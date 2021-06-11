E-Deck Co., Ltd., a Professional Manufacturer of Indoor and Outdoor Eco-Friendly High-Functional Flooring Materials, is Entering the Global Market

Press Releases E-Deck Co., Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

Eco-friendly bamboo decking is also damage resistant to external impacts, meaning no dents and scratches. It also has more than twice the dimensional stability of synthetic wood. Bamboo has a semi-permanent lifespan of more than 20 years and is water resistant, so it can be used in wet environments, including bathrooms, swimming pools, beaches, and reservoirs.



In addition to bamboo flooring, E-Deck also offers interior and exterior construction using synthetic wood, natural wood for floor decks, handrails, swimming pool floors, children's playgrounds, park benches, hiking trails, and beach trails. Bamboo is a semi-permanent eco-friendly building material that is used as a substitute for natural wood where durability is required, as it experiences no discoloration or deformation in the construction process.



E-Deck has an ambitious goal: to enter the global market with a range of excellent products that prioritize the environment and maximize the beauty of space.



Baekkyu Choi

+82-10-5423-3818



www.e-deck.co.kr



