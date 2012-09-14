PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bullard Company Unveils The M.A.P. a Newly Designed Piece of Equipment for Transloading This is the most innovative product introduced into the safe access equipment market in years. This new product provides a safe, reliable and efficient means of transloading product between trucks and railcars. This versatile, self-contained mobile access platform can do it all! - September 17, 2015 - Bullard Company

Pascal Steel Corporation Designs and Builds the Great American Pavilion for California’s Great America Amusement Park 60 years of combined knowledge and experience in the steel building industry went into the design, building and construction of a high-quality 18,000 square foot multi-purpose steel facility that will be home to the Red Zone Rally pregame event for all 49ers home games and other Levi's® Stadium events as well as corporate events, community gatherings, product launches, holiday parties and more. - July 25, 2014 - Pascal Steel

New Colours, New Improvements — MetalRoofingOnline.com.au Now Offers Next Generation BlueScope Steel’s Colorbond Roofing MetalRoofingOnline.com.au unveils on its website the most exciting new line of Colorbond® roofing, which includes new, contemporary, distinctly Australian colours such as Cove, Terrain, and Wallaby, and outstanding improvements that reduce the product’s environmental impact. - October 28, 2013 - Metal Roofing Online

Great Northern Railway Depot in Whitefish, Montana Gets Historic Makeover Historic details add to the charm of the Great Northern Railway Depot located in downtown Whitefish, Montana, a popular stop on Amtrak's passenger line from Saint Paul, Minnesota to Seattle, Washington. - July 12, 2013 - Acutech LLC

Industrial Tube & Steel on Track for Third Year of Growth The Steel Tube Company Added Several Strategic Initiatives with Increased Sales Talent, Customer Service and Online Presence for a Record Breaking Year in 2012. - June 09, 2013 - Industrial Tube and Steel

Introducing The Bulldog Sound Suppressor by Miller Precision Arms and Acutech Gun sound suppressors look pretty straightforward and simple at first glance, but there is actually a lot of careful planning and designing that goes into making a suppressor. Inside the basic-looking tube that screws onto the muzzle, there are baffles and expansion chambers that work together to reduce... - April 30, 2013 - Acutech LLC

Made in America: AR Upper and Lower Manufacturing Boosts Local Economy Although a hot topic in government policy these days, AR-15s are incredibly popular with a wide variety of gun enthusiasts for their versatility. Even though these firearms got their start as military combat weapons, they have become a staple at shooting ranges and competitions across the country. Politicians... - April 25, 2013 - Acutech LLC

Industrial Tube & Steel New Facility Holds More Steel Tubing Inventory and Additional Metal Working Capabilities Larger Facility has Capacity for More Inventory and Equipment that Allows for Quicker Turnaround. - November 22, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel

All-New FARO Laser Tracker Vantage, a Revolution in Laser Tracker Design, Delivers Elite Performance in a Remarkably Compact Package FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology, today announced the Vantage, a true laser tracker that combines disruptive new features and a supremely portable design. Enhancements like SmartFind, MultiView and integrated Wi-Fi® expedite measurement. - July 19, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.

FARO Announces Release of the FARO Prime, the Newest and Most Accurate FaroArm to Date FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology; today announced the newest and most accurate addition to its FaroArm lineup, the FARO Prime. This six-axis portable measurement arm delivers exceptional value to customers who require a high-accuracy, contact-only measurement solution for everyday inspection and quality assurance routines. - July 12, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.

Industrial Tube & Steel Donates Steel Tubing for the University of Akron’s Engineering Students’ Steel Bridge Competition Industrial Tube & Steel Supports University of Akron Engineering Students to Achieve Fifth Place Nationally with Donated Steel Tubing. - June 22, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel

FARO Announces Release of SCENE 5.0, the Latest in the Company’s Line of 3D Scan Processing Software for the Focus3D Complete with 3D Stereoscopic Visualization, Improvements to Registration Processes and New Networking Features, SCENE 5.0 Delivers the Most Complete Software Solution for Laser Scanning Applications - May 11, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.

Hobson to Engage in Online Business Singapore based metal trading company Hobson International Pte Ltd is planning to build global online marketplace for steel products. “We have a broad customer base across the world in steel and metal industries, now it is time to bring our resources online and make the world’s leading portal... - March 16, 2012 - Hobson International

New Automated Steel Saw at Industrial Tube and Steel Improves Delivery and Tolerances on Custom Orders Industrial Tube and Steel, one of the leading suppliers of custom cut metal, steel tubing and cast iron, has added a high tech sawing machine to their factory equipment. The computerized double column band saw has a 16.5 inch cutting capacity. The automated saw blade cuts a higher volume of materials within a fraction of the time of manual machinery. This translates to even greater accuracy and faster delivery times for customers. - March 01, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel

FABLOGIC Metal Composite Panel Project Featured in MetalMag FABLOGIC(TM) by BAMCO, Inc., an award-winning leader in the design and fabrication of composite metal panels, is proud to have one of its projects featured in the May/June 2011 issue of MetalMag. The featured project is the Loggia Athletic Center at Grinnell College in Iowa. The athletic center was... - July 29, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.

New FABLOGIC Brand of Composite Metal Panels Announced BAMCO, Inc. Unveils Expanded Product Line to US National Market. - April 08, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.

Small Town Welding Shop Now Employs Robotics Classon Industrial Services, LLC. in Camilla GA. has built a new facility equipped with computer controlled CNC robotic machinery, including an 80,000 P.S.I. Water Jet cutting machine that can cut detailed shapes in stainless steel, glass, tile, etc. - January 02, 2010 - Classon Industrial Services,LLC.

Follansbee® to Exhibit at METALCON International 2009 Visit Follansbee at Booth #1140 - October 02, 2009 - Follansbee

Turkey’s Largest Steel Forging Company, Yapı-Tek Steel, Expands to Structural Steel Fabrication with Three Sizeable New Facilities Turkey-based Yapı-Tek Steel’s Three New Facilities Will Contribute Significantly to the Country’s Steel Sector. The Company Has Expanded Its Operations to Meet Demand for Structural Steel Fabrication Services from the Construction, Mining, Energy and Machinery Manufacturing Industries. - August 31, 2009 - Yapi-Tek Steel

Follansbee® Receives U.S. Commerce Association Award The U.S. Commerce Association (USCA) has selected Follansbee Steel for the 2009 Best of Follansbee Award in the Roofing & Siding category. The USCA “Best of Local Business” Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the country. Each year, the USCA identifies companies... - August 13, 2009 - Follansbee

Follansbee® to Offer S-5! ™ Clamping and Snow Retention Products ColorGard®, SnoRail™, SnoFence™ and Solar Clamping Now Available from Follansbee. - July 09, 2009 - Follansbee

Follansbee® Roof Tops Virginia State Capitol Building Terne Metal Roofing Preserves Historic Integrity of Thomas Jefferson’s Original Design. - June 10, 2009 - Follansbee

HGTV "Curb Appeal" to Feature Follansbee(R) Roofing Tune in Sunday, May 17, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to witness the addition of KlassicKolors(R) to a Bethesda, MD home. - May 17, 2009 - Follansbee

Follansbee® to Exhibit at AIA Expo 2009 Visit Booth #6361 to Learn More About Follansbee Metal Roofing Products - March 26, 2009 - Follansbee

Follansbee to Exhibit at International Roofing Expo 2009 Visit Booth #1626 to Learn More About Follansbee Metal Roofing Products. - January 21, 2009 - Follansbee