Oakwood Veneer Adds Lemonwood Veneer to Product Line
Oakwood Veneer's owner, Peter Rodgers announces the addition of Central and South American Lemonwood Veneer, a light yellow shade wood, to the Oakwood product line. - January 11, 2010 - Oakwood Veneer
Solve Problems with Condensation and Wet Mattresses with MC Products' New Matting
Keeping boat mattresses dry is a constant problem. The environment in which they are kept is often characterised by poor ventilation; relatively high humidity; condensation and ultimately mildew. MC Products has the solution with FloMAT Heavy Duty Unbacked Matting. Positioned between the mattress and the bed base, FloMAT prevents condensation forming and moisture accumulating beneath boat beds, thereby prolonging mattress life. - December 09, 2009 - MC Products
3M Appoints MC Products as UK Distributor for Specialist Marine Flooring
MC Products has been appointed UK Distributor for 3M's customised entrance matting system. MC Products manufactures FloMAT non-slip waterproof flooring, and is the UK Distributor for Tek Dek, the market leading teak decking alternative. - November 19, 2009 - MC Products
Car Customizer Bo Huff to Appear at BedWood™ for Trucks SEMA Booth
Find out why “Wood Looks Good”© and get an autograph from Bo Huff - November 01, 2009 - Bed Wood and Parts
BedWood™ for Trucks Shows the Other Vegas Strip
BedStrips™ for Trucks Shows that the Excitement of The Strip can be Taken Home. - November 01, 2009 - Bed Wood and Parts
Jeff Major's BedWood™ for Trucks Makes SEMA Debut
Bed Wood and Parts is a New SEMA Exhibitor, Not New to the Aftermarket - October 30, 2009 - Bed Wood and Parts
FloMAT Revolutionary Non-Slip Matting at the National Floor Show in Harrogate Uk 8-10 September 2009
FloMAT is a quality PVC matting product originally developed as a practical alternative to carpet or decking for any watercraft. Extremely hardwearing and long lasting, FloMAT is easy to install without adhesives and is suitable for a wide range of interior and exterior flooring applications. See it in Hall A on Stand A25 at the Harrogate International Centre 8-10 September 2009. - August 26, 2009 - MC Products
LifeTime Composites, BlueLinx Sign Regional Distribution Agreement for Revolutionary Wood-Alternative Lumber
Nation’s Leading Building Products Distributor Greatly Expands LifeTime Lumber Presence in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California - August 07, 2009 - LifeTime Lumber
FloMat - New Revolutionary Non-Slip Waterproof Matting
Announcing the launch of FloMat, a quality PVC matting product similar to Deckadence marine flooring, successfully launched in USA a year ago. MC Products has been agents for DECKadence for the past year, and has received excellent feedback to date on product quality and performance. Consequently, MC Products has developed an own branded product for the UK at a more affordable price. - June 25, 2009 - MC Products
