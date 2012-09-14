PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ShuBee Covered for the Cause Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc

Freelin-Wade Announces New Weld Spatter Resistant Tubing: Spatter Guard Spatter Resistant Tubing (SRT) Plastic tubing manufacturer, Freelin-Wade (www.freelin-wade.com) has announced a new tubing product for their customers. The new tube is called Spatter Guard SRT and it will be a game changer for the welding industry. - December 23, 2012 - Freelin-Wade

Freelin-Wade Named Winner of the 2012 Governor's Volunteer Award Freelin-Wade is pleased to announce that on September 21st it was awarded the 2012 Governor’s Volunteer Award. As statewide winners, Freelin-Wade will be honored with the Outstanding Business Volunteer Program Award at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, November 9th at the Salem Conference Center. - September 27, 2012 - Freelin-Wade

Spring-Summer 2013 YOTAM SOLOMON the "War in Iraq" Collection High fashion collection inspired by the War in Iraq exploring this major historical event and its cultural consequences, by designer Yotam Solomon launches at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. - September 08, 2012 - YOTAM SOLOMON

Industry Bloggers, Companies Kilt Up to Kick Prostate Cancer Magnum Boots USA and Alt.Kilt have partnered up with Bloggers Motorcop and The Happy Medic to raise awareness for male-specific cancer during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign, better known as Kilted to Kick Cancer, is to encourage men to take control of their health... - August 19, 2011 - Magnum Boots USA

Scott Hawaii Brings Island Slippahs to the Mainland for 2010 Hawaiian flavor and classic styling combine with quality materials and unmatched comfort to make 2010's line on sandals "the year of the slipper." - February 11, 2010 - Scott Hawaii

Community Comes Together Through Farming and "Slippahs" A Hawaiian footwear company’s donations provide barefoot elementary students an opportunity to participate in an educational farming program. - September 23, 2009 - Scott Hawaii

Canada's Own "Little Soles™" Steps Into the Celebrity Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club Gift Basket Hand-picked by glamour guru Janyneoni Moore, Little Soles™, based out of Calgary, Canada has been invited to include their quality designer children’s shoes in this spring’s Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club Gift Basket on April 2, 2008. The Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club is an exclusive,... - March 25, 2008 - Little Soles Inc.