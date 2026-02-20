Recent Headlines
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
A New Era for Interior Design: Online Door Supplier Simplifies Style & Delivery
Doors Delivered is transforming how homeowners and builders buy internal doors. Born from personal frustration, it offers a curated range of stylish, ready-to-install doors with expert guidance and nationwide delivery. - May 11, 2025 - Doors Delivered
IronKing LA Expands Craftsmanship Beyond Metal and Iron: Introducing Colorful Aluminum Creations
IronKing LA, a revered name in the world of metal and iron craftsmanship, is breaking new ground by introducing an innovative line of colorful aluminum creations. This expansion into aluminum marks a significant milestone in the company's legacy of excellence and creativity. - September 09, 2023 - IronKing LA
Arrowhead Metal Art Designs Enhance Pool and Spa Rails
Arrowhead Metal Art Designs make and install powder-coated aluminum rails used for entering and exiting swimming pools and spas safely. Their product mix includes standard rails, designer rails, and rails with an artistic upgrade. Options for the artistic upgrade includes a single or trio of... - June 17, 2021 - Arrowhead Metal Art Designs
Canadian Choice Windows and Doors Comes to Vancouver
Canadian Choice has been around a long time and is now offering services in the Vancouver area. Homeowners can take advantage of a free consultation and obtain expert help with all sorts of replacements for doors and windows in Vancouver. What do you get by choosing to do business with Canadian Choice? Here are some examples to consider. - October 08, 2020 - Canadian Choice Windows & Doors Vancouver
White Aluminum Now Offering Azenco Louvered Roof and Pergola Systems
White Aluminum and Windows offers only the highest quality products available. Azenco Louvered Roof and Pergola systems are made right here in the USA, as are most of the products offered through White Aluminum. - July 31, 2020 - White Aluminum and Windows
Florida Screen Room Provider Details Data in 2020 Homebuyer Outlook
A Central Florida screen room provider has been the premier provider of screen rooms, patio covers, sunrooms, pool enclosures and other outdoor living structures for homeowners in Orlando, Tampa and all other areas of Central Florida. Their quality of outdoor enclosure products, professional... - December 28, 2019 - White Aluminum and Windows
C.H.I. Overhead Doors Announces Acquisition of PerforMax Global™
C.H.I. Overhead Doors announced the agreement to purchase PerforMax Global™, a leading manufacturer of industrial high performance rubber and vinyl doors since 2008. - March 19, 2019 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors
C.H.I. Overhead Doors Appoints Industrial Industry Veteran Kris Manos to Board of Directors
C.H.I. Overhead Doors, a leading manufacturer of quality residential and commercial garage doors, announced today that Kris Manos has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Manos is a Partner at Sanderson Berry, a business strategy and investment advisory firm. She has served as President of Wilsonart... - October 26, 2018 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors
Jewers Doors Secures Three New Fire Stations in Dubai
Jewers Doors have recently completed the supply and installation of nine sets of large Osprey sliding- folding doors to secure three new Civil Defence stations in Dubai. - June 24, 2018 - Jewers Doors Ltd
A Swift Opening for South Yorkshire’s Innovative Combined Fire and Police Station
Following the announcement last year by the Government for closer integration in the way the police, fire and rescue services work together, South Yorkshire have recently opened the County’s first joint fire and police station. - March 17, 2018 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Revival Sash Partners with NYC Investment Firms to Support NJ Expansion
Revival Sash, a leading provider of custom luxury windows and doors, announced an investment led by Kazazian Asset Management, LLC, a New York-based investment firm and Duck Pond LLC. - February 25, 2018 - Revival Sash
The Doors Depot - Trustworthy Store That Works for Client’s Profit; 10 Tips for Choosing the Front Door
When a person is searching for a door for a house, they find stores with bold advertising headlines. But they provide neither quality nor durability. The Doors Depot wants to educate customers on the high competence of products. So specialists from this company are ready to share the most important technical characteristics that should be on any quality entry door. - February 09, 2018 - The Doors Depot
Lifetime Windows & Siding is the Top Infinity Window Dealer in the Country
Lifetime Windows & Siding wins Marvin’s top honors at the Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 07, 2018 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Revival Sash Keeps American Manufacturing Local with New Factory
Revival Sash, a high-end window and door designer and manufacturer, has opened a new manufacturing factory in Springfield, NJ. The company is in the process of expanding their business while going against the common offshore trend. - January 05, 2018 - Revival Sash
Nine Jewers Swift Doors Ensure Integrity of New Elizabeth Line OMC Depot
Specialist industrial door manufacturer, Jewers Doors, has installed eight of its latest Swift- SEW and two smaller Swift horizontal bi-folding doors at Transport for London (TfL)’s new Operations, Maintenance and Control (OMC) depot for the Elizabeth line at Old Oak Common, West London. This new state-of-the-art 9-track, train maintenance building is part of the £142 million contract awarded to Taylor Woodrow and will accommodate 33 trains while routine maintenance is carried out. - December 13, 2017 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Life(time) in the Fast Lane
A Denver based home improvement company, Lifetime Windows & Siding, is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the metro area. - October 20, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
LiftMaster and Chamberlain Integrate with the Google Assistant and IFTTT
MyQ Technology Taps into the Smarts of the Google Assistant with "Ok Google." - September 22, 2017 - Industry West
INTIGRAL, Inc. Launches New Website
July 10 marks the relaunch of www.intigral.com; a website devoted to insulating glass and blinds between the glass. Intigral.com boasts an all new layout with easy to navigate pages to find the information you need quickly. Visitors to the site will see many new features including interactive... - July 13, 2017 - INTIGRAL, Inc.
Jewers Doors Secure Hitachi’s Doncaster Maintenance Depot
Specialist industrial door manufacturer, Jewers Doors, has installed five of its latest Swift SEW automated sliding bi-folding doors at Hitachi Rail Europe’s (HRE) new £80m maintenance depot for the Intercity Express Programme (IEP) trains at Doncaster. - July 08, 2017 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Trusted Denver Company Opens Roofing Division
Lifetime Windows and Siding is opening a roofing division following the biggest hailstorm in Colorado history. - June 27, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Glo European Windows Brings First Passive House Certified Door to US Market
Glo European Windows is pleased to introduce the first passive house certified door to the United States market place. - June 15, 2017 - Glo European Windows
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Named Pittsburgh’s Exclusive Dealer of FiberFrame by Comfort Line Fiberglass Window
Customers Can Now Purchase Comfort Line's Exclusive FiberFrame Fiberglass Window in Southwestern Pennsylvania - May 29, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh
Swift Doors Speed Opening of New Campuses at NCHSR
National College for High Speed Rail (NCHSR) is well on track to open its doors to students in September 2017 following the installation Jewers’ Swift-SEW high speed, automatic bi-folding doors. - May 18, 2017 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Denver Company on the Fast Track to Success
Lifetime Windows and Siding is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Denver. - May 17, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Attributes Successful 1st Quarter to Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is beginning 2017 as their most successful year ever, attributing a larger than usual percentage of the success to the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. - April 14, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh
One of the Top Window Dealers in the Nation
Lifetime Windows and Siding Wins an Award for Top Window Dealers in the Nation. Recently recognized as the 3rd highest dealer of Infinity from Marvin windows at the prestigious Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 22, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Lifetime Windows and Doors Opens in Phoenix, Bringing Jobs and Energy Saving Home Improvement Options
A new replacement window and door company is on the scene in Arizona. Lifetime Windows and Doors has just opened in Phoenix, creating new job opportunities in the area as well as offering quality windows and doors that will help residents save on high energy bills and increase the value of their home. - January 28, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award in Windows, Siding, and Doors
Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service in Windows, Siding, and Door Categories. - January 11, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh
Choose G2 Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. for High Speed Roll Up Performance in Industrial Settings
Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partition manufacturers, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their full range of high speed roll up G2 Doors. The company’s G2 Doors are engineered for seamless performance within industrial facilities and can be harnessed to enhance workforce productivity while minimizing heat loss. It’s just one of the leading industrial partitions now offered by Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. - December 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Control Traffic Flow and Protect Against Contaminants with Strip Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc.
Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their latest strip doors. The company’s newest strip doors are designed to help protect a workforce within a busy industrial area against noise, contamination, and changes in temperature. It’s the leading-class solution for protection of the modern industrial environment. - December 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering the Leading Strip Curtains for Loading Docks
Pewaukee, WI-based experts for industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients across the country to review their strip curtains for loading docks. - November 12, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Discover the Latest Vinyl Door Options from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc.
Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review the benefits of their newest vinyl door products. - November 12, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Complement Home Surveillance Systems with Meshtec Security Windows & Doors
According to the FBI in 2015 there were over 1,500,000 reported home burglaries in the U.S. Even more than that was over 7,500,000 reported cases of property crime. On average each home suffered $2,300 in losses resulting in over $3.6 billion in property damages total. The most worrisome statistic... - November 02, 2016 - Meshtec International Co., Ltd
Jewers Doors Open New Studio for Acclaimed Sculptor
Jewers Doors have recently completed the installation of seven Osprey multi-leaf sliding folding doors to complete the conversion of an old dilapidated dairy factory in Camberwell, London into a series of studios, workshops and galleries for internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor. - October 30, 2016 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Goff’s Enterprises G2 Lite Mesh Dock Doors Increase Security Within Commercial Spaces
Peauwakee, WI-based experts for industrial partition products, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their G2 Lite Mesh Dock Doors. - September 14, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Goff’s Enterprises Helping Companies Limit Distractions Within the Work Environment with Latest Bug Blocking Doors
Peauwakee, WI-based industrial partition developments, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. has recently announced the introduction of several bug blocking doors to their company selection. - September 14, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
G2 Doors Specialists Goff’s Enterprises Hire New Inside Sales Representative
Pewaukee, WI-based specialists for G2 doors, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Lynda Knutson as an Inside Sales Representative.Their company has long been recognized for their commitment to quality of staff, and this new appointment will help Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. continually improve upon their services to clientele. - July 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Leading Experts for Custom Curtain Walls Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Hires New Dealer Development Manager
Pewaukee, WI-based custom curtain walls developer, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Wicks as a Dealer Development Manager. Joining Goff’s three current Dealer Development Managers, Brad will cover the Mountain Territory. - July 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Guiding Effective Temperature Control Within the Food Processing Marketplace with Leading Climate Curtain Options
Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. have recently announced they’re now offering the market’s foremost climate curtain products. The company’s climate curtains are designed for use within food processing facilities to maintain food temperatures and ensure products are kept in optimal condition ready for delivery. - June 26, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Helping Companies Save on Wall Products with Retractable Curtain Wall
Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partition products, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now offering industrial organizations an affordable alternative to permanent walls. The company’s retractable curtain wall is designed to create a barrier that can be integrated within warehousing spaces, assembly plants and many other business environments in just seconds. - May 06, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering Precise Temperature Control Through Latest Strip Curtains
Pewaukee, WI-based specialists for industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now helping business owners control the temperature within their facilities through the latest strip curtains. The company’s strip curtains are built using highly durable materials in a range of styles, including weld view, USDA Grade and bug repellent products to support companies in responding to a wide range of industrial challenges. - April 06, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Jewers Doors Supplies Fast Acting Swift Doors for Nine New London Fire Brigade Stations
Jewers Doors have just completed the installation of forty six Swift fast acting, bi-fold doors for nine new London Fire Brigade (LFB) stations under a £51.5 million Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project constructed by Blue3 consortium, comprising Kier and DIF Infrastructure. - April 02, 2016 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Jewers Doors Speeds Response for Wrexham’s New Emergency Centre
Jewers Doors put the finishing touches to the new £15 million Ambulance and Fire Services Resource Centre (AFSRC) at Wrexham with the installation of 14 pairs of Swift fast-acting, bi-fold doors. - March 23, 2016 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Bend Window and Door Company Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award
Great Northern Window and Door, a Bend Oregon window and door company, has earned the service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award for the second year in a row. This award reflects the company's exemplary year of service provided to members of the services marketplace and... - February 27, 2016 - Great Northern Window and Door
Jewers Doors Open Hitachi’s Flagship Rail Manufacturing Centre
Specialist industrial door manufacturer Jewers Doors have installed several of its Phoenix range sliding folding doors at Hitachi’s new UK rolling stock manufacturing centre at Newton Aycliffe. - February 26, 2016 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Discover the Advantages of the Latest Customizable Sound Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc.
Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partitions specialists, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now offering the market’s leading sound doors for clients across the industrial marketplace. The company’s latest sound doors are designed to help protect the hearing of workers and ensure they remain focused on their working duties while others complete loud machining tasks across the facility. - February 21, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
50 Years of Leo's Overhead Doors, Inc.
Founded in 1966, Leo's Overhead Doors, Inc. has reached the 50 year milestone, providing quality garage door service for their customers in the Capital District of NY. - February 15, 2016 - Leo's Overhead Doors, Inc.
Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Highlights Benefits of Company’s Sound Curtains
Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partitions specialist, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is now highlighting the many operational benefits of their sound door products. The company’s selection of sound curtains include their Air Compressor Screens, which are designed to offer an easy to use, portable hearing protection system for use within industrial facilities where air compressors are in operation around-the-clock. - December 05, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.
Strip Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offer Facilities Leading-Class Temperature Management
Pewaukee, WI-based manufacturer of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is now offering a complete range of strip doors for commercial facilities. - November 08, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.