Recent Headlines
Within Outerwear Knitting Mills
Say Good-Bye to Uncomfortable Spandex - Babalette Shapewear is Here to Save the Day
There is Hope for Comfortable Spandex. Shapewear is the one product that women hate to love. But lucky for us, this problem is now fixed: the European made, shapewear line called Babalette. - June 14, 2014 - Babalette, Inc.
Minnesota Knitting Mills Announces Promotion and New Board Member
Wade Kytola named Vice President and elected to Board of Directors. - April 27, 2014 - Minnesota Knitting Mills, Inc.
Necky Scarf to Host Week Long X Games Trivia Contest on Facebook and Twitter
BOC Ventures LLC - manufacturers of the Necky Scarf - are holding a week long trivia contest for the 2012 Winter X Games. - January 27, 2012 - Necky Scarf
Hit the Slopes with a Necky This Ski and Snowboard Season
BOC Ventures introduces the most unique and practical piece of neckwear skiers and snowboarders alike can use this winter—the Necky Scarf. - January 05, 2012 - Necky Scarf
Avoid the Holiday Rush This Black Friday Using Necky Scarf’s Easy Online Ordering
Visit Neckyscarf.com for easy, stress free holiday shopping this Black Friday. - November 25, 2011 - Necky Scarf
"Follow" Necky Scarf on Twitter and be Entered to Win a $25 iTunes Gift Card and Necky Scarf Gift Set
In commencement of the holiday season, BOC Ventures is holding a contest where a random winner will win an iTunes Gift Card and a Necky gift set. - November 10, 2011 - Necky Scarf
Combat This Winter Season with a Necky Scarf
BOC Ventures introduces the unique and practical Necky Scarf to protect you from the cold this winter season. - November 02, 2011 - Necky Scarf
The New “Affordable” 100% Angora Sweater Introduced by Angora Knit for You
Princess Kate recently may have made angora famous with her angora sweater worn over her after wedding attire but Angora Knit for You have made it affordable with their newest angora sweater creations. Called the “affordable angora sweater,” this item targets all the people who love the... - May 19, 2011 - Angora Knit for You
Angora Customer Inspired Designs Welcomed at Angora Knit for You
“After 10 years of beautiful angora creations it became evident that the most creative ideas were customer inspired designs,” says Angora Knit for You owner Diane Antonietta. - May 20, 2008 - Angora Knit for You
Komal Fashions Brings Internationally Renowned Revolutionary Cloth, Arnywer, to India
Internationally, the premium cloth, called Arnywear, is known for its insect repelling qualities suitable for sensitive skin and safe for young children. It is currently being sold by Mothercare, Boots, Sainsbury in UK and in Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, Greece, Cyprus, Germany and Australia ... - April 30, 2007 - Komal Fashions