C.H.I. Overhead Doors Announces Acquisition of PerforMax Global™ C.H.I. Overhead Doors announced the agreement to purchase PerforMax Global™, a leading manufacturer of industrial high performance rubber and vinyl doors since 2008. - March 19, 2019 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors

C.H.I. Overhead Doors Appoints Industrial Industry Veteran Kris Manos to Board of Directors C.H.I. Overhead Doors, a leading manufacturer of quality residential and commercial garage doors, announced today that Kris Manos has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Manos is a Partner at Sanderson Berry, a business strategy and investment advisory firm. She has served as President of Wilsonart Americas,... - October 26, 2018 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors

Jewers Doors Secures Three New Fire Stations in Dubai Jewers Doors have recently completed the supply and installation of nine sets of large Osprey sliding- folding doors to secure three new Civil Defence stations in Dubai. - June 24, 2018 - Jewers Doors Ltd

A Swift Opening for South Yorkshire’s Innovative Combined Fire and Police Station Following the announcement last year by the Government for closer integration in the way the police, fire and rescue services work together, South Yorkshire have recently opened the County’s first joint fire and police station. - March 17, 2018 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Revival Sash Partners with NYC Investment Firms to Support NJ Expansion Revival Sash, a leading provider of custom luxury windows and doors, announced an investment led by Kazazian Asset Management, LLC, a New York-based investment firm and Duck Pond LLC. - February 25, 2018 - Revival Sash

The Doors Depot - Trustworthy Store That Works for Client’s Profit; 10 Tips for Choosing the Front Door When a person is searching for a door for a house, they find stores with bold advertising headlines. But they provide neither quality nor durability. The Doors Depot wants to educate customers on the high competence of products. So specialists from this company are ready to share the most important technical characteristics that should be on any quality entry door. - February 09, 2018 - The Doors Depot

Lifetime Windows & Siding is the Top Infinity Window Dealer in the Country Lifetime Windows & Siding wins Marvin’s top honors at the Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 07, 2018 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Revival Sash Keeps American Manufacturing Local with New Factory Revival Sash, a high-end window and door designer and manufacturer, has opened a new manufacturing factory in Springfield, NJ. The company is in the process of expanding their business while going against the common offshore trend. - January 05, 2018 - Revival Sash

Nine Jewers Swift Doors Ensure Integrity of New Elizabeth Line OMC Depot Specialist industrial door manufacturer, Jewers Doors, has installed eight of its latest Swift- SEW and two smaller Swift horizontal bi-folding doors at Transport for London (TfL)’s new Operations, Maintenance and Control (OMC) depot for the Elizabeth line at Old Oak Common, West London. This new state-of-the-art 9-track, train maintenance building is part of the £142 million contract awarded to Taylor Woodrow and will accommodate 33 trains while routine maintenance is carried out. - December 13, 2017 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Life(time) in the Fast Lane A Denver based home improvement company, Lifetime Windows & Siding, is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the metro area. - October 20, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

LiftMaster and Chamberlain Integrate with the Google Assistant and IFTTT MyQ Technology Taps into the Smarts of the Google Assistant with "Ok Google." - September 22, 2017 - Industry West

INTIGRAL, Inc. Launches New Website July 10 marks the relaunch of www.intigral.com; a website devoted to insulating glass and blinds between the glass. Intigral.com boasts an all new layout with easy to navigate pages to find the information you need quickly. Visitors to the site will see many new features including interactive blinds... - July 13, 2017 - INTIGRAL, Inc.

Jewers Doors Secure Hitachi’s Doncaster Maintenance Depot Specialist industrial door manufacturer, Jewers Doors, has installed five of its latest Swift SEW automated sliding bi-folding doors at Hitachi Rail Europe’s (HRE) new £80m maintenance depot for the Intercity Express Programme (IEP) trains at Doncaster. - July 08, 2017 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Trusted Denver Company Opens Roofing Division Lifetime Windows and Siding is opening a roofing division following the biggest hailstorm in Colorado history. - June 27, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Glo European Windows Brings First Passive House Certified Door to US Market Glo European Windows is pleased to introduce the first passive house certified door to the United States market place. - June 15, 2017 - Glo European Windows

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Named Pittsburgh’s Exclusive Dealer of FiberFrame by Comfort Line Fiberglass Window Customers Can Now Purchase Comfort Line's Exclusive FiberFrame Fiberglass Window in Southwestern Pennsylvania - May 29, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Swift Doors Speed Opening of New Campuses at NCHSR National College for High Speed Rail (NCHSR) is well on track to open its doors to students in September 2017 following the installation Jewers’ Swift-SEW high speed, automatic bi-folding doors. - May 18, 2017 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Denver Company on the Fast Track to Success Lifetime Windows and Siding is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Denver. - May 17, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Attributes Successful 1st Quarter to Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is beginning 2017 as their most successful year ever, attributing a larger than usual percentage of the success to the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. - April 14, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

One of the Top Window Dealers in the Nation Lifetime Windows and Siding Wins an Award for Top Window Dealers in the Nation. Recently recognized as the 3rd highest dealer of Infinity from Marvin windows at the prestigious Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 22, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Lifetime Windows and Doors Opens in Phoenix, Bringing Jobs and Energy Saving Home Improvement Options A new replacement window and door company is on the scene in Arizona. Lifetime Windows and Doors has just opened in Phoenix, creating new job opportunities in the area as well as offering quality windows and doors that will help residents save on high energy bills and increase the value of their home. - January 28, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award in Windows, Siding, and Doors Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service in Windows, Siding, and Door Categories. - January 11, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Control Traffic Flow and Protect Against Contaminants with Strip Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their latest strip doors. The company’s newest strip doors are designed to help protect a workforce within a busy industrial area against noise, contamination, and changes in temperature. It’s the leading-class solution for protection of the modern industrial environment. - December 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Choose G2 Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. for High Speed Roll Up Performance in Industrial Settings Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partition manufacturers, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their full range of high speed roll up G2 Doors. The company’s G2 Doors are engineered for seamless performance within industrial facilities and can be harnessed to enhance workforce productivity while minimizing heat loss. It’s just one of the leading industrial partitions now offered by Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. - December 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Discover the Latest Vinyl Door Options from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review the benefits of their newest vinyl door products. - November 12, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering the Leading Strip Curtains for Loading Docks Pewaukee, WI-based experts for industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients across the country to review their strip curtains for loading docks. - November 12, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Complement Home Surveillance Systems with Meshtec Security Windows & Doors According to the FBI in 2015 there were over 1,500,000 reported home burglaries in the U.S. Even more than that was over 7,500,000 reported cases of property crime. On average each home suffered $2,300 in losses resulting in over $3.6 billion in property damages total. The most worrisome statistic is... - November 02, 2016 - Meshtec International Co., Ltd

Jewers Doors Open New Studio for Acclaimed Sculptor Jewers Doors have recently completed the installation of seven Osprey multi-leaf sliding folding doors to complete the conversion of an old dilapidated dairy factory in Camberwell, London into a series of studios, workshops and galleries for internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor. - October 30, 2016 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Goff’s Enterprises Helping Companies Limit Distractions Within the Work Environment with Latest Bug Blocking Doors Peauwakee, WI-based industrial partition developments, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. has recently announced the introduction of several bug blocking doors to their company selection. - September 14, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises G2 Lite Mesh Dock Doors Increase Security Within Commercial Spaces Peauwakee, WI-based experts for industrial partition products, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their G2 Lite Mesh Dock Doors. - September 14, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Leading Experts for Custom Curtain Walls Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Hires New Dealer Development Manager Pewaukee, WI-based custom curtain walls developer, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Wicks as a Dealer Development Manager. Joining Goff’s three current Dealer Development Managers, Brad will cover the Mountain Territory. - July 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

G2 Doors Specialists Goff’s Enterprises Hire New Inside Sales Representative Pewaukee, WI-based specialists for G2 doors, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Lynda Knutson as an Inside Sales Representative.Their company has long been recognized for their commitment to quality of staff, and this new appointment will help Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. continually improve upon their services to clientele. - July 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Guiding Effective Temperature Control Within the Food Processing Marketplace with Leading Climate Curtain Options Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. have recently announced they’re now offering the market’s foremost climate curtain products. The company’s climate curtains are designed for use within food processing facilities to maintain food temperatures and ensure products are kept in optimal condition ready for delivery. - June 26, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Helping Companies Save on Wall Products with Retractable Curtain Wall Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partition products, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now offering industrial organizations an affordable alternative to permanent walls. The company’s retractable curtain wall is designed to create a barrier that can be integrated within warehousing spaces, assembly plants and many other business environments in just seconds. - May 06, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering Precise Temperature Control Through Latest Strip Curtains Pewaukee, WI-based specialists for industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now helping business owners control the temperature within their facilities through the latest strip curtains. The company’s strip curtains are built using highly durable materials in a range of styles, including weld view, USDA Grade and bug repellent products to support companies in responding to a wide range of industrial challenges. - April 06, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Jewers Doors Supplies Fast Acting Swift Doors for Nine New London Fire Brigade Stations Jewers Doors have just completed the installation of forty six Swift fast acting, bi-fold doors for nine new London Fire Brigade (LFB) stations under a £51.5 million Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project constructed by Blue3 consortium, comprising Kier and DIF Infrastructure. - April 02, 2016 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Jewers Doors Speeds Response for Wrexham’s New Emergency Centre Jewers Doors put the finishing touches to the new £15 million Ambulance and Fire Services Resource Centre (AFSRC) at Wrexham with the installation of 14 pairs of Swift fast-acting, bi-fold doors. - March 23, 2016 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Bend Window and Door Company Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award Great Northern Window and Door, a Bend Oregon window and door company, has earned the service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award for the second year in a row. This award reflects the company's exemplary year of service provided to members of the services marketplace and the... - February 27, 2016 - Great Northern Window and Door

Jewers Doors Open Hitachi’s Flagship Rail Manufacturing Centre Specialist industrial door manufacturer Jewers Doors have installed several of its Phoenix range sliding folding doors at Hitachi’s new UK rolling stock manufacturing centre at Newton Aycliffe. - February 26, 2016 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Discover the Advantages of the Latest Customizable Sound Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partitions specialists, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now offering the market’s leading sound doors for clients across the industrial marketplace. The company’s latest sound doors are designed to help protect the hearing of workers and ensure they remain focused on their working duties while others complete loud machining tasks across the facility. - February 21, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

50 Years of Leo's Overhead Doors, Inc. Founded in 1966, Leo's Overhead Doors, Inc. has reached the 50 year milestone, providing quality garage door service for their customers in the Capital District of NY. - February 15, 2016 - Leo's Overhead Doors, Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Highlights Benefits of Company’s Sound Curtains Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partitions specialist, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is now highlighting the many operational benefits of their sound door products. The company’s selection of sound curtains include their Air Compressor Screens, which are designed to offer an easy to use, portable hearing protection system for use within industrial facilities where air compressors are in operation around-the-clock. - December 05, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Strip Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offer Facilities Leading-Class Temperature Management Pewaukee, WI-based manufacturer of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is now offering a complete range of strip doors for commercial facilities. - November 08, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Advanced Energy Panels Adds ARC as New York City Metro Distributor of Window Insulation Panels Advanced Energy Panels, the pioneer in window insulation panels in the United States, has added New York City based ARC: Alternative + Renewable Construction as their regional partner to recommend, distribute and install window insulation panels in the New York City metro area. Advanced Energy Panels... - November 04, 2015 - Advanced Energy Panels

Goff’s Enterprises Inc. Offering Clients Customized Acoustic Doors for Their Industrial Applications Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partition manufacturer, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. has recently announced the company is now offering a complete range of customized acoustic doors. - September 02, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering Complete Selection of Industrial Acoustic Curtains Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partitions specialist, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. has recently announced that the company is offering clients access to the highest performing Acoustic Curtains in the marketplace. The company’s Acoustic Curtains are designed to assure a reduction in noise within the working environment of up-to 45dB and comprise a streamlined design to help consolidate the space required within the facility. - August 12, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Highlight Benefits of Their G2 5400 Series High Speed Doors Pewaukee, WI-based industrial curtain doors manufacturer, Goff’s Enterprises Inc. are now showcasing the value of their G2 5400 Series Door. These high caliber high speed doors have been designed to help companies reduce their energy costs by opening and closing up-to 12 times faster than many of the leading traditional doors on the marketplace. - June 15, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Window World of Pittsburgh Spotlights Local Veteran with Hero Flight Through Rob Holland Ultimate Airshows Partnership For the upcoming Westmoreland County Air Show this June 20th and 21st, one lucky veteran will do much more than watch the planes from the ground. Aerobatic champion and airshow pilot Rob Holland in cooperation with sponsors Window World, created a Hero Flight Program as a way of giving back to US Military veterans for their service and sacrifice. At the Arnold Palmer airport, one lucky veteran will have the ride of his or her life for a Hero Flight to remember. - June 09, 2015 - Window World Pittsburgh

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering Industry’s Leading Strip Doors Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partition manufacturer, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is now presenting clients with the market’s most durable high performance strip door products. - February 07, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.