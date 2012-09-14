PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Parents from Connecticut Invent an Innovative On-the-Go Stylish Diaper Bag for Men Meta Backpack announces its new product launch and pre-orders on Kickstarter in 2018. - December 22, 2017 - Meta Backpack LLC

Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc

CB Station Now Recognized as Google Trusted Store Positive shopping experience at CB Station recognized via inclusion in Google Trusted Stores program. - October 15, 2016 - CB Station

Earthwise Bag Company Appoints New East Coast Regional Sales Manager Fast Growing Industry Company Strengthens Sales Force. Earthwise Bag Company, Inc. (http://www.earthwisebags.com) announced today that Don Borders will join the company on March 29th to serve current clients and further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. Don Borders comes... - March 20, 2013 - Earthwise Bag Company, Inc.

ColcaSac Kicks Off Photo Contest ColcaSac, manufacturer of Macbook cases and iPad sleeves, announced today that they are holding a photo contest on their Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/colcasac). Entitled "Must Have ColcaSac," the photo contest calls upon its fans to express their stand against conformity and bad... - February 20, 2013 - ColcaSac

Eco-Friendly Sleeves for iPad Mini Now Available at ColcaSac The iPad Mini sleeves from ColcaSac features a double layer of protection in a snug design that is both comfortable and secure to hold. First is an outer layer of breathable canvas (hemp, bamboo or burlap) that provides an organic durable exterior. Then it has a plush fleece lining that offers a great cushion from bumps and dings. It also cleans the iPad Mini's surface and gives it a glossy finish each and every time it is taken out of the sleeve. - November 15, 2012 - ColcaSac

iPhone 5 Sleeves Now Available at Colcasac ColcaSac, a manufacturer of eco-friendly protective sleeves for Apple and Kindle devices revealed today that iPhone 5 sleeves are now available on its website. - September 15, 2012 - ColcaSac

JT’s Top Shop Introduces New Line of Boat Canvas Supplies Midland, Ontario based boating supplies specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced the introduction of several new product lines to the company’s already comprehensive boat canvas supplies catalogue. These new product additions are designed to provide their customers across both Canada... - January 26, 2012 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Updated Line of Products Including YKK Zippers Midland, Ontario based boating supply specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced that they have recently added new items to their exceptional line of products for the do-it-yourself boater. The company’s new product additions, which include YKK zippers and brand-name grommets, have... - January 11, 2012 - JT's Top Shop

Boating Equipment Specialists JT's Top Shop Add New Marine Upholstery Products to Their Catalogue Midland, Ontario based boating equipment suppliers JT's Top Shop have recently announced that they have added a wide array of new marine upholstery solutions to their catalogue. The addition of these solutions is designed to give boaters from around the world more choice for their individual vessel needs. Boating... - December 14, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Announces Addition of New Boat Canvas Supplies to Catalogue Leading Canadian-owned boat canvas supplies specialists JT’s Top Shop has recently announced that they’ve added several new products to their existing catalogue. These new solutions are designed to provide their clients around the globe with a wider range of choices when it comes to constructing... - November 04, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

The GolfRing Signs Exclusive Contract with Cool Wheel Covers for Custom Imprinted Covers Cool Wheel Covers is the exclusive distributor of custom imprinted covers for The GolfRing worldwide. - October 15, 2011 - The GolfRing Cover

Leading Boat Canvas Supplies Specialist JT’s Top Shop Adds New How-to Section to Company Website DIY boating market leaders JT’s Boat Shop have recently announced that they have added a new section on their website designed to help their cliental professionally install and repair the boat canvas supplies on their vessel. This new how-to section offers helpful hints, manufacturing information... - October 14, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Specialty Pricing on the Latest Marine Upholstery Leading Canadian marine upholstery supplier JT’s Top Shop has recently announced that they are lowering their prices on their full catalogue of do-it-yourself boating equipment. Clients can now look forward to seeing lowering prices on the latest brand name canvas supplies and marine upholstery... - September 30, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

Xiamen Elite, Chinese Manufacturer of 'Green Bags,' First Bag Producing Company in the World to Receive SA 8000 Certificate for Human Rights of Workers Xiamen Elite Nonwoven Manufacturing Co., Ltd. today announced that its production site in Xiamen, China has been certified to the Social Accountability International SA 8000 work place and human rights standard. Xiamen Elite is now the first and only bag producing SA 8000 certified factory in the world. - April 04, 2009 - Xiamen Elite Nonwoven Manufacturing