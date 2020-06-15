Recent Headlines
Within Hay Farming
S&W Seed Company and ADAMA Finalize Collaboration to Provide the First Full-Spectrum Grass Weed Control Option for Sorghum Market
S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW), a global agricultural company with a leading position in sorghum through its Sorghum Partners® brand, and ADAMA, one of the world's leading crop protection companies, today announced they have entered into a collaboration agreement to bring to market a new... - June 15, 2020 - SW Seed Co.
New HAYGAIN Hay Steamer
PROPRESS Equine have launched the new HAYGAIN, a revolutionary hay steamer. Haygain transforms any quality of hay into dust-free forage giving horses a healthier respiratory system and maximising their performance. HAYGAIN has been created at Propress Ltd, experts with more than 60 years of... - June 07, 2009 - PropressEquineLtd
Steaming Hay by HAYGAIN at Badminton
Do you want to learn more about feeding hay, the problems associated and how to eliminate these? Visit Haygain, the experts in steaming hay at Badminton Horse Trials. Situated in the World of the Horse, their exhibit gives an insight into this fascinating technique of steaming hay which will... - June 07, 2009 - PropressEquineLtd