Viva Orlando has created a full service buying process tailored to the international customer: complete with offering additional steps including extensive information and assistance in managing foreign owned homes while they’re not being occupied. “We are intimately familiar with the buying process in Florida and realize that it may be different than that of [their] home state or country,” says Milena Valle, owner of Viva Orlando, who has expertly dealt with many foreign clients. - October 26, 2016 - Viva Orlando Vacation Homes