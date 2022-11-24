Revel: Innovation in Gastronomy. A Cheese Knife with a Solid Design That Can Cut, Slice, and Saw All Different Kinds.

Revel was born in 2022, from the desire to offer innovative product concepts related to the art of living and gastronomy. The first achievement: a knife with a unique and registered design (Europe, USA, Canada and Japan), forged in Thiers (France) in the tradition of French high cutlery, designed for cutting and serving all types of cheese.