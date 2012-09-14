PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Centennial Woods LLC
Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
Asia Plywood Company
Asia Plywood Company Celebrates 55 Years in Plywood Manufacturing
Asia Plywood Company Sdn. Bhd., founded in 1964, is one of the longest running mills in West Malaysia and leading manufacturer of Malaysian Plywood. It celebrates its 55th year in plywood manufacturing. The company started out as a small sawmill in the mid-60's, supplying the local markets for the next... - January 21, 2019 - Asia Plywood Company
Centennial Woods LLC
Centennial Woods Reclaimed Wood Products Earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Supporting Healthier Indoor Environments
Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products. Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the world’s... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC
"Made With Rosboro" Contest
Rosboro launches an online contest to showcase projects using Rosboro products. - March 27, 2011 - Rosboro
Oakwood Veneer Adds Lemonwood Veneer to Product Line
Oakwood Veneer's owner, Peter Rodgers announces the addition of Central and South American Lemonwood Veneer, a light yellow shade wood, to the Oakwood product line. - January 11, 2010 - Oakwood Veneer
