Recent Headlines
E-Deck Co., Ltd., a Professional Manufacturer of Indoor and Outdoor Eco-Friendly High-Functional Flooring Materials, is Entering the Global Market
The manufacturer produces indoor and outdoor flooring made from natural materials such as bamboo, natural wood and synthetics. Bamboo flooring materials are eco-friendly, high-density, high-strength and high-functional, and emit no substances harmful to the environment. In addition, they are an... - June 11, 2021 - E-Deck Co., Ltd.
Timberline Enterprises Acquires Hughes Lumber Company
Timberline Enterprises LLC, a Gloucester, Massachusetts lumber and building materials company, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire the assets of Hughes Lumber Company Inc. of Billerica, Massachusetts. Timberline currently operates three full service lumber yards on the north shore... - March 07, 2015 - Timberline Enterprises
"Made With Rosboro" Contest
Rosboro launches an online contest to showcase projects using Rosboro products. - March 27, 2011 - Rosboro
Robina Partners with Central States Distributor
Robina Floors, a leading manufacturer and provider of engineered wood and laminate flooring, announces a new distribution partner in the Central Plains and Texas. The Master’s Craft Flooring Company is committed to providing quality flooring products that build a reputation of excellence. - June 17, 2010 - Robina Floors
Robina Launches Midwest Distributor
Robina Floors, a leading provider of engineered wood and laminate flooring, has launched a new distribution partner in the Midwest. The Bahr Company, a distributor of fine wood floors servicing the four state area surrounding Lake Michigan, specializes in assisting architects, designers and retail... - April 07, 2010 - Robina Floors
Robina Signs Northeast Laminate Distributor
Robina Floors, a leading provider of engineered wood and laminate flooring, announces a new distribution partner in the northeast. Wood Pro, Inc., with five warehouse and showroom locations servicing New England and eastern New York State, has earned the title of “The Wood Floor... - March 28, 2010 - Robina Floors
Robina Goes Green in Motorsport
Robina Floors has partnered with the Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) to supply floor coverings for the new Clubhouse adjacent to the driving course. Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) is the first green Motorsports Park in the world and is being built just north of Atlanta, Georgia, neighboring... - March 20, 2010 - Robina Floors
LifeTime Composites, BlueLinx Sign Regional Distribution Agreement for Revolutionary Wood-Alternative Lumber
Nation’s Leading Building Products Distributor Greatly Expands LifeTime Lumber Presence in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California - August 07, 2009 - LifeTime Lumber