Recent Headlines
CENTUM Canada Appoints Lori Smith as Vice President of Growth & Development
Veteran mortgage executive joins national leadership team to accelerate network growth and deepen broker engagement. - June 02, 2025 - Centum Financial Group Inc.
IJU Teams Up with NYC
For over 25 years IJU Agency Ltd. (IJU) has been helping businesses and individuals with their insurance needs. With access to over 30 different insurance markets we find our Clients comprehensive and affordable coverage's. - July 31, 2015 - IJU Agency Ltd.
Most Live Pay Check to Pay Check, Credit Card Camp Survey Reveals
A new survey by Credit Card Camp shows the over-whelming majority are living pay check to pay check. - August 23, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
Credit Card Camp Study Shows Majority Unwilling to Work to Get Wealthy
A news study shows that the majority of Americans are unwilling to work hard enough or long enough hours to get wealthy. - August 20, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
Credit Card Camp Survey Shows Huge Economic Optimism
A new survey just released by CreditCardCamp.com has found Americans are hugely optimistic about the U.S. economy. - August 14, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
RAKBANK Scoops “Best Marketing Campaign of the Year” Award
Bling campaign delivers results in both uptake and ROI - June 03, 2012 - RAKBANK
RAKBANK Expends Its Chinese Enabled ATM Network
RAKBANK has set up a Chinese-Enabled Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Burj Al Arab Hotel, one of the world’s most luxurious hotels. This is the latest addition to the Bank’s network of ATMs that support Chinese language, bringing their total number to 41, out of the 150 machines... - June 01, 2012 - RAKBANK
RAKBANK Launches Promotion with LifeStyle Fine Jewelry
RAKBANK has tied up with LifeStyle Fine Jewelry offering its Cardholders exclusive gifts upon the purchase of any jewellery creation from the retailer’s extensive array of internationally renowned collections. Customers are offered a complimentary, uniquely designed diamond and pearl pendant... - June 01, 2012 - RAKBANK
RAKBANK Announces a New Millionaire
Chanchal Gala couldn’t have wished for a better start to 2012! RAKBANK has credited her account with one million dirhams. A mother of two and an owner of an electronics business in Deira, Dubai, Chanchal was announced as the winner of RAKBANK’s biannual millionaire draw held for its... - June 01, 2012 - RAKBANK
UKAftermarket - Real Insurance Release Product Specifically for Motor Factors
UKaftermarket, the specialist insurance product for motor factors launched early 2009 in the east midlands area, having numerous enquiries from outside this area Real Insurance are excited to say that the product has now been extended to the rest of the UK. The UKaftermarket product has been... - December 23, 2009 - Real Insurance
Diamond Club of the West Coast Endorses TransGuardian.com as First Associate Member
In a historic move, the prestigious Diamond Club of the West Coast, Inc. (DCWC) has endorsed TransGuardian.com as its first-ever Associate Member. - November 10, 2008 - TransGuardian.com