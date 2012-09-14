PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Lux Industries to Conduct Its Annual Sales Conference in Shanghai Nearly 300 distributors of Lux Industries Limited from all over India will travel to Shanghai, China, to attend the company’s annual sales conference. Lux has been the trend setter among Indian apparel and hosiery brands when it comes to taking their distributors to new overseas locations every year. - January 27, 2014 - Lux Industries Limited Zee Cine Awards 2014 Chooses Lux Cozi as Its Title Sponsor Lux Cozi has been chosen as the title sponsor of the 14th edition of Zee Cine Awards. The declaration came during a press conference held at Mumbai’s J W Marriott attended by Mr. Ashok Kumar Todi, Ms. Priyanka Todi, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan and Mr. Punit Goenka. The event will take place in Mumbai on February 8, 2014 and Shah Rukh Khan will give a special performance during the awards. - January 13, 2014 - Lux Industries Limited SmartKnitKIDS® Seamless Sensitivity Socks Now Available in the UK SmartKnitKIDS Seamless Socks are now available for sale in the UK and Europe through Sensory-Smart.com - December 16, 2009 - Knit-Rite, Inc. Future Moms to Play Key Role in Development of Maternity Compression Products Preggers by Therafirm™ is a unique line of maternity compression products developed by future moms for future moms. Moms-to-be are invited to fill out surveys and try the products, providing opinions on styles, colors, and fit. - December 12, 2009 - Knit-Rite, Inc. SmartKnitKIDS® to Donate Portion of Proceeds in Support of Autism Awareness Month Knit-Rite, Inc., manufacturer of SmartKnitKIDS® Seamless Sensitivity Socks, in support of Autism Awareness Month, will be donating a portion of SmartKnitKIDS proceeds for the month of April. SmartKnitKIDS, patented seamless sensitivity socks, have been widely accepted by children, parents, and professionals... - April 23, 2009 - Knit-Rite, Inc.