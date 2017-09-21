Willow Wood Wedding Products is heading a sales drive in the UK as they market their Letterpress Wedding Invitations through the company’s online store. These products are hugely popular in the U.S. where the art has been revived with great demand and encouraging new businesses. The authentic embossed invitations on a high quality card set Letterpress stationery apart as unique but can the same products work in the U.K. market? Willow Wood is positive they can. - November 07, 2006 - Willow Wood