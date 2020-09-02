Industrial Tube and Steel, one of the leading suppliers of custom cut metal, steel tubing and cast iron, has added a high tech sawing machine to their factory equipment. The computerized double column band saw has a 16.5 inch cutting capacity. The automated saw blade cuts a higher volume of materials within a fraction of the time of manual machinery. This translates to even greater accuracy and faster delivery times for customers. - March 01, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel