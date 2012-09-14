PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Simply Perfect Poke Kits™ Available Now from AnnaSea Foods Group Global Seafood Manufacturer, Western United Fish Company dba AnnaSea Foods Group Introduces Seven Varieties of Simply Perfect Poke™ Kits Available Now. - January 02, 2018 - AnnaSea Foods

NAFCO and Congressional Seafood Owner Inducted Into Hall of Fame Maryland Food Industry Hall of Fame Adds Stanley Pearlman to List of Distinguished Honorees. - December 08, 2017 - NAFCO

Sixty South® Salmon Receives "Good Alternative" Rating from Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch® Program Sixty South®, the first and only premium salmon raised in the rare and icy cold waters of the Antarctic, has been recognized as “Good Alternative” by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program. Through a rigorous evaluation and assessment process that lasted over a year, Monterey... - October 18, 2017 - Sixty South

Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes

The Honey Smoked Fish Company Uses Only Non-GMO Salmon The Honey Smoked Fish Company uses only the finest and freshest products possible and does not support the production of genetically modified salmon for human consumption by their customers. - November 24, 2015 - Honey Smoked Fish Company

Sunburst Introduces Trout Jerky, Spotlights Trout Caviar New Leadership, New Products for a New Year As the third generation steps in to take over their #familygrown farm in North Carolina, the Eason Family proudly introduces a new product to its line-up of 100% natural and sustainable trout products- Sunburst Farms Trout Jerky – and reintroduces their elegant, affordable Trout Caviar. - March 17, 2015 - Sunburst Trout Farms

Newport International's Founder Sells Shares to Asian Seafood Company After 50 years at the helm of Newport International, Jack McGeough, puts in motion succession plan. - August 16, 2013 - Newport International

Newport Adds More Quality Assurance Manpower in Asia Jack’s Catch® brand seafood announces the expansion of its quality assurance team with the addition of veteran, Leonard “Lenny” Minster. A former employee of Kitchens of the Ocean and Red Chambers Co. This addition signals a change in Newport International’s purchasing and inspection program overseas. Leonard Minster will be the Director of all procurement and quality inspection for the Southeast Asia region. - August 11, 2012 - Newport International

Newport International Expands Sales Force While Other Seafood Companies Cut Back Newport International, the home of Jack’s Catch® brand of seafood products, announces the addition of five new sales managers and the promotion of Gary Lanoue to Vice President of Operations. The changes come as part of a product diversification plan put into effect in 2010 by the company. - May 05, 2012 - Newport International

Newport International, Jack’s Catch™ and Pacific Cove™ Brand Seafood, Adopts Major Crab Sustainability Policy Newport International, makers of Jack's Catch and Pacific Cove brand seafood, along with companies that represent more than 60% of the U.S. market for imported Blue Swimming Crab have launched a major sustainability initiative designed to end the harvesting of undersized crabs. - April 03, 2011 - Newport International

Neco Foods Expands Its Chef Team. Seeks Foodservice Sales Growth. Neco Foods is proud to welcome their new chefs - Chef Steve Petusevsky, Chef Mike Bunn, and Chef John Cantwell to the company. Between the three new members, the company now has the expertise to develop recipes, products, and innovative ideas for all the different sector of the prepared foods industry. -... - December 14, 2010 - Neco Foods, LLC

East Coast Gourmet’s Lobster Bisque Takes Top Honors at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Lowell, MA's East Coast Gourmet took home the award for Best Bisque or Stew at the 21st Annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, this past weekend. Their Lobster Bisque beat out over 60 competing seafood vendors at the popular event, one of the Top Festivals in the U.S. - September 17, 2010 - Plenus Group Inc