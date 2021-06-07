Charlotte’s Lake Norman Welcomes Heat 360 Radio Station

Mooresville, NC, June 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Charlotte's Lake Norman now has its first mainstream radio station, Heat 360. Heat 360 Radio is a Streaming Radio station that plays the latest Pop, Hip Hop, and R & B broadcasting live from Charlotte’s Lake Norman, NC. Lake Norman has a coverage area that consists of 5 cities in Charlotte metro: Cornelius, Mooresville, Troutman, Huntersville, and Statesville. Listeners can listen live at www.heat360radio.com or by listening to Heat 360 weekly Radio show podcast Moore Heat available on Spotify, Apple Podcast and Google Podcast. Heat 360 Moore Heat radio show consists of valuable relationship advice, hot topics, and exclusive interviews with celebrity guests such as Keri Hilson. Heat 360 Radio was founded by Jet Magazine's Jet Beauty model and Entrepreneur, Cicely Pringle. Cicely has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade, and has been featured in several magazines as well as having her own TV show that was broadcast on The CW in 2016. With her extensive background in the industry, she decided to bring something new to the Lake Norman area and that's when Heat 360 Radio was born. “I'm a visionary, I don't wait for opportunities, I create them,” says Cicely Pringle. Her goal is to provide a platform for artists and small businesses to be spotlighted.