Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Tours Ecological Fibers’ Factory “Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers

Aaron Jackson Named CEO of Won.House and Its Waterless Kinetic Colorization™ Aaron Jackson, former director of raw material innovation at Lululemon, has been named the CEO of Won.House, a textile and apparel R&D and Think House based in Tao Yuan, Taiwan. "This past four weeks has been very special with the successful installation or the KC2.2 machine and the first series... - November 28, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Releases Expanded Folding Carton Line Ecological Fibers, Inc. introduces their expanded Flexpak® line of Folding Carton materials. - August 25, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Eco-Friendly Kinetic Colorization 2.2 Sold to WonHouse Taiwan for the Apparel World Katmandu Inc. and the MBR Trust have sold Kinetic Colorization 2.2 to WonHouse, a newly formed company in Taiwan. Kinetic Colorization is dye sublimation on steroids that utilized Kinetic emitters and pulsed phased heat to transfer dye to fabric without water and can colorize Nylon and Nylon blends and poly and poly blends without the use of water or harmful chemicals. - July 26, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.

Innovative Manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, Enters the UK and Europe Markets with an Industry Leading Military-Spec Webbing World leading webbing manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, is set to further position itself as a player in the United Kingdom and Europe webbing market, with its high quality military spec webbing range along with a host of new and improved webbing products. - July 19, 2018 - Webbing Products

Ecological Fibers Introduces the Galaxy Paper Line Ecological Fibers introduces its first glitter infused coated paper line named "Galaxy." Boasts unbelievable printing capabilities. - July 14, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Introduces New Product Line Ecological Fibers, Inc., producers of environmentally sound covering materials for book bindery, packaging and security documents today announced a new product in their Rainbow® uncoated kraft paper line. The new product, named Rainbow® Woodgrain, is an FSC certified paper that mimics the look... - July 02, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc

Trelleborg Installs a Ground-Breaking Rapid Prototype Center for Engineered Fabrics Trelleborg’s engineered coated fabrics operation has installed a new state-of-the-art Rapid Prototype Center (RPC) in its Rutherfordton, North Carolina, facility in the U.S. The miniature prototype equipment offers the latest technology in the rapid prototyping field and an invaluable service to... - March 10, 2017 - Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics

Domin-Tex Opens Charleston SC Warehouse, Supporting Sales Offices for the Insulation Trade Domin-Tex Insulation Corp., an importer of high-temperature and coated textiles has opened a warehouse in South Carolina to service fabricators and insulation specialty companies. Utilizing the Port of Charleston, Domin-Tex will play a critical role in effective supply chain management for clients across... - February 03, 2016 - Domin-Tex Sales Co.

New T-ChIP™ Program Offers Innovative Option for Textile Chemical Hazard and Risk Assessment New confidential hazard/risk assessment program helps textile and textile chemical manufacturers meet sustainability reporting requirements without divulging proprietary formulas. - January 16, 2014 - T-ChIP

First Four Speakers Announced for This Year’s Lone Worker Safety 2013 Expo Speakers announced for Lone Worker Safety Expo at London's Olympia Conference Centre on Tuesday 26th November 2013 - February 27, 2013 - PPSS Group

Déflec Technology® - Mill/Developer of Fabric Treatment Applications - Launches Updated Website Déflec Technology® Inc. Mill/Developer of Fabric Treatment Applications for the Performance, Action/Extreme Sports Industries Launches Updated Website - December 01, 2012 - Deflec Technology

JSC Products Announces Launch of New Humorous “Junior Senior Citizen” Clothing Line Junior Senior Citizen Products Happy to announced the arrival of their J & S Citizen clothing line. The Las Vegas, NV-based company has an initial offering of men’s and women’s t-shirts, and wants to roll out other products in the coming few months. - November 23, 2012 - JSC Products

Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile Reveals Innovative Solution for Updating the Style of Guest Beds CircaTM Modular Bedding System Weds Design and Functionality Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile will reveal its exciting new CircaTM Modular Bedding System at the International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show (IH/M&RS) and the Boutique Design (BDNY) shows... - November 13, 2012 - Standard Textile

Eurow Unveils Innovative New Microfiber Product Line Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a revolutionary giant in the commercial world of microfiber, has developed a new series of products designed with the everyday consumer in mind. From the company’s former line of commercial and automotive towels, evolves a line of textiles with a new purpose... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation

Eurow Microfiber Expands Via E-Commerce Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a California-based manufacturer of high-quality automotive and equestrian accessories, microfiber, and sheepskin products has been developing its efforts in the cyberspace sector in order to generate additional sales. Originally beginning as a side project to generate... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation

SK Textile Partners with Standard Textile to Open Las Vegas Manufacturing Industry leaders continue expansion - October 11, 2012 - Standard Textile

Bite Resistant Arm Guards Can Help Protect Mental Health Care Professionals “Bites can cause both physical injury, risk of infection, soft tissue damage and psychological distress to mental health care professionals,” says Robert Kaiser, CEO of UK based PPSS Group. - March 31, 2012 - PPSS Group

PPSS Launch 2012 High Performance Cut Resistant Clothing Range A new range of cut resistant sweatshirts, jackets, aprons and sleeves, offering extraordinary cut protection have now been launched by UK based PPSS Group. - March 25, 2012 - PPSS Group

Media Partners Selected for LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition "Health and Safety at Work" Magazine and "Professional Security Magazine" have been selected as the media partners for this years LONE WORKER SAFETY Conference & Exhibition. - January 22, 2012 - PPSS Group

PPSS Group Launch Cut Resistant Clothing for Taxi Drivers Following a number of violent knife attacks on taxi drivers in, UK based PPSS Group have now launched cut resistant clothing to help protect them. - November 23, 2011 - PPSS Group

PPSS Group Select SUNROCK as Exclusive Distributor in France “Following extensive negotiations, we are very proud to announce today that Clamart based SUNROCK has been selected as our exclusive licensed distributor in France,” Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group states. - November 09, 2011 - PPSS Group

LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition Next year’s LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition will take place on 27th October 2012 at the Olympia Conference Centre in London. - November 05, 2011 - PPSS Group

PPSS Move Global Manufacturing of Cut Resistant Fabric Cut-Tex® PRO to UK “Following intensive research, planning and preparation, the manufacturing of Cut-Tex® PRO cut resistant fabric has been moved from Pakistan to England,” Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group states. - September 30, 2011 - PPSS Group