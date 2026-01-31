Recent Headlines
Within General Rental Centers
Rentail.space Launches AI-Powered Marketplace Connecting Merchants with Short-Term Retail Spaces
Rentail.space, an AI-powered specialty lease marketplace, today announced its official launch, transforming how businesses discover and secure short-term retail spaces in shopping centers across the United States and Canada. The platform addresses a critical gap in the commercial real estate market by connecting pop-up retailers, seasonal vendors, and specialty merchants with available spaces in established shopping centers. - January 31, 2026 - Rentail Inc
Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC
Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd
Fashion Furniture Rental Introduces Amazon Echo's Alexa to Its Line of Home Furnishing Offerings
Fashion Furniture Rental, Inc. will now offer Amazon Echo as part of their electronics and furniture rentals. - July 18, 2017 - Fashion Furniture Rental, Inc.
Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals Present Love Bash: A Bridal & Event Design Showcase on Thursday July 27th
Special event to showcase the "best of the best" in the Northeast Ohio wedding, design, and special event industry while providing guests an opportunity to meet the top vendors in design & decor, makeup & hair, floral, photography, event management, catering. - June 30, 2017 - Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals
Borrow Vintage + Eclectic to Host Designer's Showcase & Open House Market Sunday, March 19th
Experience innovative local design as Borrow Vintage + Eclectic will host a one-day Designer’s Showcase & Open House Market on Sunday, March 19th. This free special event will take place from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm and will feature the latest trends in home décor, textiles, and... - March 08, 2017 - Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals
Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals Team with Sawhorse Woodworks to Debut The Heirloom Collection
Two Cleveland-based companies with an affinity for contemporary design and functional furniture, Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals; a custom rental house supplying up-cycled wood tables and other unique items for special events and Sawhorse Woodworks; a furniture maker specializing in modern and... - November 25, 2016 - Borrow Vintage + Eclectic Rentals
Chief Revenue Officer, Don Chance, of Express Furniture Rental Earns His CCHP Accreditation
Express Furniture Rental, a premiere leader in the rental furniture industry, announces a member of their senior executive team as a newly certified corporate housing professional under CHPA’s company accreditation program. - March 31, 2016 - Express Furniture Rental
Express Furniture Rental Announces a Concierge Service to Increase the Ease and Efficiency of Renting Furniture
Express Furniture Rental, a premiere leader in the rental furniture industry introduced a new Client Concierge service. This proprietary program provides white glove service to clients at no additional cost. - June 28, 2015 - Express Furniture Rental
Baby Equipment Rental Company Begins Service in San Antonio, TX
Rockabye Baby Rentals has begun service dedicated to serving the needs of residents and people traveling to the San Antonio, Texas area with children under the age of three. The company is owned by Annie Swinford-Gonzales who, began Rockabye Baby Rentals in 2006 in Houston, TX. Through her own... - February 14, 2014 - Rockabye Baby Rentals
Emblem Furniture Celebrate 35 Years of Business
Emblem furniture is a company that has adapted and is thriving, even in today's difficult trading environment. The firm was established in 1977, in Isleworth, where they still have their warehouse and head office. Its founders had an interest in antique furniture and connections with restorers. As... - May 24, 2013 - Emblem Furniture Ltd
St. Louis Apartment Association Nominates Empire Furniture Rental as Supplier of the Year
Empire Furniture Rental, a St. Louis-based rental furniture provider, was nominated by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) as Supplier of the Year. - April 28, 2013 - Empire Furniture Rental
Self Storage Lansing Facility Announces New Unit Construction Complete
AC and E Rentals is pleased to announce that its self storage Lansing facility has added new units. These new units are available for public rental and are priced low. The self storage Lansing facility also wishes to announce that it has a variety of other rental categories as well such as party supplies, contractor tools and portable toilets. - March 24, 2012 - AC & E Rentals Inc.
Express Furniture Announces New Hire as Director of National Accounts
Experienced temporary housing professional added to Express team to improve customer experience and build network. - March 20, 2012 - Express Furniture Rental
Preparing for Out of Town Guests? Bring the Baby, Rent the Gear!
Traveling with kids can be chaotic and with all the added baggage fees it can also be expensive to take all of their stuff with you. "We've come up with what we think is a better solution. They can leave all that stuff at home," said Annie Swinford. Annie owns "Rockabye Baby... - March 15, 2012 - Rockabye Baby Rentals
Signature Furniture Rental Listed in San Diego Business Journal’s 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies
Signature Furniture Rental was listed #20 on the San Diego Business Journal’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego. - November 20, 2011 - Signature Furniture Rental
Express Furniture Rental Launches New Contract Services Division to Serve Clients
Express Contract Services, a division of Express Furniture Rental, was launched in April 2011 with headquarters in Portland, Oregon. - July 02, 2011 - Express Furniture Rental
San Diego Based Signature Furniture Rental Announce Liquidation Sale
Signature Furniture Rental Announces Liquidation Sale on March 19th, 2011 - March 12, 2011 - Signature Furniture Rental
Baby Rental Company Now Servicing Birmingham
Rockabye Baby Rentals now supplying baby equipment for rent in the Birmingham Metro area. Vacationing families, grandparents, hotel guests and travelers, can rent gear including cribs, toys, pack-n-plays, strollers, car seats, and high chairs, etc. - February 04, 2011 - Rockabye Baby Rentals
San Diego Based Signature Furniture Rental Offers Discount for the Holidays
Signature Furniture Rental offers 50% discount until December 31, 2010. - November 20, 2010 - Signature Furniture Rental
Express Furniture Recognized for Diligence and Dedication to the Temporary Housing Industry
Express Furniture Rental was honored as a nominee for "Associate Partner Member Company of the Year" at the 2010 Corporate Housing Providers Association annual conference. - February 28, 2010 - Express Furniture Rental
Pacific Coast Party Rentals Announced Grand Opening of Livermore Location
Pacific Coast Party Rentals announced the grand opening of its new location in Livermore, CA on Dec 1st. Providing Party and Event Rentals, Event Planning and Party Supplies to the Livermore Valley and Tri Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area. - December 04, 2008 - Pacific Coast Party Rentals
Mobility Rental Service Joins Scootaround National Network
Scooter and Wheelchair Rental Companies Combine to Form Nation's Largest Mobility Rentals Fleet. - November 21, 2008 - Scootaround Inc.
Test Equipment Connection Corporation Expands in Hong Kong
Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced the company’s affiliate, TE Connection Asia, has expanded its Hong Kong operations by relocating to a larger facility. The move to the larger facility allows for additional staffing, improves overall productivity and faster orders processing. - May 22, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection
Test Equipment Connection Takes a Green Approach to the Test Equipment Industry
Repair, Trade-In, or Purchase Refurbished Test Equipment and join Test Equipment Connection in a continuing effort to help save the environment. Companies that purchase used test equipment help recycle and extend the useful life of high technology assets - plus enjoy the functionality of new equipment at a fraction of the cost. - April 24, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection
Test Equipment Connection Corporation Announces New California Instruments Are Now Available for Sale
Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced the company has entered into a U.S. distribution sales agreement with California Instruments to sell select new California Instruments precision AC and DC power sources. - March 26, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection
Test Equipment Connection Corporation Announces New Metrotech Utility Locating Instruments Are Now Available for Sale
Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced the company is now selling new Metrotech utility locating instruments. - February 14, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection
Test Equipment Connection Corporation Announces New Martel Calibrators Are Now Available for Sale
Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced the company is now selling new Martel calibrators. - January 17, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection
Test Equipment Connection Corporation Announces New President and COO
Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced that it has promoted Mike Novello to President and Chief Operating Officer. - January 10, 2008 - Test Equipment Connection
Test Equipment Connection Corporation Announces Repair and Calibration Support for Discontinued Ando and Yokogawa Test Equipment
Test Equipment Connection Corporation today announced the company is offering expert test equipment calibration and repair services for hundreds of discontinued Ando and Yokogawa test equipment products. - December 06, 2007 - Test Equipment Connection