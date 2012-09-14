PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
La Dona Fruit Co.
La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai
Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
La Dona Fruit Co.
La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples
La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
La Dona Fruit Co.
Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio
Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
CitroBio, Inc. to Exhibit at #IFT2016 at Booth 4317
CitroBio, Inc., a leader in food safety technology, announced today that it will be exhibiting at Booth 4317 at IFT 2016 in Chicago July 17-19, 2016. CitroBio will be offering in-person food safety consultations and information about its products, including CitroBio Fresh Food Wash, CitroBio CB 100,... - May 20, 2016 - CitroBio, Inc.
Bedner's Farm Fresh Market in Boyton Beach Launches Their Season of Winter Festivities
Bedner's Farm continues their holiday tradition by launching a host of December events for their customers. From the much anticipated You Pick Strawberry field opening, to the arrival of Santa Clause and collection of toys for needy children. Proving once again, that you can always count on your local farmer! - December 10, 2011 - Bedner's Farm
