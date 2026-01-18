Recent Headlines
New Brunswick Food Celebration at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, New Brunswick, Canada, presents a limited-time "New Brunswick Food Celebration" menu at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an, launching in January 2026. This culinary takeover is not just a feast for the senses but also a premier showcase within China's fine dining scene for the province's high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. - January 18, 2026 - ACBN
2025 Canada Seafood Conference, New Opportunities for Canadian Sustainable Seafood Export to China
Over 100 delegates from China and Canada attended the 2025 Canada Seafood Conference to explore new opportunities and future prospects in seafood trade. - November 21, 2025 - ACBN
Simply Perfect Poke Kits™ Available Now from AnnaSea Foods Group
Global Seafood Manufacturer, Western United Fish Company dba AnnaSea Foods Group Introduces Seven Varieties of Simply Perfect Poke™ Kits Available Now. - January 02, 2018 - AnnaSea Foods
NAFCO and Congressional Seafood Owner Inducted Into Hall of Fame
Maryland Food Industry Hall of Fame Adds Stanley Pearlman to List of Distinguished Honorees. - December 08, 2017 - NAFCO
Sixty South® Salmon Receives "Good Alternative" Rating from Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch® Program
Sixty South®, the first and only premium salmon raised in the rare and icy cold waters of the Antarctic, has been recognized as “Good Alternative” by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program. Through a rigorous evaluation and assessment process that lasted over a year,... - October 18, 2017 - Sixty South
Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo
It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes
The Honey Smoked Fish Company Uses Only Non-GMO Salmon
The Honey Smoked Fish Company uses only the finest and freshest products possible and does not support the production of genetically modified salmon for human consumption by their customers. - November 24, 2015 - Honey Smoked Fish Company
Sunburst Introduces Trout Jerky, Spotlights Trout Caviar New Leadership, New Products for a New Year
As the third generation steps in to take over their #familygrown farm in North Carolina, the Eason Family proudly introduces a new product to its line-up of 100% natural and sustainable trout products- Sunburst Farms Trout Jerky – and reintroduces their elegant, affordable Trout Caviar. - March 17, 2015 - Sunburst Trout Farms
Newport International's Founder Sells Shares to Asian Seafood Company
After 50 years at the helm of Newport International, Jack McGeough, puts in motion succession plan. - August 16, 2013 - Newport International
Newport Adds More Quality Assurance Manpower in Asia
Jack’s Catch® brand seafood announces the expansion of its quality assurance team with the addition of veteran, Leonard “Lenny” Minster. A former employee of Kitchens of the Ocean and Red Chambers Co. This addition signals a change in Newport International’s purchasing and inspection program overseas. Leonard Minster will be the Director of all procurement and quality inspection for the Southeast Asia region. - August 11, 2012 - Newport International
Newport International Expands Sales Force While Other Seafood Companies Cut Back
Newport International, the home of Jack’s Catch® brand of seafood products, announces the addition of five new sales managers and the promotion of Gary Lanoue to Vice President of Operations. The changes come as part of a product diversification plan put into effect in 2010 by the... - May 05, 2012 - Newport International
Newport International, Jack’s Catch™ and Pacific Cove™ Brand Seafood, Adopts Major Crab Sustainability Policy
Newport International, makers of Jack's Catch and Pacific Cove brand seafood, along with companies that represent more than 60% of the U.S. market for imported Blue Swimming Crab have launched a major sustainability initiative designed to end the harvesting of undersized crabs. - April 03, 2011 - Newport International
Neco Foods Expands Its Chef Team. Seeks Foodservice Sales Growth.
Neco Foods is proud to welcome their new chefs - Chef Steve Petusevsky, Chef Mike Bunn, and Chef John Cantwell to the company. Between the three new members, the company now has the expertise to develop recipes, products, and innovative ideas for all the different sector of the prepared foods... - December 14, 2010 - Neco Foods, LLC
East Coast Gourmet’s Lobster Bisque Takes Top Honors at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival
Lowell, MA's East Coast Gourmet took home the award for Best Bisque or Stew at the 21st Annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, this past weekend. Their Lobster Bisque beat out over 60 competing seafood vendors at the popular event, one of the Top Festivals in the U.S. - September 17, 2010 - Plenus Group Inc
Morey’s Fish Creations Are Now Available at Publix
Morey’s Fish Creations, manufactured and distributed by Morey’s Seafood International LLC, recently expanded their availability to consumers in the Southeast. Morey’s Fish Creations are now being sold at Publix stores throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and... - February 26, 2010 - Morey's Seafood International