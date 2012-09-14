PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CJC Development Advisors, LLC Opens New Office in Western MA CJC Development Advisors, LLC has opened an office at 38 Elm Street in Westfield, MA to support their growing client base in Massachusetts. Local businesses that are growing and real estate developers that are investing in projects have called on CJC Development Advisors to assist with tax incentives,... - November 25, 2016 - CJC Development Advisors, LLC

A Hara Chair Will Save Your Day The unique ergonomic Harachair that keeps the body moving - even when sitting down, is now available in the US through the company Haratech LLC, in California. - August 20, 2014 - Haratech LLC

Sonoma County’s Standard Industrial Gains Four New Tenants Standard Industrial, a unique, well-located, industrial, warehouse and office property in Sonoma County, Calif., signed four new tenants. With the latest additions to the roster of over a dozen existing industrial-use tenants, the transformation of the 300,000-square-foot property from a single-tenant to multi-tenant use is well under way. Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank senior vice presidents Barry Palma and Preston Smith are exclusive leasing agents. - October 26, 2012 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Burr Pilger Mayer Doubles Its Walnut Creek Office Footprint Burr Pilger Mayer (BPM), one of the largest West Coast-based accounting and consulting firms, executed an agreement to lease almost 20,000 square feet (sf) of office space, effectively doubling its Walnut Creek footprint. Beginning December 2011, BPM plans to occupy 2001 North Main Street in Walnut Creek. Alex Grell and Sean Cooley of Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank’s Walnut Creek office represented BPM in its new lease with landlord Legacy Partners. - August 24, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Google Leases Jay Paul Company’s Technology Corners Google, Inc. has executed a long-term lease agreement to occupy approximately 715,500 square feet (sf) of office space at Jay Paul Company’s Technology Corners campus. This lease represents the Internet giant’s first major lease in Sunnyvale. The property lies immediately adjacent to Motorola Mobility's Moffett Towers property. Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank Executive Vice President Phil Mahoney represents Jay Paul Company’s Technology Corners property in its leasing engagement. - August 18, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Swift Realty Partners’ One Concord Center Quickly Filling Up Swift Realty Partners’ One Concord Center is exceeding the firm’s expectations growing its tenant roster. In just 7 months, 14 lease transactions totaling 111,615 square feet (sf) were completed bringing the occupancy rate of the 358,589 sf property from 43.2% to 78.3%. Breck Lutz and Alex Grell of Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank’s Walnut Creek office represent Swift’s One Concord Center for lease. - July 24, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Scott Fair Joins Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank Scott Fair has joined Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank’s Hayward office. Fair specializes in the industrial commercial real estate market along the I-880 corridor in the East Bay. - July 24, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Deerfield Realty Purchases The Mercer Retail from Prometheus Menlo Park-based, commercial real estate firm Deerfield Realty acquired the retail portion of award-winning mixed-use development The Mercer – called The Mercer Retail -- from Prometheus Real Estate, the Bay Area’s largest private owner of multi-family properties. The Mercer Retail, located at 1615-1699 North California Boulevard in Walnut Creek is comprised of a 22,023 square foot ground floor retail condominium built below 181 luxury residential apartments and condominiums. - June 23, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Microsoft Leases Nearly 240,000 Square Feet at Jay Paul Company’s Moffett Towers Microsoft Corporation executed a long-term lease agreement to lease 237,000 square feet (sf) of office space at Moffett Towers in Sunnyvale, California. Developed by San Francisco-based Jay Paul Company, the LEED Gold, 1.8 million square foot office/R&D campus offers an amenity-rich environment in the heart of Silicon Valley. Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank Executive Vice President Phil Mahoney represents Jay Paul Company’s Moffett Towers property in all leasing engagements. - May 25, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

MegaPath Leases Over 25,000 Square Feet in Bernal Corporate Plaza MegaPath agreed to lease 25,709 sf in Bernal Corporate Plaza in Pleasanton, California. MegaPath plans to relocate to Bernal Corporate Plaza to take advantage of the attractive offerings of this “city within a city,” –which include immediate access to retailers and services that employees require each day. Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank’s Jeff Morgenstern, Dan Watson and Marcy Place represented Bernal Corporate Plaza for the landlord, Principal Real Estate Investors. - May 21, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank Team Selected to Market Sobrato's First San Francisco Property for Lease Renowned Silicon Valley landlord, The Sobrato Organization, selected Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank to market the firm’s first San Francisco property for lease. The 291,000 square foot (sf) Class A waterfront building is located at 500 Terry Francois Boulevard in the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco. Sobrato closed escrow on the $91 Million property Tuesday, May 17, 2011. - May 19, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank Cornish & Carey Commercial Capital Group Closes Over $142,000,000 in Exclusive Debt Assignments on West Coast During the First Months of 2011 Brad Zampa and Ben Bullock of Newmark Knight Frank Cornish & Carey Commercial’s Capital Group placed over $142,000,000 in permanent and bridge debt on Bay Area office product in the first months of 2011. The Capital Group is looking to grow its team, as both investment sales and financing opportunities are increasing significantly on the west coast, and the team’s current pipeline includes over $1 Billion of exclusive debt and equity assignments. - May 19, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

C&C RiverRock Newmark Triples Managed Property Portfolio C&C RiverRock Newmark tripled its managed property portfolio in just over a year of doing business. In December of 2009, C&C RiverRock Newmark introduced its property management service offering in Northern California with the 1.2 million square foot (msf) iStar Financial Silicon Valley portfolio under management and began increasing its client base. In late January of 2011, the firm was awarded a 2.5 msf portfolio assignment, bringing its total property management portfolio to more than 5 msf. - March 02, 2011 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Spinal Cord Injury Victim and Role Model Brings Essential Treatment Options to the Bay Area SCI-FIT ((Spinal Cord Injury Functional Integrated Therapy) is open for business in its new location. SCI-FIT is Northern California’s only facility that provides comprehensive, post-traditional, exercise based therapy for individuals who have suffered a debilitating injury. SCI-FIT is a philanthropic endeavor and even offered Chris Rodriguez – the young boy paralyzed by a stray bullet at his piano lesson in Oakland – almost one year of free training. Today Chris is walking with leg braces. - November 02, 2010 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

C&C Appoints Bryan Courson SVP and Manager of San Francisco Office Bryan Courson joined the Cornish & Carey team as senior vice president and manager of the San Francisco office. In this senior management role, Mr. Courson will be responsible for the continued expansion and strengthening of the talented team and service offerings of C&C’s growing San Francisco office. - July 22, 2010 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Maffia Team Joins Cornish & Carey Michael Maffia, Putnam Daily and Justin Stark have joined Cornish & Carey Commercial/ONCOR International to form the new C&C Leased Investment Group – Maffia Team. The Group will be based in the San Francisco office and led by Michael Maffia, one of the top leased investment brokers in the country. The C&C Leased Investment Group – Maffia Team is a new addition to the C&C Investment Sales Platform led by President Erik Doyle. - March 11, 2010 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Cornish & Carey Expands Into the North Bay with Two New Offices Cornish & Carey Commercial expanded for the first time into the North Bay region with the establishment of two new offices in Larkspur and Santa Rosa, completing C&C’s Northern California footprint. Senior Vice President Haden Ongaro will manage both offices. C&C selected 20 new agents to staff the offices. - March 10, 2010 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Premier Apartment Advisors Team Joins Cornish & Carey C&C has significantly expanded its multi-family investment services group by adding the brokerage team from Premier Apartment Advisors. Richard Knutson, John Leyvas, Jay Cross, Stephen Pagones, Mike Pagones and Anthony Pappageorge will be based in C&C’s Oakland office and Vince McCarrie will be based in C&C’s Santa Clara office. This team joins industry veteran Keith Suddjian, senior vice president in C&C’s Palo Alto office, who together comprise C&C’s Apartment Advisors. - February 03, 2010 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Cornish & Carey Welcomes Allison Gorelick to Investment Team Allison Gorelick has joined Cornish & Carey Commercial/ONCOR International as vice president of the firm. Mrs. Gorelick, a LEED AP-certified and Chartered Financial Analyst, brings to C&C more than 15 years of development and financial leadership experience. She joins C&C President Erik Doyle’s investment team and will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office. - November 11, 2009 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Cornish & Carey Welcomes Veteran Investment Broker Russ Sherman Russ Sherman has joined Cornish & Carey Commercial/ONCOR International as senior vice president of the firm. He will be a part of the investment brokerage team and be based in the firm’s San Francisco office. Russ brings to C&C nearly 35 years of commercial real estate experience, most recently as senior director of Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets Group. - November 11, 2009 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Swift Offices Launches New Web Site Enhanced Tools on Swiftoffices.com Include Online Office Booking, Intuitive Navigation and Free Worldwide Calling Options - May 08, 2009 - Swift Offices Ltd

Montevina Commences Sales in Phase 1 of Complex The first building sale was completed at Montevina in Pleasanton. Darim Vision Corporation purchased 3110 Constitution Drive. Montevina is a 250,000 square foot master-planned class A office and R&D complex developed to provide small business owners the opportunity to purchase free-standing, “small-format” buildings within a professional business park. Phase I of the project was completed in December of 2008 and consists of 16 separate free-standing buildings. - April 15, 2009 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Cornish & Carey Names Three New EVPs Cornish & Carey Commercial/ONCOR International promoted three real estate experts to the position of Executive Vice President. The C&C Board of Directors has recognized CFO Jay Belquist and Office/R&D leasing experts Randy Gabrielson and Jeff Rodgers due to their contribution to profits and commitment to C&C and its philosophy of knowledge and integrity. - March 29, 2009 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

First Futsal Stadium to Open in Hayward Futsal Republic will open as the first futsal (five-a-side indoor soccer) stadium in Hayward and the first on the I-880 corridor. The 18,000 square foot building at 21615 Hesperian Boulevard in Hayward is a unique destination for healthy family fun including three courts dedicated to the sport of futsal as well as martial arts, yoga and pilates studios, a massage and chiropractic clinic and a sports retail store. A grand opening of the facility is planned for Friday, February 27, 2009. - February 27, 2009 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

New Green Office Building in Cupertino Ready for Occupancy Construction on Cupertino Crossing was completed establishing one of the first office buildings in Cupertino built to LEED-silver specifications ready for occupancy. The 102,360 square foot (sf) two-story building was developed by Tantau Investments LLC, a joint venture between principals Ralph Borelli of Borelli Investment Company, John Salera of Freestone Properties, Ron Tate of Tate Diversified Development and Larry Wallerstein of Advantage Real Estate Solutions. - February 13, 2009 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

C&C Launches C&C Capital Advisors Cornish & Carey Commercial/ONCOR International today officially launched a new special assets services division within the C&C Capital group, called C&C Capital Advisors. Current economic and capital market conditions have created a unique financial environment in which this group is uniquely positioned to advise. - January 28, 2009 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Cornish & Carey Recognized as Top Brokerage Firm Cornish & Carey Commercial was recognized by the California Real Estate Journal as the second leading commercial brokerage company in the state of California. C&C is the only firm ranked in the top 10 with offices located in one geographic region of the state, which underscores the depth of the company’s presence. The Silicon Valley Business Journal recognized C&C as the top “Commercial Brokerage Firm of the Year” and awarded C&C President Erik Doyle “Commercial Broker of the Year.” - December 17, 2008 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank

Embarcadero Capital Partners Purchases Historic Palo Alto Landmark Leading investment firm to convert former church into high-end office building. - November 15, 2008 - Cornish & Carey Commercial Newmark Knight Frank