Recent Headlines
Massev Productions and SPACEMOB Finalize the Production of Underground, Uncovered
New content nearing completion from SPACEMOB and Massev. - January 18, 2023 - SPACEMOB
Musical Expressions Performed on an Ancient Conch Shell
An album of musical tones from a large, ancient conch shell emphasizes an unusual and wide variety of tonal qualities that soothe the mind. David Frederick Hardy created “Conchiousness Vibrations” after rehearsing it in the Neumann Building Great Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York. He... - October 10, 2022 - David Frederick Hardy
Charlotte’s Lake Norman Welcomes Heat 360 Radio Station
Charlotte's Lake Norman now has its first mainstream radio station, Heat 360. Heat 360 Radio is a Streaming Radio station that plays the latest Pop, Hip Hop, and R & B broadcasting live from Charlotte’s Lake Norman, NC. Lake Norman has a coverage area that consists of 5 cities in... - June 07, 2021 - Heat 360 Radio
Increasing Interest by Foreign Investors in Orlando Vacation Real Estate Demands Experienced Agents
Viva Orlando has created a full service buying process tailored to the international customer: complete with offering additional steps including extensive information and assistance in managing foreign owned homes while they’re not being occupied. “We are intimately familiar with the buying process in Florida and realize that it may be different than that of [their] home state or country,” says Milena Valle, owner of Viva Orlando, who has expertly dealt with many foreign clients. - October 26, 2016 - Viva Orlando Vacation Homes
ResortCom International Opens New Executive Office Building
ResortCom International LLC, the pioneer in providing servicing solutions for the Vacation Ownership Industry has expanded its facilities to include an Executive Office building. ResortCom’s Operation Center which houses the Contact Center in a separate highly-functional space with leading... - November 06, 2015 - ResortCom International
ResortCom International Names New CFO
Dennis Hershey Joins Award Winning Servicing Solutions Company. - August 26, 2015 - ResortCom International
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Skeleton Key Marina, Hudson, Florida
The Marina Division of the Leisure Investment Properties Group of Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services (NYSE: MMI), the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, today announced the sale of Skeleton... - July 08, 2015 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
Luxury Villas at Limassol Marina Now Ready! Peninsula Villas with Private Berths for Sale in the Most Exclusive Waterfront Development in Cyprus
The first exclusive villas at Limassol Marina have been delivered to their owners. The Peninsula Villas are the only villas of their kind in the Mediterranean. - May 06, 2015 - Limassol Marina
ResortCom International’s Chairman John Small Steps Down
After 16 years at the helm of ResortCom International, Chairman John Small has stepped down to pursue other projects. He will continue to consult in the hospitality industry and to stay involved with La Tour Resorts and Hotels. The change will become effective May 1. In a recent statement to... - March 09, 2015 - ResortCom International
ResortCom International Named Finalist in Prestigious American Resort Development Awards Program
In Running for ARDA Best Call Center Award. - March 09, 2015 - ResortCom International
Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Indian Springs Golf Club
The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services (NYSE: MMI), the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has been retained to exclusively market for sale Indian... - September 27, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Big Fish Golf Club
The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services (NYSE: MMI), the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has been retained to exclusively market for sale Big Fish Golf... - September 27, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
ResortCom International’s President Alex Marxer Featured Key Note Speaker at Call Center Week
Alex Marxer provided his unique insights at the 15th Annual Call Center Week. - June 22, 2014 - ResortCom International
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Feather Sound Country Club, Clearwater, Florida
The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services (NYSE: MMI), the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, today announced the sale of Feather Sound Country Club, an... - April 10, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
ResortCom International Expanding Services
Marketing and Sales Services now Offered to New, as well as Existing Clients. - April 05, 2014 - ResortCom International
Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell the Prestigious and Renowned Cliffs Resort
National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has been retained to exclusively market for sale The Cliffs Resort located on the celebrated Possum Kingdom Lake in historic... - March 20, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Market the Club at Morgan Hill
National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has been retained to exclusively market for sale the Club at Morgan Hill Golf Course located in the Lehigh Valley area of... - March 14, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
ResortCom International Named Best Financial Services Company
Also in running for ARDA Best Call Center Award - March 02, 2014 - ResortCom International
Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Eagle Ridge Golf Club in Fort Myers, Florida
National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has been retained to exclusively market for sale the Eagle Ridge Golf Club located in Fort Myers, Florida, according to Steven... - February 21, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of TPC Eagle Trace of Coral Springs, Florida
The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has announced the sale of TPC Eagle Trace, an 18-hole Arthur Hills Design course located in Coral Springs, Florida. Steven... - January 15, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Tartan Fields Golf Club of Dublin, Ohio
The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has announced the sale of Tartan Fields Golf Club, an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Course located in Dublin, Ohio. Steven... - January 09, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Treasured Monroe Golf & Country Club
National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has been retained to exclusively market for sale the Monroe Golf & Country Club located in historic Monroe, Michigan. Steve... - January 09, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS
One Hundred Sands, Ltd Accepts Exclusive Gaming License from Fiji Government
In a partnership designed to fuel tourism, job growth, and expand the Fiji brand, the Fijian government has decided to issue an exclusive gaming license to One Hundred Sands Limited. - December 22, 2011 - One Hundred Sands, LTD
Comedy To Go, Inc.; A New Comedy Promotion Company for Comedians by Comedians
Comedy To Go, Inc may be the new kid on the block in the comedy arena but that has not stopped them from becoming a tour de force in comedy promotion. Formed in the early part of 2009 Comedy To Go is the creation of Mike Parenti a corporate business man married for over 19 years with 3 children and... - August 17, 2009 - Comedy To Go, Inc.
Travel the World
Trade to Travel Trade to Travel, a company that allows owners of worldwide vacation properties to use one another’s' homes the way that timeshare organizations allow their owners to visit other properties without the constraints involved in direct home exchange, announces its "Players... - March 26, 2009 - Trade to Travel