Revel: Innovation in Gastronomy. A Cheese Knife with a Solid Design That Can Cut, Slice, and Saw All Different Kinds.
Revel was born in 2022, from the desire to offer innovative product concepts related to the art of living and gastronomy. The first achievement: a knife with a unique and registered design (Europe, USA, Canada and Japan), forged in Thiers (France) in the tradition of French high cutlery, designed for cutting and serving all types of cheese.
Montrevel En Bresse, France, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "How do you want to govern a country where there are 246 varieties of cheese?" - General de Gaulle
There is no better sight for cheese enthusiasts than a magnificent cheese spread consisting of a beautiful assortment of local specialties. But imagine, just as these turophiles (the technical word for a person that truly loves cheese) begin their first cut to commemorate a memorable tasting... the knife doesn't work. It appears to be too light for the hard, old crusts, of some varieties. There is no serration for the fresher cheeses, and the blade is not sharp enough for the flowery rinds... This could very well be the definition of a disappointing gourmet experience.
The conclusion was clear: the culinary experience had to be improved.
Jérémy Laubriat, 36, wanted a year ago to create his company with the desire to highlight the French industrial past. Originally from a region known for its reblochons, picodons and blue cheeses of all kinds, his first project is therefore, part of this dish synonymous with pleasure and sharing: cheese.
It is therefore, after more than a year of creating drawings, prototypes, tests, partner research that the first knives were born.
Revel has implemented all the local know-how to offer a knife capable of responding to each of the 246 cheeses existing in France.
A knife that combines characteristics allowing it to meet the requirements of each cheeses on the world:
- A crossing tang: Extension of the blade in the entire handle which ensures a guarantee of solidity.
- The points start the cuts and allow you to prick the cheese.
- A smooth double-edged blade, for soft cheeses, sausages, etc.
- The perforated blade saw: For fresh and fragile cheeses, to prevent the cheese from sticking to the blade, but also foie gras, terrines and bread.
- A hatchet: for hard cheeses and aged cheeses.
One Knife to Cut Them All, One Knife to Slice Them, One Knife to Saw Them All, and on the Board to Taste Them.
Crowdfunding in progress on Kickstarter:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jeremy-revel/the-revel-cheese-knife-le-couteau-a-fromages-revel?ref=7g4j31
Their website: http://revel-france.com/
The creator: Jérémy Laubriat, 36, lives in Montrevel en Bresse (01340). He worked, for more than 15 years, for a French medical equipment manufacturing company. He wanted, a year ago, to create his company with the desire to highlight the French industrial past; this by offering innovative product concepts related to gastronomy and tableware.
Press contacts:
Jérémy Laubriat – Manager of Revel - 411 rue de l’huppe - 01340 Montrevel en Bresse - France
j.laubriat(@)revel-france.com - 0033 7 69 25 73 95 - revel-france.com
