Recent Headlines
Chapman 3C Cattle Brings Beef from the Ranch Directly to the Consumer
Chapman 3C Cattle Company raises USDA certified all-natural, grass fed, grain finished beef. The beef is raised on the ranch and shipped straight to the consumer’s doorstep - there is no middleman. Chapman 3C Cattle Company offers a variety of artisan cuts of beef that can be purchased directly from the website, or a half or whole beef can be purchased. Along with the artisan cuts, they also offer monthly subscriptions, beef boxes and gift boxes. - September 26, 2021 - Chapman 3C Cattle Company
New Report by the Texas Land Trust Council Highlights Over $1 Billion in Annual Economic Benefits of Conserved Lands to Flood Mitigation, Ag, Water Resources
The new study, produced by Siglo Group in partnership with the Texas Land Trust Council, quantifies the value of lands and conservation easements that have been conserved by or with assistance from the Texas land trust community. The study found that the lands put into conservation with the help of Texas land trusts are estimated to provide more than $1 billion in benefits to Texas taxpayers each year. - March 07, 2019 - Texas Land Trust Council
Ariviya, a Deep Tech Startup, is Disrupting the Dairy Industry
Ariviya a Deep tech Startup is disrupting the dairy industry in Chennai Demo Day at IIT-Madras Research Park, India. Ariviya, using Nanobiotechnology, invented "MammaryO" to prevent "Mastitis" which is considered the costliest disease in the dairy industry for a milking... - February 19, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.
A Nanobiotechnology Startup from a Small Town in India Attracts Global Investors
Ariviya, a Nanotechnology Biotechnology Startup from a small town Pattukkottai in the State of Tamil Nadu, India who is developing a product called MammaryO to prevent a costly disease "Mastitis" in dairy cows at big dairy farms, attracts global investors in Tamil Nadu Global Investor... - January 26, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.
MDI Safety Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Relaunch of eCommerce Website
MDI Safety / Montgomery Distributors, Inc recently celebrated it 20th Anniversary as well as a relaunch of it's improved eCommerce website www.mdisafety.com. "Being in business for 20 years is a significant milestone for any company. I believe our success has always been linked to the strength... - July 16, 2015 - MDI Safety
Montana Grass-Fed Scottish Highland Beef & Shetland-Icelandic Lamb Meat Available Beginning Jul 2009
USDA-inspected Montana limited gourmet-quality, grassfed beef high in healthful omega fatty acids and low in cholesterol, from a small family farm available for sale July 2009 with lamb ready in the fall. - May 13, 2009 - Gumbo Highlands
Farming Biodiesel Inc. Farm of the Future is Open Projected to Produce 15,000,000 Gallons of Biodiesel a Year by 2010
Farming Biodiesel Inc a 1500 Acre Self Sufficient Jatropha Farm in the Californian Desert is now planting biodiesel fuel stock using various farming methods to produce biodiesel. - July 20, 2008 - Farming Biodiesel Inc.