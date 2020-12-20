Recent Headlines
Japan Meets Italy in “SEISHOU”; New Luxury Shoe Line Designed by Ikeda & Matsuzaki for Fratelli Borgioli
The New Line Combines Italian Craftsmanship with Japanese Style - December 20, 2020 - Fratelli Borgioli
ShuBee Covered for the Cause
Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc
Freelin-Wade Announces New Weld Spatter Resistant Tubing: Spatter Guard Spatter Resistant Tubing (SRT)
Plastic tubing manufacturer, Freelin-Wade (www.freelin-wade.com) has announced a new tubing product for their customers. The new tube is called Spatter Guard SRT and it will be a game changer for the welding industry. - December 23, 2012 - Freelin-Wade
Freelin-Wade Named Winner of the 2012 Governor's Volunteer Award
Freelin-Wade is pleased to announce that on September 21st it was awarded the 2012 Governor’s Volunteer Award. As statewide winners, Freelin-Wade will be honored with the Outstanding Business Volunteer Program Award at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, November 9th at the Salem Conference Center. - September 27, 2012 - Freelin-Wade
Spring-Summer 2013 YOTAM SOLOMON the "War in Iraq" Collection
High fashion collection inspired by the War in Iraq exploring this major historical event and its cultural consequences, by designer Yotam Solomon launches at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. - September 08, 2012 - YOTAM SOLOMON
Industry Bloggers, Companies Kilt Up to Kick Prostate Cancer
Magnum Boots USA and Alt.Kilt have partnered up with Bloggers Motorcop and The Happy Medic to raise awareness for male-specific cancer during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign, better known as Kilted to Kick Cancer, is to encourage men to take control of their... - August 19, 2011 - Magnum Boots USA
Scott Hawaii Brings Island Slippahs to the Mainland for 2010
Hawaiian flavor and classic styling combine with quality materials and unmatched comfort to make 2010's line on sandals "the year of the slipper." - February 11, 2010 - Scott Hawaii
Community Comes Together Through Farming and "Slippahs"
A Hawaiian footwear company’s donations provide barefoot elementary students an opportunity to participate in an educational farming program. - September 23, 2009 - Scott Hawaii
Canada's Own "Little Soles™" Steps Into the Celebrity Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club Gift Basket
Hand-picked by glamour guru Janyneoni Moore, Little Soles™, based out of Calgary, Canada has been invited to include their quality designer children’s shoes in this spring’s Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club Gift Basket on April 2, 2008. The Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club is an... - March 25, 2008 - Little Soles Inc.
Celebrities Inspire Latest Style in Festival Welly Fashion
A cutting edge creator of designer wellies announced the launch of its new website showcasing the first publicly available diamanté and swarovski crystal wellies. - March 24, 2008 - Funky Welly Boots