Farmers2Market, Connecting Farmers to Their Communities and Communities to Their Farmers

info@sntialorganics.com Vancouver, WA, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SNtial (pronounced Essential) Organics Inc. is excited to announce the launch of Farmers2Market, a web-based platform connecting Farmers to their Communities and Communities to their Farmers. The goal of Farmers2Market is to enable Farmers a marketing platform for what they farm throughout Canada and soon the US while giving consumers the ability to purchase directly from farms within their communities. The official launch date for Farmers2Market Canada is July 1, 2020.SNtial Organics believes Farmers2Market will greatly impact market functionality in our agricultural communities, enable consumers to purchase direct from local farmers, reduce dependency on “middle men” distribution/processing centres and most importantly ensure farmers get paid a fair market price for what they farm. Farmers need only pay a nominal monthly/annual subscription, consumers can use the platform for free, we offer a secure online payment portal through Stripe, optional shipping/delivery/pickup provisions and we do not take any commissions on sales from the farmers.Farmers2Market official Canadian launch.Connecting Farmers to their Communities and Communities to their Farmers.Contact Information:SNtial Organics Inc.Ian Phyper(250) 668-9026info@sntialorganics.com