Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical
The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical
Kripke Promotes 3 to Vice Presidents
Kripke Enterprises, Inc. (KEI) a nonferrous metal brokerage based in Toledo, Ohio is pleased to announce the promotion of three new vice presidents: Andy Golding, of Toledo Ohio has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Marvin Finkelstein of Boca Raton, Florida has been promoted to... - January 09, 2015 - Kripke Enterprises, Inc.
Ural Mining-Metallurgical Company Welcomes to Participate in the Innovation Contest
Ural Mining-Metallurgical Company (UMMC) welcomes to participate in the Innovation Contest for creating a new fabrication of goods based on selenium, tellurium, indium and cadmium produced in the metallic form by the companies of the UMMC Group. Terms and conditions of the Innovation Contest, including... - October 24, 2013 - UMMC Holding
CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers
Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection
Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp Acquires Scrap Yard in NJ
Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp., a subsidiary of Universal Wrecking Corp., recently took over ownership and operation of the former Cosmos Green Acres scrap yard located at 23 Double Trouble Road, Bayville, NJ 08721. Hours of operation are M – F 7am to 5pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm. - November 04, 2011 - Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp.
