Recent Headlines
Within Dry, Condensed, & Evaporated Dairy Product Manufacturing
CamelWay Opens EU/UK Distributor Network for Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder
CamelWay launches an EU/UK distributor network for retail-ready camel milk powder- audited ISO/BRC/Halal production, 300 g resealable pouches, fully localized labels and batch docs, with short EU/UK lead times. Early traction in Italy; applications open now. - September 24, 2025 - CamelWay
BoobieJuice Offers a New Solution for Mothers with Higher Lipase in Their Frozen Breast Milk
BoobieJuice now offers a solution for mothers who struggle with high lipase enzyme levels found in their frozen breast milk. - October 17, 2024 - BoobieJuice
Freeze Dried Breast Milk Service Launches in Tempe, Arizona
Tempe, AZ-based BoobieJuice.com launches to provide freeze dried breast milk services across the United States and internationally. - April 04, 2023 - BoobieJuice
Press Releases 1 - 3 of 3