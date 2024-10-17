BoobieJuice Offers a New Solution for Mothers with Higher Lipase in Their Frozen Breast Milk
BoobieJuice now offers a solution for mothers who struggle with high lipase enzyme levels found in their frozen breast milk.
Phoenix, AZ, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Metro Phoenix-based BoobieJuice now has a solution for mothers who struggle with higher lipase found in their frozen breast milk.
Lipase is naturally found in breast milk and it is the enzyme that can cause the flavor and smell of breast milk to change. The role of lipase is to break down the fat and protein found in breast milk to make it more easily digestible. This isn’t an issue for breast feeding mothers as the milk is consumed immediately. For mothers who create a frozen backup stash, they may find the flavor and smell of their milk has changed after defrosting. If your recently defrosted breast milk has a soapy or metallic taste, this is most likely due to lipase breakdown. Mothers may struggle feeding baby as they tend to reject the taste of the higher lipase milk. A lot of work goes into creating these frozen breast milk stashes and the higher lipase milk stashes often go unused.
While there is no significant research to understand why some Mothers have higher lipase than others, lipase is present in all human milk. Some Mothers just have more than others.
Research studies published in the National Library of Medicine provide a unique data driven look into the functioning requirements of the three main categories of lipase and its dependency on water. From this data, BoobieJuice has created their freeze dried breast milk powder service that achieve dryness below all three main categories required by lipase enzyme to stop it from breaking down the fats and proteins in breast milk. BoobieJuice does extensive testing for each mother’s milk to ensure every ounce of powdered milk is below lipase functional levels. BoobieJuice then uses specialized pouches to package the milk and achieve a 3+ year shelf stable powder. As an added benefit, the freeze dried powder also has a more balanced taste and aroma when compared to its frozen breast milk counterpart. Once the powdered milk is rehydrated and ready to consume, lipase reactivates to help absorption of the milk.
Mothers can now have a more pleasant tasting and usable, shelf stable powder from their very own higher lipase frozen breast milk. Freeze dried breast milk powder can be used to make liquid milk bottles and fortify by mixing into baby’s favorite foods. BoobieJuice also offers nutritional testing of breast milk for macro nutrition, vitamins and heavy metals.
BoobieJuice is a cGMP certified Freeze Dried Breast Milk facility that freeze dries YOUR breast milk. They have local drop off options for Mothers able to drop off at their facility in Arizona. For Mothers out of state, they provide everything needed to safely package and ship her breast milk to them. BoobieJuice can freeze dry breast milk in any stage from colostrum to mature and high lipase. Want to learn more about how to stop lipase in breast milk or to have your breast milk freeze dried, visit BoobieJuice.com.
