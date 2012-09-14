PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

IJU Teams Up with NYC For over 25 years IJU Agency Ltd. (IJU) has been helping businesses and individuals with their insurance needs. With access to over 30 different insurance markets we find our Clients comprehensive and affordable coverage's. - July 31, 2015 - IJU Agency Ltd.

Most Live Pay Check to Pay Check, Credit Card Camp Survey Reveals A new survey by Credit Card Camp shows the over-whelming majority are living pay check to pay check. - August 23, 2014 - Credit Card Camp

Credit Card Camp Study Shows Majority Unwilling to Work to Get Wealthy A news study shows that the majority of Americans are unwilling to work hard enough or long enough hours to get wealthy. - August 20, 2014 - Credit Card Camp

Credit Card Camp Survey Shows Huge Economic Optimism A new survey just released by CreditCardCamp.com has found Americans are hugely optimistic about the U.S. economy. - August 14, 2014 - Credit Card Camp

RAKBANK Scoops “Best Marketing Campaign of the Year” Award Bling campaign delivers results in both uptake and ROI - June 03, 2012 - RAKBANK

RAKBANK Expends Its Chinese Enabled ATM Network RAKBANK has set up a Chinese-Enabled Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Burj Al Arab Hotel, one of the world’s most luxurious hotels. This is the latest addition to the Bank’s network of ATMs that support Chinese language, bringing their total number to 41, out of the 150 machines installed... - June 01, 2012 - RAKBANK

RAKBANK Launches Promotion with LifeStyle Fine Jewelry RAKBANK has tied up with LifeStyle Fine Jewelry offering its Cardholders exclusive gifts upon the purchase of any jewellery creation from the retailer’s extensive array of internationally renowned collections. Customers are offered a complimentary, uniquely designed diamond and pearl pendant with... - June 01, 2012 - RAKBANK

RAKBANK Announces a New Millionaire Chanchal Gala couldn’t have wished for a better start to 2012! RAKBANK has credited her account with one million dirhams. A mother of two and an owner of an electronics business in Deira, Dubai, Chanchal was announced as the winner of RAKBANK’s biannual millionaire draw held for its MasterCard... - June 01, 2012 - RAKBANK

UKAftermarket - Real Insurance Release Product Specifically for Motor Factors UKaftermarket, the specialist insurance product for motor factors launched early 2009 in the east midlands area, having numerous enquiries from outside this area Real Insurance are excited to say that the product has now been extended to the rest of the UK. The UKaftermarket product has been developed... - December 23, 2009 - Real Insurance