CENTUM Canada Appoints Lori Smith as Vice President of Growth & Development
Veteran mortgage executive joins national leadership team to accelerate network growth and deepen broker engagement.
Vancouver, Canada, June 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Centum Financial Group Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Smith as Vice President, Growth & Development, effective immediately. An accomplished executive and mortgage industry veteran, Smith brings over 20 years of experience leading national sales teams, executing growth strategies, and delivering measurable results in the financial services sector. She also holds the Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) designation, reinforcing her commitment to professionalism and industry leadership.
In her new role, Smith will lead CENTUM’s national efforts to expand broker network membership, support growth through strategic partnerships, and elevate CENTUM’s presence and influence across the Canadian mortgage landscape. Her mandate includes oversight of sales performance, market insights, brand representation, and industry engagement across the country.
Smith most recently served as Regional Vice President at Manulife Bank, where she led Canada’s top-performing broker sales team, consistently exceeding growth targets and earning multiple President’s Club awards. Her previous leadership roles at Merix and FNF Canada focused on launching broker programs, expanding channel partnerships, and driving national business development strategies.
"CENTUM is a network built on independence, innovation, and integrity—and that aligns perfectly with my own values as a leader. I’m excited to support our members by driving growth, building new relationships, and helping elevate our value proposition across Canada," said Lori Smith, Vice President, Growth & Development.
“Lori is a strategic leader with deep roots in the broker channel and a proven track record of driving growth,” said Adrian Schulz, President of CENTUM. “She brings the right mix of industry experience, relationship-building, and execution to help shape our next chapter.”
Based in Ontario, Smith will work closely with CENTUM’s national leadership team, brokerage partners, and affiliated real estate brands to build long-term value for members and position CENTUM for continued national growth.
About CENTUM Canada
Founded in 2002, Centum Financial Group Inc. is a leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network with nearly 200 offices and over 2,100 agents nationwide. CENTUM equips its members with advanced technology, exclusive training through CENTUM University, and tools like Mortgage Monitor and DirectPay to drive growth and client success. A member of the Charlwood Pacific Group, CENTUM benefits from strategic affiliations with Century 21 Canada and C21 Property Management. In 2025, CENTUM was recognized with the National Network Award of Excellence at the Mortgage Awards of Excellence.
Adrian Schulz, President
(604) 257-3940
www.centum.ca
