Recent Headlines
Revel: Innovation in Gastronomy. A Cheese Knife with a Solid Design That Can Cut, Slice, and Saw All Different Kinds.
Revel was born in 2022, from the desire to offer innovative product concepts related to the art of living and gastronomy. The first achievement: a knife with a unique and registered design (Europe, USA, Canada and Japan), forged in Thiers (France) in the tradition of French high cutlery, designed for cutting and serving all types of cheese. - November 24, 2022 - Revel
SharpoPro® Introduces a Knife Sharpener for the Kitchen
The knife sharpener from SharpoPro® has a classic yet proven design which makes it the ideal solution for keeping your kitchen knives in tiptop shape. The sturdy design and non-slip base means you can sharpen knives safely, effectively and accurately. - February 06, 2017 - SharpoPro
Jet Plastica Launches New Website
Leading US-based foodservice disposables manufacturer launches updated website that reflects new branding and better services customers. - April 22, 2009 - Jet Plastica Industries Inc