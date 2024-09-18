The Dandy Horse™ Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent US11998801B2 for Groundbreaking Bicycle Activity Verification System

The Dandy Horse™ utilizes a combination of tag identifiers QR codes, NFC tags, RFID tags, and beacons to verify that the user is indeed the individual who rode a bicycle from point A to point B. By integrating an RFID tag within the bicycle wheel and incorporating a sally port for egress, the patented technology offers property managers an autonomous bicycle storage facility with carbon emissions tracking and reporting.