PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical Kripke Promotes 3 to Vice Presidents Kripke Enterprises, Inc. (KEI) a nonferrous metal brokerage based in Toledo, Ohio is pleased to announce the promotion of three new vice presidents: Andy Golding, of Toledo Ohio has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Marvin Finkelstein of Boca Raton, Florida has been promoted to... - January 09, 2015 - Kripke Enterprises, Inc. Ural Mining-Metallurgical Company Welcomes to Participate in the Innovation Contest Ural Mining-Metallurgical Company (UMMC) welcomes to participate in the Innovation Contest for creating a new fabrication of goods based on selenium, tellurium, indium and cadmium produced in the metallic form by the companies of the UMMC Group. Terms and conditions of the Innovation Contest, including... - October 24, 2013 - UMMC Holding CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp Acquires Scrap Yard in NJ Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp., a subsidiary of Universal Wrecking Corp., recently took over ownership and operation of the former Cosmos Green Acres scrap yard located at 23 Double Trouble Road, Bayville, NJ 08721. Hours of operation are M – F 7am to 5pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm. - November 04, 2011 - Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp.