Musical Expressions Performed on an Ancient Conch Shell
Park City, UT, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An album of musical tones from a large, ancient conch shell emphasizes an unusual and wide variety of tonal qualities that soothe the mind.
David Frederick Hardy created “Conchiousness Vibrations” after rehearsing it in the Neumann Building Great Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York. He then recorded it at St. Mary of the Assumption in Park City, a church that offered the proper acoustic qualities to capture tonal, timbral and rhythmic sounds.
Hardy inherited the shell from his grandfather, Frederick Lisonbee, who in turn, inherited it from his father, Lorenzo Lisonbee. A Samoan chieftain gave the shell to the elder Lisonbee as a token of gratitude. It’s believed to be over 2,000 years old. The shell shows centuries of wear as it was used in Samoan ceremonial and esoteric practices and passed down from generation to generation.
“Imagine the shamans who played this shell over the centuries,” Hardy said.
“People of archaic times must have been fascinated by the beauty of the spiral shape of the conch shell. Then the first time came when one decided to blow through a broken hole at the end of the shell to discover a soothing hypnotic trumpet effect that seems to echo the imagination of the sky and the sea meeting in the distance.”
In the album, Hardy explores tonal, timbral and rhythmic possibilities of what could be a lost craft using the natural tendency of the instrument itself.
The common theme throughout the solo performance is a vibration motif that seems to point to the origin of all movement and sound: the spiral, he noted.
He has performed the conch shell on stages in Manhattan at Birdland and Prohibition, and Colony, Woodstock, New York and Club Helsinki in Hudson, New York.
Hardy attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Mass. while attending evening courses at Harvard University in Cambridge. “Conchiousness Vibrations” is available on iTunes. Becca Van K created the Cross-stitch cover art.
David Frederick Hardy created “Conchiousness Vibrations” after rehearsing it in the Neumann Building Great Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York. He then recorded it at St. Mary of the Assumption in Park City, a church that offered the proper acoustic qualities to capture tonal, timbral and rhythmic sounds.
Hardy inherited the shell from his grandfather, Frederick Lisonbee, who in turn, inherited it from his father, Lorenzo Lisonbee. A Samoan chieftain gave the shell to the elder Lisonbee as a token of gratitude. It’s believed to be over 2,000 years old. The shell shows centuries of wear as it was used in Samoan ceremonial and esoteric practices and passed down from generation to generation.
“Imagine the shamans who played this shell over the centuries,” Hardy said.
“People of archaic times must have been fascinated by the beauty of the spiral shape of the conch shell. Then the first time came when one decided to blow through a broken hole at the end of the shell to discover a soothing hypnotic trumpet effect that seems to echo the imagination of the sky and the sea meeting in the distance.”
In the album, Hardy explores tonal, timbral and rhythmic possibilities of what could be a lost craft using the natural tendency of the instrument itself.
The common theme throughout the solo performance is a vibration motif that seems to point to the origin of all movement and sound: the spiral, he noted.
He has performed the conch shell on stages in Manhattan at Birdland and Prohibition, and Colony, Woodstock, New York and Club Helsinki in Hudson, New York.
Hardy attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Mass. while attending evening courses at Harvard University in Cambridge. “Conchiousness Vibrations” is available on iTunes. Becca Van K created the Cross-stitch cover art.
Contact
BronzenowContact
David Frederick Hardy
917-232-0468
www.bronzebydavidfrederick.com
David Frederick Hardy
917-232-0468
www.bronzebydavidfrederick.com
Categories