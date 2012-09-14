PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Increasing Interest by Foreign Investors in Orlando Vacation Real Estate Demands Experienced Agents Viva Orlando has created a full service buying process tailored to the international customer: complete with offering additional steps including extensive information and assistance in managing foreign owned homes while they’re not being occupied. “We are intimately familiar with the buying process in Florida and realize that it may be different than that of [their] home state or country,” says Milena Valle, owner of Viva Orlando, who has expertly dealt with many foreign clients. - October 26, 2016 - Viva Orlando Vacation Homes

ResortCom International Opens New Executive Office Building ResortCom International LLC, the pioneer in providing servicing solutions for the Vacation Ownership Industry has expanded its facilities to include an Executive Office building. ResortCom’s Operation Center which houses the Contact Center in a separate highly-functional space with leading edge... - November 06, 2015 - ResortCom International

ResortCom International Names New CFO Dennis Hershey Joins Award Winning Servicing Solutions Company. - August 26, 2015 - ResortCom International

Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Skeleton Key Marina, Hudson, Florida The Marina Division of the Leisure Investment Properties Group of Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services (NYSE: MMI), the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, today announced the sale of Skeleton Key... - July 08, 2015 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

Luxury Villas at Limassol Marina Now Ready! Peninsula Villas with Private Berths for Sale in the Most Exclusive Waterfront Development in Cyprus The first exclusive villas at Limassol Marina have been delivered to their owners. The Peninsula Villas are the only villas of their kind in the Mediterranean. - May 06, 2015 - Limassol Marina

ResortCom International Named Finalist in Prestigious American Resort Development Awards Program In Running for ARDA Best Call Center Award. - March 09, 2015 - ResortCom International

ResortCom International’s Chairman John Small Steps Down After 16 years at the helm of ResortCom International, Chairman John Small has stepped down to pursue other projects. He will continue to consult in the hospitality industry and to stay involved with La Tour Resorts and Hotels. The change will become effective May 1. In a recent statement to employees... - March 09, 2015 - ResortCom International

Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Big Fish Golf Club The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services (NYSE: MMI), the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has been retained to exclusively market for sale Big Fish Golf Club... - September 27, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Indian Springs Golf Club The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services (NYSE: MMI), the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has been retained to exclusively market for sale Indian Springs... - September 27, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

ResortCom International’s President Alex Marxer Featured Key Note Speaker at Call Center Week Alex Marxer provided his unique insights at the 15th Annual Call Center Week. - June 22, 2014 - ResortCom International

Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Feather Sound Country Club, Clearwater, Florida The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services (NYSE: MMI), the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, today announced the sale of Feather Sound Country Club, an 18-hole... - April 10, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

ResortCom International Expanding Services Marketing and Sales Services now Offered to New, as well as Existing Clients. - April 05, 2014 - ResortCom International

Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell the Prestigious and Renowned Cliffs Resort National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has been retained to exclusively market for sale The Cliffs Resort located on the celebrated Possum Kingdom Lake in historic Graford,... - March 20, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Market the Club at Morgan Hill National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has been retained to exclusively market for sale the Club at Morgan Hill Golf Course located in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania. - March 14, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

ResortCom International Named Best Financial Services Company Also in running for ARDA Best Call Center Award - March 02, 2014 - ResortCom International

Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Eagle Ridge Golf Club in Fort Myers, Florida National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has been retained to exclusively market for sale the Eagle Ridge Golf Club located in Fort Myers, Florida, according to Steven Ekovich,... - February 21, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of TPC Eagle Trace of Coral Springs, Florida The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has announced the sale of TPC Eagle Trace, an 18-hole Arthur Hills Design course located in Coral Springs, Florida. Steven Ekovich,... - January 15, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

Marcus & Millichap Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Treasured Monroe Golf & Country Club National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has been retained to exclusively market for sale the Monroe Golf & Country Club located in historic Monroe, Michigan. Steve Ekovich,... - January 09, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Tartan Fields Golf Club of Dublin, Ohio The National Golf & Resort Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm, has announced the sale of Tartan Fields Golf Club, an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Course located in Dublin, Ohio. Steven Ekovich,... - January 09, 2014 - Leisure Investment Properties Group a Division of Marcus & Millichap REIS

One Hundred Sands, Ltd Accepts Exclusive Gaming License from Fiji Government In a partnership designed to fuel tourism, job growth, and expand the Fiji brand, the Fijian government has decided to issue an exclusive gaming license to One Hundred Sands Limited. - December 22, 2011 - One Hundred Sands, LTD

Comedy To Go, Inc.; A New Comedy Promotion Company for Comedians by Comedians Comedy To Go, Inc may be the new kid on the block in the comedy arena but that has not stopped them from becoming a tour de force in comedy promotion. Formed in the early part of 2009 Comedy To Go is the creation of Mike Parenti a corporate business man married for over 19 years with 3 children and Keith... - August 17, 2009 - Comedy To Go, Inc.