Hope Gala (http://tasteandblossoms.org/). The gala, benefiting the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle,... - January 29, 2012 - BioResource International, Inc

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Releases Three New Optimum® AQUAmax™ Corn Genetic Platforms for 2012 Designed to deliver a yield advantage in water-limited environments in the Western Corn Belt. - January 18, 2012 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Katie Gutzmann Joins Hoegemeyer Hybrids as Marketing Communications Manager Hoegemeyer Hybrids announces the addition of Katie Gutzmann to its staff as Marketing Communications Manager. In her new position, Gutzmann will be responsible for Hoegemeyer Hybrids’ annual seed product guide, Hoegemeyer Homecoming planning, farm industry trade shows, newsletters and the company’s... - November 18, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Lineup for 2012 Includes a complete offering of western-focused seed genetics and technology. - October 21, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day August 11 Field day includes plot tours, guest speakers, equipment displays and more. - July 31, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Receives Patriot Award The award was presented in recognition of the company's support of an employee who serves in the Nebraska Army National Guard. - April 03, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Line-Up for 2011 New 2011 product line-up includes the latest seed genetics and technology. - September 12, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids