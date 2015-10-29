Recent Headlines
The Polyarc™ Reactor Wins Gulf Coast Conference’s 2015 New Product Showcase Award for Best New Product
ARC’s Polyarc™ reactor was recognized as the Best New Product for its novel design and universal application to scientists using gas chromatography (GC) with flame ionization detectors (FID). - October 29, 2015 - Activated Research Company
Lined Valve Company Optimistic About New Buy America Provision
New “Buy America provision” added to the bill that funds water & waste water infrastructure projects now requires CWSRLF & DWSRLF assistance recipients to “use iron and steel products that are produced in the USA for projects for the construction, alteration, maintenance, or repair of a public water system or treatment works”. EPA guidance document mentions valves made of iron & steel. Lined Valve Company has products that will comply with this Buy America provision. - June 03, 2014 - Lined Valve Company
Preservation Solutions Provides Green Wood Stabilizer in Five Sizes
New sizes suit vast range of needs. - August 08, 2013 - Preservation Solutions
Preservation Solutions, LLC Reinforces Their Wood Stabilizer Products
Leading wood treatment and leather care experts Preservation Solutions, have announced their top product, Pentacryl, in their line of wood stabilizers, for use on waterlogged wood. - September 28, 2012 - Preservation Solutions
Preservation Solutions Releases New Products Leather Detergent, Leather Saver Solutions and Wood Juice for Summer Leather and Wood Care
Leading industry specialists when it comes to maintaining and preserving the quality of wood and leather products, Preservation Solutions, have just re-announced the introduction of several high quality products to their already comprehensive product line. The new products – Leather... - June 20, 2012 - Preservation Solutions
Preservation Solutions Announces the Release of their Latest Product: Mitt Juice
Mitt Juice is a revolutionizing treatment for baseball and softball gloves. This high quality product will rejuvenate the leather on older gloves and mitts, help break in brand new gloves and/or condition your current glove. There are many so called glove rejuvenators/conditioners on the market,... - April 07, 2012 - Preservation Solutions
Preservation Solutions Enhance Catalogue with Latest Wood Stabilizer Products
Leading wood and leather treatment experts Preservation Solutions have recently announced the introduction of a new line of wood stabilizer and leather refurbishing solutions to their catalogue. These additions have been made with the goal of improving clients’ ability to retain high quality... - March 29, 2012 - Preservation Solutions
Preservation Solutions Adds New Wood Stabilizers to Product Line
Leading wood and leather treatment experts Preservation Solutions have recently announced the introduction of a new line of wood stabilizers to the company’s broad ranging catalogue. These new wood stabilizers, Pentacryl and Wood Juice™ are designed to help improve the quality of wood... - March 16, 2012 - Preservation Solutions
Preservation Solutions Release New Wood Juice and Leather Detergent Solutions
Leading industry specialists when it comes to maintaining and preserving the quality of wood and leather products, Preservation Solutions, have recently announced the introduction of several distinct products to their already comprehensive product line. The new products – Wood Juice™... - February 08, 2012 - Preservation Solutions
Leading Wood Preservation Specialists Preservation Solutions Introduce New Wood Care Products
Golden, Colorado based wood and leather treatment providers, Preservation Solutions. have recently announced that they have introduced several new high performance wood care products to their already comprehensive catalogue. The company hopes that by adding these solutions to their catalogue they... - January 06, 2012 - Preservation Solutions
Preservation Solutions Introduces New Leather Care Product
Leading wood and leather care specialists Preservation Solutions have recently announced that they have introduced a new leather care product to their superb suite of treatment solutions. The new Leather Rejuvenator is designed for use on extremely dry or water-damaged leather products and helps to... - December 11, 2011 - Preservation Solutions
Preservation Solutions Introduces New Pine Fragrance Spray to Enhance the Holiday Season Experience
Leading wood and leather treatment specialists, Preservation Solutions have recently announced the addition of a fresh new product to their wide-ranging catalogue. The company’s new Pine Fragrance spray is designed for use on a variety of wood items and is widely considered to be the ideal... - November 27, 2011 - Preservation Solutions
Preservation Solutions Announces Release of New Leather Saver Solution
Wood and leather treatment manufacturer Preservation Solutions has recently announced a new addition to their comprehensive catalogue of high-performance leather preservation solutions. The new Leather Saver product is designed to restore dry, stiff leather back to its original flexible condition. - November 18, 2011 - Preservation Solutions