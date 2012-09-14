PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. Loudermilk... - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd

Fashion Furniture Rental Introduces Amazon Echo's Alexa to Its Line of Home Furnishing Offerings Fashion Furniture Rental, Inc. will now offer Amazon Echo as part of their electronics and furniture rentals. - July 18, 2017 - Fashion Furniture Rental, Inc.

Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals Present Love Bash: A Bridal & Event Design Showcase on Thursday July 27th Special event to showcase the "best of the best" in the Northeast Ohio wedding, design, and special event industry while providing guests an opportunity to meet the top vendors in design & decor, makeup & hair, floral, photography, event management, catering. - June 30, 2017 - Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals

Borrow Vintage + Eclectic to Host Designer's Showcase & Open House Market Sunday, March 19th Experience innovative local design as Borrow Vintage + Eclectic will host a one-day Designer’s Showcase & Open House Market on Sunday, March 19th. This free special event will take place from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm and will feature the latest trends in home décor, textiles, and fashion;... - March 08, 2017 - Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals

Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals Team with Sawhorse Woodworks to Debut The Heirloom Collection Two Cleveland-based companies with an affinity for contemporary design and functional furniture, Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals; a custom rental house supplying up-cycled wood tables and other unique items for special events and Sawhorse Woodworks; a furniture maker specializing in modern and functional... - November 25, 2016 - Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals

Chief Revenue Officer, Don Chance, of Express Furniture Rental Earns His CCHP Accreditation Express Furniture Rental, a premiere leader in the rental furniture industry, announces a member of their senior executive team as a newly certified corporate housing professional under CHPA’s company accreditation program. - March 31, 2016 - Express Furniture Rental

Express Furniture Rental Announces a Concierge Service to Increase the Ease and Efficiency of Renting Furniture Express Furniture Rental, a premiere leader in the rental furniture industry introduced a new Client Concierge service. This proprietary program provides white glove service to clients at no additional cost. - June 28, 2015 - Express Furniture Rental

Baby Equipment Rental Company Begins Service in San Antonio, TX Rockabye Baby Rentals has begun service dedicated to serving the needs of residents and people traveling to the San Antonio, Texas area with children under the age of three. The company is owned by Annie Swinford-Gonzales who, began Rockabye Baby Rentals in 2006 in Houston, TX. Through her own experiences,... - February 14, 2014 - Rockabye Baby Rentals

Emblem Furniture Celebrate 35 Years of Business Emblem furniture is a company that has adapted and is thriving, even in today's difficult trading environment. The firm was established in 1977, in Isleworth, where they still have their warehouse and head office. Its founders had an interest in antique furniture and connections with restorers. As a... - May 24, 2013 - Emblem Furniture Ltd

St. Louis Apartment Association Nominates Empire Furniture Rental as Supplier of the Year Empire Furniture Rental, a St. Louis-based rental furniture provider, was nominated by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) as Supplier of the Year. - April 28, 2013 - Empire Furniture Rental

Self Storage Lansing Facility Announces New Unit Construction Complete AC and E Rentals is pleased to announce that its self storage Lansing facility has added new units. These new units are available for public rental and are priced low. The self storage Lansing facility also wishes to announce that it has a variety of other rental categories as well such as party supplies, contractor tools and portable toilets. - March 24, 2012 - AC & E Rentals Inc.

Express Furniture Announces New Hire as Director of National Accounts Experienced temporary housing professional added to Express team to improve customer experience and build network. - March 20, 2012 - Express Furniture Rental

Preparing for Out of Town Guests? Bring the Baby, Rent the Gear! Traveling with kids can be chaotic and with all the added baggage fees it can also be expensive to take all of their stuff with you. "We've come up with what we think is a better solution. They can leave all that stuff at home," said Annie Swinford. Annie owns "Rockabye Baby Rentals."... - March 15, 2012 - Rockabye Baby Rentals

Signature Furniture Rental Listed in San Diego Business Journal’s 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies Signature Furniture Rental was listed #20 on the San Diego Business Journal’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego. - November 20, 2011 - Signature Furniture Rental

Express Furniture Rental Launches New Contract Services Division to Serve Clients Express Contract Services, a division of Express Furniture Rental, was launched in April 2011 with headquarters in Portland, Oregon. - July 02, 2011 - Express Furniture Rental

San Diego Based Signature Furniture Rental Announce Liquidation Sale Signature Furniture Rental Announces Liquidation Sale on March 19th, 2011 - March 12, 2011 - Signature Furniture Rental

Baby Rental Company Now Servicing Birmingham Rockabye Baby Rentals now supplying baby equipment for rent in the Birmingham Metro area. Vacationing families, grandparents, hotel guests and travelers, can rent gear including cribs, toys, pack-n-plays, strollers, car seats, and high chairs, etc. - February 04, 2011 - Rockabye Baby Rentals

San Diego Based Signature Furniture Rental Offers Discount for the Holidays Signature Furniture Rental offers 50% discount until December 31, 2010. - November 20, 2010 - Signature Furniture Rental

Express Furniture Recognized for Diligence and Dedication to the Temporary Housing Industry Express Furniture Rental was honored as a nominee for "Associate Partner Member Company of the Year" at the 2010 Corporate Housing Providers Association annual conference. - February 28, 2010 - Express Furniture Rental

Pacific Coast Party Rentals Announced Grand Opening of Livermore Location Pacific Coast Party Rentals announced the grand opening of its new location in Livermore, CA on Dec 1st. Providing Party and Event Rentals, Event Planning and Party Supplies to the Livermore Valley and Tri Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area. - December 04, 2008 - Pacific Coast Party Rentals

Mobility Rental Service Joins Scootaround National Network Scooter and Wheelchair Rental Companies Combine to Form Nation's Largest Mobility Rentals Fleet. - November 21, 2008 - Scootaround Inc.

Test Equipment Connection Corporation Expands in Hong Kong Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced the company’s affiliate, TE Connection Asia, has expanded its Hong Kong operations by relocating to a larger facility. The move to the larger facility allows for additional staffing, improves overall productivity and faster orders processing. - May 22, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection

Test Equipment Connection Takes a Green Approach to the Test Equipment Industry Repair, Trade-In, or Purchase Refurbished Test Equipment and join Test Equipment Connection in a continuing effort to help save the environment. Companies that purchase used test equipment help recycle and extend the useful life of high technology assets - plus enjoy the functionality of new equipment at a fraction of the cost. - April 24, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection

Test Equipment Connection Corporation Announces New California Instruments Are Now Available for Sale Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced the company has entered into a U.S. distribution sales agreement with California Instruments to sell select new California Instruments precision AC and DC power sources. - March 26, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection

Test Equipment Connection Corporation Announces New Metrotech Utility Locating Instruments Are Now Available for Sale Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced the company is now selling new Metrotech utility locating instruments. - February 14, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection

Test Equipment Connection Corporation Announces New Martel Calibrators Are Now Available for Sale Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced the company is now selling new Martel calibrators. - January 17, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection

Test Equipment Connection Corporation Announces New President and COO Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced that it has promoted Mike Novello to President and Chief Operating Officer. - January 10, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection