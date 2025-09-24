Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations.
Colorado Springs, CO, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grace & Fire, a purpose-driven accessories brand, is making waves in the ethical fashion industry with its mission to create dignified work and sustainable futures for mothers in under-served villages of Guatemala. By combining artisan loom weaving and organically tanned leather, Grace & Fire designs one-of-a-kind bags that carry stories of resilience, culture, and hope.
Founded by Kristin Granado, Grace & Fire was born from a vision to empower women with meaningful work that feeds their families and preserves their traditions. Today, the brand partners with local Guatemalan artisans, Casa Tabito Clinic, and a family-owned tannery to ensure every product is rooted in dignity, fairness, and cultural preservation.
“Seventy percent of children in rural Guatemala suffer from malnutrition. Every bag we create represents more than fashion—it’s a lifeline. It’s food on the table, education for children, and a future where mothers can provide with pride and dignity. We hope to empower the Grace & Fire in every woman,” said Kristin Granado, Founder of Grace & Fire.
Each bag is handmade in small batches, with 15% of every purchase going directly to expand Grace & Fire’s Weaving Collective for the Mommas—an initiative that provides startup funds, fair wages, and resources to bring looms back to life in rural homes.
Grace & Fire’s latest collection features leather-and-loom totes, belt bags, and clutches, each showcasing vibrant linings and timeless designs that honor Guatemalan artistry. With each sale, customers become part of a global movement that values people over profit and culture over convenience.
About Grace & Fire
Media Contact
Grace & Fire
Kristin Granado, Founder
hello@graceandfire.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/graceandfire_/
www.graceandfire.com
Colorado Springs, CO
