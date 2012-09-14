PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Report by the Texas Land Trust Council Highlights Over $1 Billion in Annual Economic Benefits of Conserved Lands to Flood Mitigation, Ag, Water Resources The new study, produced by Siglo Group in partnership with the Texas Land Trust Council, quantifies the value of lands and conservation easements that have been conserved by or with assistance from the Texas land trust community. The study found that the lands put into conservation with the help of Texas land trusts are estimated to provide more than $1 billion in benefits to Texas taxpayers each year. - March 07, 2019 - Texas Land Trust Council

Ariviya, a Deep Tech Startup, is Disrupting the Dairy Industry Ariviya a Deep tech Startup is disrupting the dairy industry in Chennai Demo Day at IIT-Madras Research Park, India. Ariviya, using Nanobiotechnology, invented "MammaryO" to prevent "Mastitis" which is considered the costliest disease in the dairy industry for a milking cow. IIT... - February 19, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.

A Nanobiotechnology Startup from a Small Town in India Attracts Global Investors Ariviya, a Nanotechnology Biotechnology Startup from a small town Pattukkottai in the State of Tamil Nadu, India who is developing a product called MammaryO to prevent a costly disease "Mastitis" in dairy cows at big dairy farms, attracts global investors in Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet... - January 26, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.

MDI Safety Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Relaunch of eCommerce Website MDI Safety / Montgomery Distributors, Inc recently celebrated it 20th Anniversary as well as a relaunch of it's improved eCommerce website www.mdisafety.com. "Being in business for 20 years is a significant milestone for any company. I believe our success has always been linked to the strength that... - July 16, 2015 - MDI Safety

Montana Grass-Fed Scottish Highland Beef & Shetland-Icelandic Lamb Meat Available Beginning Jul 2009 USDA-inspected Montana limited gourmet-quality, grassfed beef high in healthful omega fatty acids and low in cholesterol, from a small family farm available for sale July 2009 with lamb ready in the fall. - May 13, 2009 - Gumbo Highlands