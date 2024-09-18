Brad Zampa and Ben Bullock of Newmark Knight Frank Cornish & Carey Commercial’s Capital Group placed over $142,000,000 in permanent and bridge debt on Bay Area office product in the first months of 2011. The Capital Group is looking to grow its team, as both investment sales and financing opportunities are increasing significantly on the west coast, and the team’s current pipeline includes over $1 Billion of exclusive debt and equity assignments. - May 19, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank