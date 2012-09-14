PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

Superfici America to Merge Man and Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 17th - 20th Superfici America, Inc., the North American division of Italy based Superfici, will be premiering their latest Industry 4.0 live remote connectivity app, and demonstrating their Compact spray machine at AWFS in Las Vegas, July 17-20, 2019. The app, known as My Finishing, will connect Superfici America... - July 03, 2019 - Superfici America

The Sash Window Workshop Celebrates 25 Years The Sash Window Workshop is celebrating 25 years of business. The company was established on the 11th February 1994 by Richard Dollar. - February 13, 2019 - The Sash Window Workshop

Precision Door Service Makes Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise TOP 500® List Entrepreneur Magazine announced its 40th annual Franchise 500®. Precision Door Service ranked #306. As the nation’s leading garage door repair company, Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage... - January 21, 2019 - Precision Door Service

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the January 2, 2019 opening of Precision Door Service of Harrisburg. Precision Door Service of Harrisburg is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of... - January 16, 2019 - Precision Door Service

Precision Garage Door Service in Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Akron Donates $10,500 to Susan G. Komen® Precision Garage Door Service in Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Akron recently donated $10,500 to Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization which works to end breast cancer through support for groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs. The donation includes... - January 09, 2019 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Helps Local Families in Need The Precision Door Service corporate office held its first annual holiday “Sleigh Wash” car wash fundraiser event. Precision worked with local schools to identify three families in need. The holiday charity event raised over $1,500 through the generosity of individuals and local businesses,... - December 31, 2018 - Precision Door Service

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Fresno, California Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the December 10, 2018 opening of Precision Door Service of Fresno. Precision Door Service of Fresno is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage... - December 10, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine Precision Door Service was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Franchises for Veterans list. This list recognizes the top 150 franchisors offering incentives to veterans who join their systems. Precision Door Service was ranked #118. “Thank you to Entrepreneur Magazine for bringing... - November 30, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Makes Donation to Special Olympics Precision Door Service hosted a fundraiser event at the 2018 PDS National Meeting and raised $10,000 for Special Olympics. Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort provided a fun, high energy atmosphere for the Casino Night. Attendees enjoyed an evening of reconnecting, “gaming,” and raising... - October 30, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Health & Comfort Doors LLC Introduces an Award-Winning, Patented Ventilating Door A proven new built-in ventilation design that equalizes indoor air pressure that meet or exceed valuable EnergyStar requirements. - October 01, 2018 - Health & Comfort Door, LLC

Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida Supports The Women’s Center of Brevard County Florida Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida is proud to support the Women’s Center in Brevard County Florida’s fundraiser event, “Dude Looks Like a Lady – Men Against Domestic Violence.” "It's important for us to be involved and we are honored to support this life... - September 04, 2018 - Precision Door Service

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Macon, GA Customers can rely on Precision Door Service to provide the type of service expected from a locally owned company while enjoying the security that doing business with a national franchise company can bring. - August 27, 2018 - Precision Door Service

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Des Moines, Iowa Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the August 1, 2018 opening of Precision Door Service of Des Moines. Precision Door Service of Des Moines is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage... - August 17, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Named a "Best of the Best" Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine Precision Door Service was recently included in Entrepreneur magazine’s Best of the Best Franchises list, which recognizes the 110 companies that ranked at the top of their industry categories in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® ranking. “Thank you to Entrepreneur magazine for... - May 25, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Receives 2018 "Best of HomeAdvisor" Award Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value. - May 23, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service of Cincinnati Welcomes New Owners Precision Door Service of Cincinnati is pleased to announce the company’s new owners, Terry White and George Shaw. Bringing their experience and high standard of excellence to the business, Terry and George are excited to be at the helm of Precision Door Service of Cincinnati. They will continue... - May 14, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Revival Sash Partners with NYC Investment Firms to Support NJ Expansion Revival Sash, a leading provider of custom luxury windows and doors, announced an investment led by Kazazian Asset Management, LLC, a New York-based investment firm and Duck Pond LLC. - February 25, 2018 - Revival Sash

Precision Door Service Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award Precision Door Service is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2017. “The service... - February 16, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Leads the Way with Smart Garage Door Openers The leader in garage doors, Precision Door Service, is pleased to announce the new PDS Ultra 900® Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener. With a patent pending design, the PDS Ultra 900® opener provides a 24-foot-wide diameter of downward-dispersing LED light that brightly illuminates the garage. Precision... - February 10, 2018 - Precision Door Service

The Doors Depot - Trustworthy Store That Works for Client’s Profit; 10 Tips for Choosing the Front Door When a person is searching for a door for a house, they find stores with bold advertising headlines. But they provide neither quality nor durability. The Doors Depot wants to educate customers on the high competence of products. So specialists from this company are ready to share the most important technical characteristics that should be on any quality entry door. - February 09, 2018 - The Doors Depot

Lifetime Windows & Siding is the Top Infinity Window Dealer in the Country Lifetime Windows & Siding wins Marvin’s top honors at the Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 07, 2018 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Precision Door Service Ranked a Top Franchise Opportunity by Franchise Business Review Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm, published its 13th annual ranking of the top 200 franchises. The 2018 list of award-winning brands is based on Franchise Business Review's independent franchisee satisfaction research of over 28,000 franchise owners, representing 334... - January 31, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Makes Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Franchise Top 500 List and the #1 Franchise in Home Repairs Category Entrepreneur Magazine announced its 39th Annual Franchise 500. Precision Door Service ranked #226 as well as being named the #1 Franchise in Home Repairs – Miscellaneous category. With more than 1,000 companies applying, the 39th annual Franchise 500 ranking is one of the most competitive ever. - January 29, 2018 - Precision Door Service

NSE Windows of Massapequa, NY Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 NSE Windows of Massapequa NY has won “Best of Customer Service,” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The Factory Authorized Window and Door Installations Company and Replacement Outlet was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise... - January 25, 2018 - NSE Windows

Precision Door Service of Albuquerque Welcomes Two New Owners Precision Door Service of Albuquerque is pleased to announce the company’s new owners, Gary Lang and Kwok Kee Ma. Bringing their experience and high standard of excellence to the business, Gary and Kwok Kee are excited to be at the helm of Precision Door Service of Albuquerque. They will continue... - January 24, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Made Franchise Business Review’s List of Top Franchises for Veterans Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm, announced the companies that made its 2017 TOP 100 Franchises for Veterans list. Precision Door Service earned a place in this select list. “This is a huge honor for us and we greatly appreciate the recognition,” says... - January 20, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Revival Sash Keeps American Manufacturing Local with New Factory Revival Sash, a high-end window and door designer and manufacturer, has opened a new manufacturing factory in Springfield, NJ. The company is in the process of expanding their business while going against the common offshore trend. - January 05, 2018 - Revival Sash

The Sash Window Workshop Becomes British Woodworking Federation Member The Sash Window Workshop is proud to have become a member of the British Woodworking Federation and Wood Window Alliance. - December 15, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Fayetteville, Arkansas Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the December 1, 2017 opening of Precision Door Service of Northwest Arkansas. Precision Door Service of Northwest Arkansas is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and... - December 04, 2017 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Makes Donation to the BridgeHaven Academy Precision Door Service hosted a fundraiser event at the 2017 PDS National Meeting and raised over $20,000 for BridgeHaven Academy. Disney Spring’s Splitsville Luxury Lanes provided a fun filled setting for the fundraiser event. Attendees enjoyed an evening of reconnecting, bowling, and raising... - November 30, 2017 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine Precision Door Service was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Franchises for Veterans list. This list recognizes the 150 franchisors offering incentives to veterans who join their systems. Precision Door Service was ranked #72. “Thank you to Entrepreneur Magazine for bringing... - November 15, 2017 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service of St. Louis Welcomes a New Partner/Owner Precision Door Service of St. Louis, a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers, is pleased to announce the company’s new partnership/ownership. Clark Wolfsberger is joining existing owners Sean Patty and... - November 04, 2017 - Precision Door Service

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in New Orleans, Louisiana Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the November 1, 2017 opening of Precision Door Service of New Orleans. Precision Door Service of New Orleans is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement... - November 03, 2017 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida Supports Local Children’s Choir Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida is delighted to support their local children’s choir, Jacksonville’s Children’s Chorus (JCC). Owners, Jason and Ryan Sheppard share, "It’s important to us to be involved with our community. We are thrilled to support and back the... - October 23, 2017 - Precision Door Service

Life(time) in the Fast Lane A Denver based home improvement company, Lifetime Windows & Siding, is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the metro area. - October 20, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

LiftMaster and Chamberlain Integrate with the Google Assistant and IFTTT MyQ Technology Taps into the Smarts of the Google Assistant with "Ok Google." - September 22, 2017 - Industry West

Precision Door Service of Central Florida Achieves IDEA Certification Managers and Technicians with Precision Door Service of Central Florida Earn National Certification. - August 24, 2017 - Precision Door Service

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Precision Door Service is very pleased to announce the August 7, 2017 opening of Precision Door Service of Myrtle Beach. Precision Door Service of Myrtle Beach is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage... - August 10, 2017 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service of Central Florida Partners with Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida Precision Door Service of Central Florida, the area's leading garage door repair company, partnered with the Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida chapter to help grant a child's wish. This particular wish kid, Matthew, used to have a workshop in his old house and really loved playing with his tools... - July 19, 2017 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Receives 2017 “Best of HomeAdvisor” Award Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value. - July 17, 2017 - Precision Door Service

INTIGRAL, Inc. Launches New Website July 10 marks the relaunch of www.intigral.com; a website devoted to insulating glass and blinds between the glass. Intigral.com boasts an all new layout with easy to navigate pages to find the information you need quickly. Visitors to the site will see many new features including interactive blinds... - July 13, 2017 - INTIGRAL, Inc.

Trusted Denver Company Opens Roofing Division Lifetime Windows and Siding is opening a roofing division following the biggest hailstorm in Colorado history. - June 27, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Glo European Windows Brings First Passive House Certified Door to US Market Glo European Windows is pleased to introduce the first passive house certified door to the United States market place. - June 15, 2017 - Glo European Windows

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Named Pittsburgh’s Exclusive Dealer of FiberFrame by Comfort Line Fiberglass Window Customers Can Now Purchase Comfort Line's Exclusive FiberFrame Fiberglass Window in Southwestern Pennsylvania - May 29, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Jackson, Mississippi Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the June 1, 2017 opening of Precision Door Service of Jackson. Precision Door Service of Jackson is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door... - May 24, 2017 - Precision Door Service

Denver Company on the Fast Track to Success Lifetime Windows and Siding is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Denver. - May 17, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Attributes Successful 1st Quarter to Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is beginning 2017 as their most successful year ever, attributing a larger than usual percentage of the success to the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. - April 14, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Precision Door Service of Cleveland Staff Achieves IDEA Certification Congratulations to the professional crew at Precision Door Service of Cleveland. Nine members of the team have successfully completed the IDEA Residential Door Installer Certification from the Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA). The IDEA’s mission is to serve the general... - April 01, 2017 - Precision Door Service