Design Your Business in 365 Days – the Planner That Make Goals Happen A powerful planner, self-development tool, and a 24/7 business-life coach. It is a paper planner designed with your passions and personal goals in mind. 100% Made in Italy. - September 21, 2017 - Design in 365 Days

I C Tag Solutions Receives 2012 Best of Bridgeview Award Bridgeview Award Program Honors the Achievement I C Tag Solutions has been selected for the 2012 Best of Bridgeview Award in the Tag Agencies category by the Bridgeview Award Program. Each year, the Bridgeview Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing... - August 15, 2012 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

White Paper Co. Goes Green with Solar Panels White Paper Co. goes green through the installation of Solar Panels on the roof of their Markham branch. - March 14, 2012 - White Paper Co.

IC-TAG Solutions Partners with Impinj in Providing Integrated RFID Solutions Partnership between Impinj and IC-TAG™ revolutionizes RFID tag and label industry. - March 04, 2012 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

IC-TAG Solutions Earns RFID Technology Certification from Alien Technology Advancing Globalization of IC-TAG ™ Labels and Tags - January 12, 2012 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

IC-TAG Solutions, Inc. Offers Solutions to New DLA RFID Requirement for Suppliers Reducing the Risk of Errors with IC-TAG Labels - October 12, 2011 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

IC-TAG Solutions, Inc. Launches OnDemand Bureau Webpage Encoding Made Simple - September 15, 2011 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

IC-TAG Solutions, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with BlueStar, Inc. Discovering a New RFID Distribution Channel - July 29, 2011 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

Monogram Wedding Makes Significant Upgrades to Their Custom Wedding Stationery Website MonogramWedding.com is now offering several new customizable designs with simplified design tools, to help consumers create stunning one-of-a-kind wedding stationery suites. - April 15, 2011 - MonogramWedding.com

Joyful Heart Design Announces Call for Photo Submissions - Contest to Provide Increased Exposure for Wedding, Baby, & Family Photographers Joyful Heart Design, a Texas based stationery design firm, announces a call for photographers to submit their best images for a chance to be featured on Joyful Heart Design’s photo card samples. Joyful Heart Design is looking for quality photos to feature on their photo cards to show off their unique designs to potential customers. - February 10, 2011 - Joyful Heart Design

IC-TAG Solutions Pursues Lean Manufacturing Importance of an Eco-Friendly Company - December 29, 2010 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

Discovery Post Wins Big with Dr. Toy's Best Picks Discovery Post was honored not once, but twice for the prestigious “Dr. Toy’s 100 Best Picks Children’s Products.” The award winners were Discovery Post's Dinosaur and Fairy Magnet Board Dioramas. That's a big haul for any company, but even more-so for a start up. “We're excited by the honor,” said Andrew Wert, Discovery Post President. “We develop products that are fun and contain layers of learning – equally suited as a for home and in the classroom." - February 19, 2010 - Discovery Post

Joyful Heart Design to Donate Proceeds of New Stationery Product to Pink Initiative in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Invitation and stationery company Joyful Heart Design has designed a new product to benefit Pink Initiative in response to Pink Initiative’s Be the Change $10,000 Challenge for October and National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The product is a set of note cards displaying a silver princess crown... - October 09, 2009 - Joyful Heart Design

Building Buzz Class Arms Entrepreneurs with Powerful Public Relations Tools Urban Bliss Design + PR launches new five-part class series to help busy entrepreneurs and freelancers learn how to boost their business through media relations, community outreach, event promotions and more. - June 20, 2009 - Urban Bliss

On 15th Anniversary of Rwandan Genocide, Greeting Cards are Rebuilding Orphaned Families Orphaned heads of households find unique combination of work and mentorship through a Rwandan greeting card producer. - April 09, 2009 - Cards from Africa

StationeryStyle.com Announces Association with Boatman Geller Fine Stationery Premier stationery retailer announces the availability of Boatman Geller wedding, baby, holiday and personal stationery collections at its online store. - September 19, 2008 - Stationery Style.com

StationeryStyle.com Carries Prestigious Crane & Co. Stationery Line Leading online stationery retailer announces the availability of Crane wedding, baby, holiday and personal stationery collections at its state-of-the-art online store. - September 12, 2008 - Stationery Style.com

StationeryStyle.com Launches 2008 Christmas Photo Card Lines Hundreds of the newest holiday photo card designs for Christmas and Hanukkah are now available at StationeryStyle.com. - September 07, 2008 - Stationery Style.com

Stationery Style Shares Profits Through Web Affiliate Program Leading online stationery merchant offers generous commissions to web advertisers through Shareasale.com. - August 27, 2008 - Stationery Style.com

Stationery Style Makes Free Stationery Designs Available for Download Website now features beautiful and stylish free invitations for various occasions available for downloading and printing. - August 24, 2008 - Stationery Style.com

StationeryStyle.com Offers Broader Wedding Selection and Expert Bridal Consultants Now for every bride and wedding, StationeryStyle.com offers a broader range of beautiful wedding invitations and complete stationery portfolios, along with expert advice from a team of bridal consultants. - August 16, 2008 - Stationery Style.com

Stationery Style Launches Free Fabulous Style Web Sites New websites feature free information on styles and trends in fashion, events, life and home - August 09, 2008 - Stationery Style.com

StationeryStyle.com Launches New Online Stationery Store International stationery retailer Stationery Style.com has launched a new version of its online store at www.stationerystyle.com. The new site features a simplified navigation and checkout process, a personal stationery consultant program, and hundreds of new pages of style-conscious content. Stationery... - August 02, 2008 - Stationery Style.com

Latest Product Launch in Two Color Letterpress from Willow Wood The latest product launch from the leading letterpress designer willow-wood.biz has just taken place today and hot off the press is the first of the new ‘Antiquities Collection’ called Willd Flower Tapestry. - July 07, 2008 - Willow Wood

Go Green,The K Green Way - Kejriwal Stationery Kejriwal Stationery is committed to help conserve forests and preserve the environment by manufacturing paper products from 100% recycled paper and alternative fibers. It’s commitment: ‘Stop cutting trees.’ The current global paper industry uses about 4 billion trees per year. Using... - May 01, 2008 - KEJRIWAL PAPER USA

Willow Wood Releases New Two Color Letterpress Collection for 2008 Wedding Season Willow Wood already the leading letterpress company on the internet for embossed wedding stationery now focuses on reviving the art even further with designs in two color letterpress. - March 12, 2008 - Willow Wood

Palm Tree Paperie Announces Debut of Collegiate Stationery Line at 2008 National Stationery Show® Inaugural line includes University of Florida®, Florida State University® and University of Central Florida® - Many More Schools Available Soon. - February 01, 2008 - Palm Tree Paperie

Willow Wood Letterpress Unveils the Latest Additions to Its Product Range The UK’s leading letterpress wedding stationery manufacturer has delivered two more products to increase the popular range. Joan Bruce reaffirmed the company’s commitment to customer service and high quality products adding that “choice is a vital part in any quality service.” - July 22, 2007 - Willow Wood

Colortech Inc. Introduces Personalized Event Printing and Design Items for Weddings and All Occasions Weddings by Colortech Inc. provides personalized wedding reception items to brides throughout the United States. Items to make your special day memorable and unique with your pictures and text. Placemats with pictures of you and your special someone, coasters with your names and wedding date, bookmarks with a special poem, save the date magnets, and much, much more. - May 17, 2007 - Weddings by Colortech Inc.

Willow Wood Letterpress Announces a Whole New Range of Wedding Stationery Products in Addition to Its Acclaimed Letterpress Wedding Invitations Building on the Willow Wood brand of high quality hand crafted invitation sets with reply cards, the floodgates have now opened to reveal a tide of other items. Now available are ‘save the date cards’, ‘menus’, ‘thank you cards’, ‘reception cards’, ‘order of service’ and libretto style booklets for ‘event guides’ to name a few and of course all letterpressed. - March 27, 2007 - Willow Wood

Anna Bella Launches New Wedding Invitation Collection Anna Bella Fine Stationery launched their new collection of wedding invitations today, featuring trendy patterns with traditional elegance. - March 20, 2007 - Anna Bella Fine Stationery

Willow Wood Heralds the New Year by Launching Their New Colour Catalogue at the Online Store – Boasting Yet Another Free Service Mrs Joan Bruce, co-founder of the popular wedding company, promised in mid November a new service would be published before the years end. So what was all the fuss about? "We’ve built a new interactive tool for customers which displays the full range of ink colours in our new ‘mixing... - January 03, 2007 - Willow Wood

Willow Wood Announces New Online Letterpress Wedding Invitation Sample Service for the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition to the new company website launched earlier in the year, Willow Wood has now unveiled its new online sample ordering service as the latest part of a continuing sales drive for the highly unusual letterpress stationery. Joan Bruce, co-founder of the family-run organisation, declared, "It’s... - November 18, 2006 - Willow Wood

Willow Wood Officially Launches the ‘Letterpress Wedding Invitations’ Website in a Bid to Promote this New Product in the U.K. Willow Wood Wedding Products is heading a sales drive in the UK as they market their Letterpress Wedding Invitations through the company’s online store. These products are hugely popular in the U.S. where the art has been revived with great demand and encouraging new businesses. The authentic embossed invitations on a high quality card set Letterpress stationery apart as unique but can the same products work in the U.K. market? Willow Wood is positive they can. - November 07, 2006 - Willow Wood