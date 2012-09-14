PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15 Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries

Italian Company Aurum Julii Brings 4.0 Technology to Saffron Farming The organic saffron producer presented its automation projects at the 3rd International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution in Teheran. - August 05, 2017 - Aurum Julii

New Sustainable Edible Coating ALOECOAT 1-BIO Improves Food Safety in the Fresh Chile Pepper ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a new aloe based edible coating which helps chile pepper growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life. - September 13, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV

Mr. Aloe Vera: A New Brand of Aloe Leaves in the US Market Mr. Aloe Vera is a new brand of aloe vera leaves distributed in the US market by Mexican aloe grower Aloe Eco Park. - September 11, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV

ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a New Aloe Based Edible Coating to Improve Food Safety in the Fresh Produce Industry Aloe Eco Park SAPI de CV, a Mexican company, is launching ALOECOAT 1-BIO, a new aloe based edible coating which helps growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life of fruits and vegetables, improving food safety and final consumers satisfaction with total sustainability. ALOECOAT 1-BIO contributes to safe fresh produce packing as established in the new Produce Safety Final Rule under Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). - September 07, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV

EPL BAS Midwest Analytical Lab Named as Finalist for Global AGROW Award EPL Bio Analytical Services a specialized agricultural contract analytical laboratory is recognized as a finalist for the global AGROW best supporting role award amidst stiff competition. - August 11, 2015 - EPL Bio Analytical Services